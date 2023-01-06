ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DoingItLocal

Fairfield News: Structure Fire

2023-01-10@12:22pm–#Southport CT– #ctfire– Firefighters on scene at Harbor Road for a in the rear of the building. Fairfield Firefighters have been working WITHOUT a contract for over a year now. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an...
FAIRFIELD, CT
Daily Voice

3-Vehicle Westport Crash Leaves Driver Trapped In SUV

One person was injured in a three-car crash in Fairfield County. The crash took place in Westport around 6:15 p.m., Monday, Jan. 9 at 40 Bridge St. The Westport Fire Department along with Westport Police and EMS responded to a multi-vehicle crash in front of 40 Bridge St, said Philip Hessberger, assistant chief of the Westport Fire Department.
WESTPORT, CT
WTNH

2-car crash partially closes Interstate 91 South in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A two-car crash partially closed Interstate 91 South in New Haven Tuesday morning. The crash happened just before 8:30 a.m. between exits 3 and 2. The two left lanes are closed Officials have not stated whether there are injuries. Use News 8’s Live Traffic Map below for up-to-date traffic conditions:
NEW HAVEN, CT
darientimes.com

West Haven residents alarmed by 'non-compliance' trash pickup fliers

WEST HAVEN — It wasn't long after his trash was picked up curbside Monday that Rich Fowler disposed of some more garbage. Fowler was among a number of city residents to receive a bright orange "non-compliance notice" on his trash toters for not availing himself of an optional food waste disposal pilot program that had been launched in the city. A checkmark on the form he collected informed him he used white and black trash bags instead of green and orange bags provided to residents to last for each week of the nine-month pilot program.
WEST HAVEN, CT
DoingItLocal

Orange News: Carjacking

2023-01-10@3:11pm–#Orange CT– A black Honda Civic was just carjacked from Home Depot at 440 Boston Post Road. No word if any weapons were used in the crime.
ORANGE, CT
Daily Voice

18-Year-Old Apprehended Amid Investigation Into Blaze At Southbury Training School

A second person is now facing charges in connection to a fire that destroyed an unoccupied cottage in Connecticut last month. Litchfield County resident Juliana Sullivan, age 18, of New Milford, surrendered to police on an arrest warrant on Saturday, Jan. 7, in connection to a blaze at the Southbury Training School in New Haven County on the night of Saturday, Dec. 17, Connecticut State Police reported.
SOUTHBURY, CT
WTNH

Man shot at by East Haven police on I-95 released on bond

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man who led officers on a chase Thursday, culminating in a crash on Interstate 95 and shots fired, has posted bond, according to East Haven police. Nicholas Gambardella, 27, drove from police before crashing his car on the I-95 Exit 36 off-ramp in Milford, according to authorities. Police said […]
EAST HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Missing Elderly Person Located In New Haven

ANSONIA — An 80-year-old woman reported missing Monday was found safe by Tuesday morning. Ansonia police issued a silver alert Monday for the woman, who lives in Ansonia. Officials said the woman has Alzheimer’s and had left in her car. She broke down in New Haven. Two tow...
ANSONIA, CT
New Haven Independent

Smokers Rejoice At Cannabiz Kickoff

As Tony Negron stood in line to become New Haven’s first customer of fully legal recreational weed, the 40-year-old recalled sharing a first joint with his boys at 12 years old and then eating boxed mac n’ cheese. How did he plan to celebrate his more grown-up purchase...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Mid-Hudson News Network

BREAKING… Putnam deputy sheriff fatally shoots Brewster man

TOWN OF SOUTHEAST – A Brewster man who was allegedly stabbing his girlfriend Tuesday morning in the Town of Southeast was shot and killed by a Putnam County Sheriff’s deputy, officials said. The incident occurred at mid-morning when deputies were called to a residence on Pugsley Road in...
BREWSTER, NY
i95 ROCK

8 Main Street Danbury Facts So Unbelievable That They Have to Be True

Danbury is a Fairfield County, Connecticut city. It's located in Western,CT and rests on the New York State line. Danbury is home to roughly 88,000 people of many different backgrounds. Each year, the city ranks near the top of the most diverse in the country. This is my home and I love it to pieces. This is a place where you get a small taste of the city life with a huge chunk of country. A place where you can eat Dominican food on Monday, German food on Tuesday, try Vietnamese dishes on Wednesday.
DANBURY, CT
Journal Inquirer

CT man accused in fatal hit-and-run arrested at bingo night in FL

A family bingo night at a Florida church was interrupted when police entered and arrested a man accused of manslaughter in Connecticut. The man, a 24-year-old resident of Greenwich, is accused of a Dec. 3 hit-and-run that left two pedestrians dead, according to a news release from the Stamford Police Department.
STAMFORD, CT

