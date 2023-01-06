ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Marketmind: Risk on, risk off

A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Anshuman Daga. Asian equity markets are flirting with six-month highs, powered by risk-on sentiment and hopes of a rebound in Chinese growth but inflation worries are looming ahead.
The Associated Press

Q&A: FedEx founder, veteran Fred Smith offers unusual gift

Fred Smith, the founder of FedEx, believes that if you’ve done well, you should give back to the public interest. The 78-year-old Marine Corps veteran stepped down as FedEx’s CEO last year, but remains its executive chairman. The billionaire rarely publicizes his and his family’s philanthropic donations, but agreed to speak about a recently announced gift to the Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation that he and the foundation estimate could grow in value to $65 million over time.
Reuters

Biden's climate agenda has a problem: Not enough workers

Jan 11 (Reuters) - U.S. clean energy companies are offering better wages and benefits, flying in trainers from overseas, and contemplating ideas like buying roofing and electric repair shops just to hire their workers as firms try to overcome a labor shortage that threatens to derail President Joe Biden's climate change agenda.
