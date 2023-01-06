Read full article on original website
Related
SIPH encourages residents to reduce the risk of severe respiratory illness
SIPH recommends the following steps. The post SIPH encourages residents to reduce the risk of severe respiratory illness appeared first on Local News 8.
Idaho State University Students Create Respite Program for Families with Individuals with Special Needs
MERIDIAN — Three students pursuing a Doctor of Physical Therapy degree at Idaho State University recently started FIreFlies, a respite program for families with individuals who have special needs. Students Jensen Haigh, Lauren French, and Rachel Joern, presented their idea after researching a similar program at the University of...
Larry Fisher reflects on 11 years as spokesman for LDS church in Pocatello
POCATELLO—Larry Fisher, communications director for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Pocatello, Chubbuck and American Falls areas, is set to be released from his position after 11 years of service. Fisher said that in the LDS Church, all positions are voluntary and are typically held for three to four years before they are released, making his 11 year service unusual. “They asked me almost 11 years...
Baby boy from Pocatello dies after contracting RSV
A baby boy from Pocatello has died after contracting respiratory syncytial virus, more commonly known as RSV. Oddie Chacon, a 16-month-old boy from Pocatello, passed away on Thursday after becoming ill with RSV in mid-December, according to a GoFundMe.com fundraiser set up to help his family. Southeast Idaho, including the Pocatello area, currently has the highest RSV positivity rate in the entire state, according to health officials. ...
Pocatello infant dies after battling RSV
In mid-December Oddie Chacon of Pocatello started to get sick after contracting RSV. The day after Christmas the year-and-a-half-old boy needed to be placed in a coma and flown to Children's Primary in Salt Lake as the virus worsened. Yesterday, after weeks of fighting, little Oddie has passed away. Now the community is trying to help Oddie's parents grieve without worrying about finances. ...
Police say they no longer consider local woman to be missing
UPDATE The Idaho Falls Police Department is no longer searching for Ms. Burroughs. We have determined that she is alive and appears to be acting of her own accord at this time. ORIGINAL STORY The Idaho Falls Police Department is attempting to check the welfare of Amber Burroughs, a 40-year-old female resident of Idaho Falls....
3 things to know this morning – January 6, 2023
Here's what you should know to start your Friday. The post 3 things to know this morning – January 6, 2023 appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
New program at Bannock County Jail aims to reduce inmate population and the cost of housing them
POCATELLO — As the number of inmates at the Bannock County Jail increases, the cost of housing them gets expensive. That’s why officials are looking at a new system that aims to solve this problem. Bannock County Jail currently has 257 inmates. Based on the national average, two-thirds,...
eastidahonews.com
Eastern Idaho Public Health reminds food establishments under boil order to follow these guidelines
IDAHO FALLS — We have been notified by the Department of Environmental Quality that water serving properties located north of Sunnyside Road, in addition to properties west of Interstate 15, are under a precautionary boil order. Idaho Food Code requires that a food establishment provide safe, potable water for...
Flashback: Remember When Big Cats Escaped Ligertown In Southern Idaho?
This could easily be the craziest Southern Idaho story I’ve ever heard. And that is saying something because we have had insane things happen here in recent decades. Flashback: When Dozens Of Big Cats Escaped Ligertown In Southern Idaho. I ran across this story as part of a photo...
eastidahonews.com
Jack is a lovable dog with lots of energy looking for a family
He is one of the longest-tenured dogs at the Snake River Animal Shelter and is currently being trained with the K-9 Academy. He is great with commands – can sit, lay down and follow commands. Jack has lots of energy and loves to be outside. He does well with...
eastidahonews.com
City of Pocatello offering $2,000 scholarships to 5 high school seniors. Here’s how to apply
POCATELLO – The class of 2023 high school graduating seniors can now apply for Pocatello’s “Promise of Tomorrow Mayoral Scholarship.”. Five recipients will be awarded two-year scholarships each totaling $2,000 ($500 per semester) to Idaho State University. The scholarship is meant to push students with difficult circumstances towards their goals in higher education and students who are selected won’t necessarily have a high-grade point average but do know their future can be brightened by taking their education past high school, according to Mayor Brian Blad.
School Closures – January 10, 2023
We have a few school closures this morning. The post School Closures – January 10, 2023 appeared first on Local News 8.
4 Great Pizza Places in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Police searching for missing Idaho Falls woman
The Idaho Falls Police Department is attempting to check the welfare of Amber Burroughs, a 40-year-old female resident of Idaho Falls. Ms. Burroughs did not arrive at work yesterday morning, which is out of character for her, and has been unreachable since. Ms. Burroughs is approximately 5’ 7”, 165 pounds, and has red hair. Anyone who has knowledge of Ms. Burroughs current whereabouts or who has seen or had contact with her since yesterday (January 8, 2023) morning at 6:15 a.m. is asked to contact the Idaho Falls Police Department at (208)529-1200. Thank you for your assistance sharing this message with your audiences. A photo of Ms. Burroughs is attached.
eastidahonews.com
The couple who has known each other for 82 years shares their incredible love story
Life is hard, stressful, fast-paced and can sometimes be overwhelming. That’s why EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with MorningStar Senior Living of Idaho Falls to bring you Life Lessons. We’re asking MorningStar residents to share gems of wisdom every Tuesday with us. Some of their answers will make you laugh, some...
Local man agrees to plead guilty to shooting at Pocatello police this past summer
POCATELLO — The 27-year-old local man accused of pointing a gun at a woman and then shooting at responding police officers has reached a plea agreement with local prosecutors. Skylar Wind Dancer Johnson, 27, of Pocatello, reached a plea agreement with Bannock County prosecutors in December that involves him pleading guilty to some charges in exchange for the dismissal of others and for prosecutors to cap their prison recommendation, according to court records the Idaho State Journal recently obtained. ...
KTVB
Top 10 most bizarre items confiscated at Idaho airports in 2022
BOISE, Idaho — Boise Airport hosted the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) for an event revealing their Top 10 list for the most unusual items discovered in Idaho travelers' luggage by TSA officers in the year 2022. On Tuesday, TSA officers shared what they found to be the ten strangest...
Idaho State Journal
Bannock County assessor to begin community assistance program to help seniors with 'circuit breaker'
Bannock County Assessor Anita Hymas is starting a community assistance program to improve public outreach from the assessor’s office. The community assistance program will be a series of public meetings held throughout the county to provide education about various property tax programs and answer questions from the public.
ksl.com
'I'm so thankful for him': Idaho woman looking for man who came to the rescue at car wash
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho – An Idaho woman and her daughter are looking for an unknown man who came to the rescue after an accident caused the woman to be pinned between her truck and a payment station at a car wash. Monday started just like any regular day, according...
Comments / 0