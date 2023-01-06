ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home care workers could see up to a 48% wage increase under SEIU tentative agreement

By WCCO Staff
 4 days ago

Daughters of man who died from lack of PCA care want change in Minnesota 02:09

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A historic wage increase could help address the home care worker shortage plaguing the state.

The State of Minnesota reached a tentative agreement Friday with SEIU Healthcare Minnesota and Iowa after months of bargaining and negotiation.

RELATED: The vicious cycle fueling Minnesota's PCA shortage: "Am I going to lose my independence now?"

The agreement includes a wage increase for new workers from $15.25 an hour to $20 an hour for all home care workers by 2025.

SEIU says the agreement takes steps towards professionalizing home care, establishing a wage scale based on experience and ensuring high-quality orientation for new workers entering the field.

The agreement also includes a $1,000 retention bonus for any worker who provides care for at least six months starting July 2023.

Members of SEIU will vote on whether to approve the agreement in the coming weeks. If approved, it will go to the legislature for approval and funding.

RELATED: " It's a full-blown crisis": State leaders hope to address PCA shortage in upcoming session

CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

