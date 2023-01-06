ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

Idaho State Journal

Larry Fisher reflects on 11 years as spokesman for LDS church in Pocatello

POCATELLO—Larry Fisher, communications director for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Pocatello, Chubbuck and American Falls areas, is set to be released from his position after 11 years of service. Fisher said that in the LDS Church, all positions are voluntary and are typically held for three to four years before they are released, making his 11 year service unusual. “They asked me almost 11 years...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Baby boy from Pocatello dies after contracting RSV

A baby boy from Pocatello has died after contracting respiratory syncytial virus, more commonly known as RSV. Oddie Chacon, a 16-month-old boy from Pocatello, passed away on Thursday after becoming ill with RSV in mid-December, according to a GoFundMe.com fundraiser set up to help his family. Southeast Idaho, including the Pocatello area, currently has the highest RSV positivity rate in the entire state, according to health officials. ...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

City of Pocatello offering $2,000 scholarships to 5 high school seniors. Here's how to apply

POCATELLO – The class of 2023 high school graduating seniors can now apply for Pocatello’s “Promise of Tomorrow Mayoral Scholarship.”. Five recipients will be awarded two-year scholarships each totaling $2,000 ($500 per semester) to Idaho State University. The scholarship is meant to push students with difficult circumstances towards their goals in higher education and students who are selected won’t necessarily have a high-grade point average but do know their future can be brightened by taking their education past high school, according to Mayor Brian Blad.
POCATELLO, ID
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Idaho

If you live in Idaho and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police searching for missing Idaho Falls woman

The Idaho Falls Police Department is attempting to check the welfare of Amber Burroughs, a 40-year-old female resident of Idaho Falls. Ms. Burroughs did not arrive at work yesterday morning, which is out of character for her, and has been unreachable since. Ms. Burroughs is approximately 5’ 7”, 165 pounds, and has red hair. Anyone who has knowledge of Ms. Burroughs current whereabouts or who has seen or had contact with her since yesterday (January 8, 2023) morning at 6:15 a.m. is asked to contact the Idaho Falls Police Department at (208)529-1200. Thank you for your assistance sharing this message with your audiences. A photo of Ms. Burroughs is attached.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Local man agrees to plead guilty to shooting at Pocatello police this past summer

POCATELLO — The 27-year-old local man accused of pointing a gun at a woman and then shooting at responding police officers has reached a plea agreement with local prosecutors. Skylar Wind Dancer Johnson, 27, of Pocatello, reached a plea agreement with Bannock County prosecutors in December that involves him pleading guilty to some charges in exchange for the dismissal of others and for prosecutors to cap their prison recommendation, according to court records the Idaho State Journal recently obtained. ...
POCATELLO, ID
KTVB

Top 10 most bizarre items confiscated at Idaho airports in 2022

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Airport hosted the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) for an event revealing their Top 10 list for the most unusual items discovered in Idaho travelers' luggage by TSA officers in the year 2022. On Tuesday, TSA officers shared what they found to be the ten strangest...
IDAHO STATE

