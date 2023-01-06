Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount retail chain opening new location in VirginiaKristen WaltersLynchburg, VA
Lynchburg residents prepare for the grand opening of HomeGoods in River Ridge MallCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Major discount retail chain opens another location in VirginiaKristen WaltersLynchburg, VA
Christmas festivities continue in the Roanoke ValleyCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Boca Raton Bowl on 12/20Adrian HolmanBoca Raton, FL
Related
Bed Bath & Beyond to close these Virginia stores: 'They've lost control'
Bath & Beyond updated its list of stores it plans to close amid its financial struggles. The list includes five stores in Virginia.
WDBJ7.com
Grown Here at Home: Lynchburg meat processing company finds solution to keeping cattle hides out of landfills
LYNCHBURG Va. (WDBJ) - Seven Hills Food Co. in Lynchburg has become one of the largest buyers of Virginia-raised beef. “Everything is done fresh, in house, and shipped fresh,” explained Dalton Mosser, vice president of Seven Hills Food Co. While they’re delivering what their customers want, they had a...
WSET
Blue Ridge Animal League brings low-cost veterinary services to Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — There's a new place in Lynchburg where your pets can get the care they need. Blue Ridge Animal League, a new 501c3 organization opened on Monday at 300 Oakley Avenue. Executive Director Kari Marshall said it was founded to provide low-cost veterinary services to Lynchburg...
wfxrtv.com
Bedford Co. Sheriffs ask for the community’s help in solving theft
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in identifying a man that might be involved in a theft on Sandy Ford Road on Jan. 3. Details about the incident are limited at this time. The Bedford County Sheriff’s...
WSET
COVID-19 activity grows in Roanoke as new Omicron variant spreads across the US
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — COVID-19 case numbers are increasing in the Roanoke City & Alleghany Health District, officials say. According to Dr. Cynthia Morrow, the cumulative case count as of Tuesday is 79,765 cases, up 793 in the past week. "Unfortunately, COVID-19 activity continues to increase with respect to...
WSET
House fire on 12th Street and Garfield Avenue in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A home was in flames on 12th Street and Garfield Avenue in Lynchburg Tuesday night. According to the Lynchburg Fire Department, the call came in at 11:04 p.m. Firefighters said the fire was in the upper level of the home and that there was no...
WSET
460 crash in Bedford County cleared
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Drivers in Bedford County between Lynchburg and Bedford may have experienced delays from a crash Monday morning. Although at the time VDOT said there were lane closures, as of 6:30 a.m. the crash was cleared.
WSET
Former Carilion board member and wife donate $1 million to fund cancer services expansion
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Cancer service expansion at Carilion will be given a boost after 1$ million was donated to boost the funds by former board member and Roanoke businessman George Logan and his wife Helen. George was on the board between 2003 and 2007 after already serving ten...
WSET
44-year-old man sentenced for 2020 Clifton Forge murder: Attorney
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Commonwealth's Attorney for Alleghany County said a 44-year-old was sentenced for a 2020 Clifton Forge murder on Monday. Kenneth Carter Staples, 44, was sentenced in the Alleghany County Circuit Court on Monday to life in the penitentiary suspended after serving an active sentence of 35 years for a 2020 Clifton Forge murder, the commonwealth attorney said.
WSLS
Contested housing development in Roanoke moves forward
ROANOKE, Va. – A controversial apartment complex went back in front of the Roanoke City Planning Commission on Monday. The proposed development along Orange Avenue would be one of the biggest projects to date. Daniel Cyrus represents TPB Enterprises, the company proposing the housing project. [READ MORE: Largest apartment...
WSET
Halifax County leaders approve meat processing plant despite opposition
ALTON, Va. (WSET) — A meat processing plant is coming to Halifax County despite countless opposition. Initially, cattle farmers Chris Hudson and Brad Miller, were looking to operate 4 Meats Processing Facility in Sinai but the project got turned down after an uproar from some neighbors in the community.
WSET
Roanoke Co. firefighters stress the importance of keeping chimneys clean and inspected
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke County firefighters stress the importance of having your chimney cleaned and inspected. The Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department said they were working on a chimney fire call on Friday. According to firefighters, this call was located in the Masons Cove area of the...
WSLS
Crashes in Amherst, Botetourt, Bedford counties cleared
All crashes have been cleared. 1. A multi-vehicle crash on US 29 in Amherst near US 60 has all northbound lanes closed. Traffic is being re-routed. There is no estimate as to when the roads will reopen. Amherst County Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to use caution because bridges and roads are icy.
WSET
Danville Community College launching cybersecurity program
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Danville Community College is launching a brand new, 16-week cybersecurity training to provide students with foundational skills to begin their careers. The program is offered in a hybrid format, meaning 50% of the course will be online while 50% will be hands-on, in-person training and...
WDBJ7.com
Police search for shooter after death in northwest Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police are looking for whomever is responsible for the death of a man in Roanoke Sunday. Police were called about 9:40 p.m. January 8, 2023, to the 800 block of 30th Street NW. Officers found an unresponsive man inside a home, with a gunshot wound. Roanoke Fire-EMS personnel pronounced the man dead. His name will be released when family is notified.
WSET
ABC13 investigates sky-high power bills, the answers from Appalachian Power company
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Hundreds are looking for answers after their Appalachian Power bills skyrocketed in the last few months of 2022. "I just froze, and my heart just sunk to my stomach," said AEP customer Falisha Nettles. That's the harsh reality for many of their Appalachian Power customers...
WSET
New thrift store, Mission Thrift, to hold grand opening on Bedford Avenue
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Hey Lynchburg, want to go thrift shopping?. Mission Thrift, a new store, is opening in the Hill City and they are hosting a grand opening on Saturday. The event will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the 2303 Bedford Avenue location. The grand...
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg Humane Society receives 9 dogs seized from one home
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A local shelter is asking for your help after receiving 9 dogs from one home. All nine dogs are large and were seized from the home and taken to the Lynchburg Humane Society. The shelter now has 122 dogs in care, a record-breaking number. Managers say...
wfxrtv.com
Campbell County deputies search for a person who stole a truck
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says it is searching for a person that allegedly stole a truck from a business on Lynchburg Highway on Friday, Jan. 6. Deputies say the person was caught on surveillance video stealing a 2009 F-150 truck around 1...
NRVNews
Hurt, Brett Justin
Brett Justin Hurt, 38 of Roanoke, VA departed this life suddenly on January 5, 2023 in Roanoke County, VA. Born on December 24, 1984 in Roanoke, Virginia he was a son of Elizabeth Wilhelm Overstreet and the late Byron Bentley Hurt. Brett faithfully served his country as a soldier in...
Comments / 0