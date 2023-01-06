Read full article on original website
Marketmind: Risk on, risk off
A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Anshuman Daga. Asian equity markets are flirting with six-month highs, powered by risk-on sentiment and hopes of a rebound in Chinese growth but inflation worries are looming ahead.
Q&A: FedEx founder, veteran Fred Smith offers unusual gift
Fred Smith, the founder of FedEx, believes that if you’ve done well, you should give back to the public interest. The 78-year-old Marine Corps veteran stepped down as FedEx’s CEO last year, but remains its executive chairman. The billionaire rarely publicizes his and his family’s philanthropic donations, but agreed to speak about a recently announced gift to the Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation that he and the foundation estimate could grow in value to $65 million over time.
Congress made free school meals for all disappear. Now students are going hungry
Students are back to racking up lunch debt this school year after federal legislation that provided free meals to all students expired.
Biden's climate agenda has a problem: Not enough workers
Jan 11 (Reuters) - U.S. clean energy companies are offering better wages and benefits, flying in trainers from overseas, and contemplating ideas like buying roofing and electric repair shops just to hire their workers as firms try to overcome a labor shortage that threatens to derail President Joe Biden's climate change agenda.
