Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Saul Murray: Luton man killed after posting Rolex photos
A man has been convicted of murdering a "hard-working" father who was drugged with the sedative GHB. A trial heard how Saul Murray, 33, was killed at his flat in Luton on 27 February last year after posing on Instagram with Rolex watches. A jury found Ikem Affia, 31, of...
BBC
Private burial for Greece's last king Constantine
Greece's last king, Constantine II, has died in hospital in Athens aged 82. He had been suffering from heart and mobility problems. Constantine came to the throne in 1964 during a turbulent period in Greek history that culminated in a military coup three years later. He was soon forced to...
BBC
Man jailed over Birmingham New Street suitcase drugs
A man has been jailed after being caught wheeling a suitcase of cannabis through Birmingham New Street Station on his way to Scotland. Manh Van Phan, 41, was attempting to travel to Aberdeen with 7.4kg (16lbs) of the drug when he was stopped after staff reported him acting suspiciously. Vacuum-packed...
BBC
Excess deaths in 2022 among worst in 50 years
More than 650,000 deaths were registered in the UK in 2022 - 9% more than 2019. This represents one of the largest excess death levels outside the pandemic in 50 years. Though far below peak pandemic levels, it has prompted questions about why more people are still dying than normal.
BBC
Prince Harry's publisher says book sales 'beyond expectations'
The publisher of Prince Harry's controversial memoir says sales have exceeded its "most bullish expectations". Transworld Penguin Random House said Spare was its fastest-selling non-fiction book with sales so far topping 400,000 copies. That includes hardback, audiobook and ebook downloads. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows sold 1.84m units in...
BBC
'We don't train to give care in corridors'
The BBC has visited Queen's Hospital in east London, where patients have had to wait in corridors for as long as 24 hours before being treated on a ward. This is not a localised issue, with similar reports across England; the pressure on the NHS is "intolerable and unsustainable", according to the association that represents doctors.
BBC
Marine pilot dies working on River Humber
A marine pilot has died while working on the River Humber, a port operator has confirmed. The man died "during operations on the water" on Sunday afternoon, Associated British Ports (ABP) said. It said the death was "being investigated by the authorities" and the man's next of kin had been...
BBC
Witham Cemetery fly tippers will be 'hunted down' and prosecuted
A pile of fly-tipped waste has been removed from outside a cemetery. The rubbish, including ventilation piping, wooden panels and domestic appliances, was found outside Witham Cemetery and was reported to Essex Police on Monday morning. Braintree District Council staff have cleared the waste and were investigating. Ross Playle, Conservative...
BBC
More shootings in Derry and Strabane than rest of NI, figures show
Police figures have shown that more shootings and bombings happened in Londonderry and Strabane last year than anywhere else in Northern Ireland. The Derry City and Strabane policing district accounted for 41% of all security-related shootings. It also accounted for 60% of all bombing incidents in a 12-month period from...
BBC
Rishi Sunak and Nicola Sturgeon to hold talks in Scotland
The prime minister is expected to meet Scotland's first minister on Thursday evening, the BBC understands. The talks between Rishi Sunak and Nicola Sturgeon will take place in Scotland. The two leaders are to have talks on a range of subjects including the NHS and the economy. A joint announcement...
BBC
Greyfriars Bobby film star dog's remains found after 18-month search
South Scotland reporter, BBC Scotland news website. The remains of the dog who starred in the 1960s movie about Greyfriars Bobby have been found after an 18-month search in the Scottish Borders. David Hunter faced a race against time to find the burial spot before houses were built on top...
BBC
Prince Harry's book: Things you might have missed
After days of leaks and a chaotic launch, Prince Harry's autobiography has finally arrived - telling the story of his life in and parting from the Royal Family. It covers many controversies - Prince Harry writes that he killed 25 Taliban fighters while in the Army in Afghanistan, took psychedelic drugs, has a deeply strained relationship with his brother and begged his father not to marry Camilla.
Comments / 0