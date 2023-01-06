Read full article on original website
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Son of Former Miami Dolphins Football Player Back on Trial, Charged with Killing Both Parents
According to ABC News, Antonio “A.J.” Armstrong, Jr., the son of Antonio Armstrong, who played for the Miami Dolphins back in 1995, will be heading to trial for a third time after two trials that ended in hung juries. A.J. has been accused of killing his father and mother, Dawn Armstrong in 2016. They were both killed in their sleep in their residence in Houston.
Rasul Douglas explains why he pulled stunt that infuriated Lions
Green Bay Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas angered the Detroit Lions with a bizarre move during Sunday night’s game, but he insists there was a method to what some interpreted as total madness. The Lions were trailing 9-3 just before the half when they lined up for what would have been a 48-yard field goal. Green... The post Rasul Douglas explains why he pulled stunt that infuriated Lions appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Oddsmakers favor former Texans star or current Chiefs coach to replace Lovie Smith
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans are looking for their fifth head coach in less than three years. Late Sunday night, the organization announced Lovie Smith, 64, was let go after an abysmal 3-13-1 record in his only season at the helm. The win over the Indianapolis Colts actually cost...
KHOU
Texans lose out on No. 1 pick after Week 18 win over Colts
INDIANAPOLIS — Davis Mills threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Akins on fourth down with 50 seconds left in Sunday's season finale then connected with Akins on the 2-point conversion to give Houston a 32-31 victory at Indianapolis — costing the Texans the first pick in April's draft.
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game
The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
TCU Coach Sonny Dykes Is Getting Crushed For His Decision
A conservative decision by Sonny Dykes dug TCU a deeper hole in Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship. Georgia has easily moved the ball, but the Horned Frogs elected to punt on 4th-and-6 at the 47-yard line. Although TCU punter Jordy Sandy forced the Bulldogs to start at the eight, the defending champions quickly mitigated the change in field position.
Kirk Herbstreit's Reaction To National Title Blowout Is Going Viral
ESPN pays Kirk Herbstreit to speak, but Georgia's first half beatdown of TCU tonight left the veteran analyst speechless. The undefeated Bulldogs outgained the Horned Frogs 354-121 in the opening 30 minutes, scoring five touchdowns while forcing three turnovers on their way to a 38-7 lead at intermission. After Georgia...
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
Robert Griffin III says Texans 'using 2 Black head coaches to tank' is wrong
HOUSTON — After the Houston Texans announced the firing of head coach Lovie Smith Sunday, ESPN NFL analyst and former Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III had something to say about the team’s latest move. “The Houston Texans have fired Lovie Smith after 1 year. Using 2 Black...
KHOU
Daniel Gotera and Seth Payne discuss the Lovie Smith firing
Lovie Smith was fired hours after the Texans beat the Colts to finish the season 3-13-1. With the win, the team lost the No. 1 pick in next year's draft.
Texans announce they've fired head coach Lovie Smith
HOUSTON — Lovie Smith has been fired as head coach of the Houston Texans. The team chair and CEO and general manager posted statements about the decision on Sunday night. Houston finished with a 3-13-1 record in his first and only season leading the Texans. With Houston's win over the Indianapolis Colts in the season finale, the Texans missed out on the No. 1 pick in April's NFL draft. The Chicago Bears hold the top pick and Houston will be on the clock second.
VIDEO: Texans and Colts join together to honor Damar Hamlin before kickoff
INDIANAPOLIS — As Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition following Monday night's game versus the Cincinnati Bengals, tributes are pouring in throughout the NFL for the final week of the season. The scene was no different in Indiana as the Houston Texans prepared to face their...
KHOU
Walker scores 21, leads No. 2 Houston past Cincinnati, 72-59
CINCINNATI — Jarace Walker scored a game-high 21 points, J’Wan Roberts added 14 points and 11 rebounds and No. 2 Houston defeated Cincinnati 72-59 on Sunday. The Cougars, who defeated the Bearcats in each of the last two American Athletic Conference tournaments, extended their winning streak to seven straight over their soon-to-be Big 12 Conference foe.
Depleted Suns Shock Warriors in Huge Road Win
The Phoenix Suns surprised nearly everybody in their win over the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday.
Former Astros star Carlos Correa reaches $200M, 6-year deal with Twins, AP reports
MINNEAPOLIS — Carlos Correa reversed course for a second time, agreeing Tuesday to a $200 million, six-year contract that keeps him with the Minnesota Twins after failing to complete agreements with the New York Mets and San Francisco Giants, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Tuesday.
