Read full article on original website
Related
DoingItLocal
Fairfield News: Structure Fire
2023-01-10@12:22pm–#Southport CT– #ctfire– Firefighters on scene at Harbor Road for a in the rear of the building. Fairfield Firefighters have been working WITHOUT a contract for over a year now. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an...
3-Vehicle Westport Crash Leaves Driver Trapped In SUV
One person was injured in a three-car crash in Fairfield County. The crash took place in Westport around 6:15 p.m., Monday, Jan. 9 at 40 Bridge St. The Westport Fire Department along with Westport Police and EMS responded to a multi-vehicle crash in front of 40 Bridge St, said Philip Hessberger, assistant chief of the Westport Fire Department.
2-car crash partially closes Interstate 91 South in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A two-car crash partially closed Interstate 91 South in New Haven Tuesday morning. The crash happened just before 8:30 a.m. between exits 3 and 2. The two left lanes are closed Officials have not stated whether there are injuries. Use News 8’s Live Traffic Map below for up-to-date traffic conditions:
Police expand search beyond Connecticut for missing Stamford man
The 63-year-old was last seen around 6:30 p.m. Dec. 29 when he left his son's house in Bridgeport headed home to Stamford.
darientimes.com
West Haven residents alarmed by 'non-compliance' trash pickup fliers
WEST HAVEN — It wasn't long after his trash was picked up curbside Monday that Rich Fowler disposed of some more garbage. Fowler was among a number of city residents to receive a bright orange "non-compliance notice" on his trash toters for not availing himself of an optional food waste disposal pilot program that had been launched in the city. A checkmark on the form he collected informed him he used white and black trash bags instead of green and orange bags provided to residents to last for each week of the nine-month pilot program.
DoingItLocal
Orange News: Carjacking
2023-01-10@3:11pm–#Orange CT– A black Honda Civic was just carjacked from Home Depot at 440 Boston Post Road. No word if any weapons were used in the crime.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Pedestrian Struck
2023-01-09@5:08pm–#Bridgeport CT– Report of a pedestrian struck at Beechwood and Howard Avenue. No further updates.
VIDEO: Waterbury police officer fired for ‘unacceptable’ behavior while directing traffic
A Waterbury police officer was terminated for violating department policies while directing traffic at an intersection.
18-Year-Old Apprehended Amid Investigation Into Blaze At Southbury Training School
A second person is now facing charges in connection to a fire that destroyed an unoccupied cottage in Connecticut last month. Litchfield County resident Juliana Sullivan, age 18, of New Milford, surrendered to police on an arrest warrant on Saturday, Jan. 7, in connection to a blaze at the Southbury Training School in New Haven County on the night of Saturday, Dec. 17, Connecticut State Police reported.
Eyewitness News
Bed, Bath & Beyond puts three CT locations on closings list amid bankruptcy concerns
HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Three Bed, Bath & Beyond stores were slated to close in Connecticut amid the company’s bankruptcy concerns. The locations were on Dixwell Avenue in Hamden, Hartford Turnpike in Waterford, and the Ridgeway Shopping Center on Summer Street in Stamford. Channel 3 reported the Waterford and...
Man shot at by East Haven police on I-95 released on bond
EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man who led officers on a chase Thursday, culminating in a crash on Interstate 95 and shots fired, has posted bond, according to East Haven police. Nicholas Gambardella, 27, drove from police before crashing his car on the I-95 Exit 36 off-ramp in Milford, according to authorities. Police said […]
Two Incidents Of Shots Fired In Middletown Under Investigation
Police in the Hudson Valley are investigating two incidents in which homes were struck by gunfire. The incidents took place in Orange County in the city of Middletown around 9:45 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 4, and 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8. According to Middletown Police Lt. Jeffrey Thoelen, during the...
New Haven Independent
Missing Elderly Person Located In New Haven
ANSONIA — An 80-year-old woman reported missing Monday was found safe by Tuesday morning. Ansonia police issued a silver alert Monday for the woman, who lives in Ansonia. Officials said the woman has Alzheimer’s and had left in her car. She broke down in New Haven. Two tow...
Smokers Rejoice At Cannabiz Kickoff
As Tony Negron stood in line to become New Haven’s first customer of fully legal recreational weed, the 40-year-old recalled sharing a first joint with his boys at 12 years old and then eating boxed mac n’ cheese. How did he plan to celebrate his more grown-up purchase...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Finger Stuck in Playground Equipment
2023-01-09@ 12:33pm–#Bridgeport CT– A child got their finger stuck in a piece of playground equipment at Waltersville School at 150 Hallet Street. Firefighters were dispatched to unassemble the equipment to free the child.
‘1 to 8 deaths a day’: CT doctors urge public to mask up amid COVID surge
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Department of Public Health is advising all Connecticut residents to wear masks in public indoor spaces with the transmission rates much higher across the state. According to the CDC, most of the state is in the highest transmission category. Hartford County is one of the six counties in Connecticut that […]
Mid-Hudson News Network
BREAKING… Putnam deputy sheriff fatally shoots Brewster man
TOWN OF SOUTHEAST – A Brewster man who was allegedly stabbing his girlfriend Tuesday morning in the Town of Southeast was shot and killed by a Putnam County Sheriff’s deputy, officials said. The incident occurred at mid-morning when deputies were called to a residence on Pugsley Road in...
8 Main Street Danbury Facts So Unbelievable That They Have to Be True
Danbury is a Fairfield County, Connecticut city. It's located in Western,CT and rests on the New York State line. Danbury is home to roughly 88,000 people of many different backgrounds. Each year, the city ranks near the top of the most diverse in the country. This is my home and I love it to pieces. This is a place where you get a small taste of the city life with a huge chunk of country. A place where you can eat Dominican food on Monday, German food on Tuesday, try Vietnamese dishes on Wednesday.
Journal Inquirer
CT man accused in fatal hit-and-run arrested at bingo night in FL
A family bingo night at a Florida church was interrupted when police entered and arrested a man accused of manslaughter in Connecticut. The man, a 24-year-old resident of Greenwich, is accused of a Dec. 3 hit-and-run that left two pedestrians dead, according to a news release from the Stamford Police Department.
Driver Injured In East Windsor Shooting After Leaving Hartford Night Club
Police asked the public for information after a victim was shot multiple times while driving in Connecticut. Troopers in Hartford County received a report of shots fired on I-91 northbound in East Windsor near Exit 44 at about 2 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, Connecticut State Police reported. The victim...
Comments / 0