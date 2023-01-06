Read full article on original website
Fairfield News: Structure Fire
2023-01-10@12:22pm–#Southport CT– #ctfire– Firefighters on scene at Harbor Road for a in the rear of the building. Fairfield Firefighters have been working WITHOUT a contract for over a year now. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an...
Milford News: Not Too Happy To See You
#Mildord CT– On January 2, 2023, officers were dispatched to the parking lot of Macy’s for a fight. The victim stated that they parked in the lot near Macy’s and saw Shawn Roby,42 of North Haven who was an acquaintance of theirs. When the victim embraced Roby for a hug, he pushed the victim away. Roby punched the victim in the face and then began to strike them in the ribs with his knee and foot while the victim was on the ground. Roby began to choke the victim before the mall security arrived. Roby was charged accordingly. He was charged with Breach of Peace 2nd Degree, Assault 3rd Degree, and Unlawful Restraint 2nd Degree. He was released on a promise to appear in court.
Orange News: Carjacking
2023-01-10@3:11pm–#Orange CT– A black Honda Civic was just carjacked from Home Depot at 440 Boston Post Road. No word if any weapons were used in the crime.
Westport News: Crash With Extrication
#Westport CT–At 6:12 PM this evening, the Westport Fire Department along with Westport Police, and EMS responded to a multi-vehicle crash in front of 40 Bridge Street. One driver of a vehicle was trapped in their car and required extrication using hydraulic extrication tools. After removal from the vehicle, the patient was transferred by Westport EMS to a local hospital. No other injuries were reported.
Norwalk News: Larceny
On 9-26-22, the Norwalk Police Department received an initial forgery complaint, which developed into a lengthy and detailed investigation by Detective Ribisl for larceny. Jennifer Hernandez had been employed as a caretaker for an elderly Norwalk resident for over ten (10) years, when the resident’s daughter discovered that her mother had been the victim of illegal withdrawals from her bank account, which had been overdrawn. Det. Ribisl determined that Hernandez had made over one hundred (100) illegal payments to her own credit card accounts using the victim’s account without authorization, totaling over $58,000.oo stolen from the elderly victim.Det. Ribisl applied for an arrest warrant which was granted for violation of Connecticut General Statute 53a-122, Larceny in the First Degree.
Bridgeport News: Finger Stuck in Playground Equipment
2023-01-09@ 12:33pm–#Bridgeport CT– A child got their finger stuck in a piece of playground equipment at Waltersville School at 150 Hallet Street. Firefighters were dispatched to unassemble the equipment to free the child.
Bridgeport News: Pedestrian Struck
2023-01-09@5:08pm–#Bridgeport CT– Report of a pedestrian struck at Beechwood and Howard Avenue. No further updates.
