Carrollton, TX

iheart.com

Priscilla @ 1st Stop Food Store in Plano

If so, make sure to stop by and see Priscilla at 1st Stop Food Store in Plano on Friday, January 13th for some quick and easy fun!. Come play the new Cash Blitz scratch tickets from the Texas Lottery, on Friday, January 13th at 1st Stop Food Store at 2237 W. Parker Rd. in Plano from 2p - 4p.
PLANO, TX
dallasexpress.com

Best Small Towns to Visit Near Dallas

While the Dallas-Fort Worth region is one of the largest city communities in the country, there are also plenty of nearby small towns offering a quiet escape. Travel Awaits compiled the top seven small towns near Dallas, all within just a three-hour drive of the city. These towns include Canton,...
DALLAS, TX
inforney.com

Kroger on Teasley Lane gets a fresh look; offers free breakfast during Wednesday event

The Kroger at 5021 Teasley Lane will host a grand reopening of its renovated store Wednesday morning. The store, which underwent renovations beginning in late August, will unveil an improved produce selection, updates to the deli and bakery and meat and seafood departments and expanded wine options. Wednesday’s reopening event will include product samples and giveaways, a $2,000 check presentation to benefit Denton Community Food Center, and members of the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders as guests. Mayor Gerard Hudspeth will also attend the ribbon cutting.
DENTON, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

H-E-B Starts Plans for Second Frisco Store Near Little Elm

H-E-B is moving ahead with a second store in Frisco on land it already owns. The company has been granted a 30-day extension by Frisco’s planning and zoning staff to submit its preliminary plat work for a future H-E-B store on the southwest corner of U.S. 380 W. University and FM 423 or Gee Road near Little Elm.
FRISCO, TX
fox4news.com

North Texas winner claims $1M Mega Millions prize

PLANO, Texas - The North Texas winner of a $1 million Mega Millions prize claimed it just days before the ticket was set to expire. The ticket that matched five numbers but not the Mega Ball was sold at a convenience store in Plano in July. The winner had to...
PLANO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Fire at Dallas Sanitation Facility Reduces Fleet

A weekend fire reduced the number of Dallas garbage trucks available for service as residents and Dallas City Council members complain about the missed collection. The fire early Saturday at the Northwest Dallas equipment storage and maintenance site ruined 3 trucks and did severe cosmetic damage to fourth truck. Sanitation...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Christmas Light Displays Cost Homeowners Hundreds

The streets being all lit up and decorated with lights is one of the best parts of the holidays, but how much work do these light displays require?. Tristan Kalina from Coppell, Texas, owns Kalina’s Christmas Light Installation. He told The Dallas Express that there has been a jump in the number of people wanting their own Christmas light display.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

4 hurt in explosion at Fort Worth elementary school

FORT WORTH, Texas - Four workers were taken to the hospital Monday morning after being hurt in an explosion at an elementary school in Fort Worth. It happened around 10 a.m. at Parkview Elementary School in the Keller Independent School District. Keller ISD said contracted workers were doing demolition work...
FORT WORTH, TX
CW33

These are the top meat shops & markets in Dallas

DALLAS (KDAF) — We all know the saying from the movie Kicking & Screaming, “Remember, meat first!” This is true for any meat shop or butcher around the country. There’s nothing like meat in Texas and as January is National Meat Month we’re taking a special look at the best meat shops and markets the great city of Dallas has to offer.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Meet the North Texas Local Becoming a Hair Extensions Mogul

Frisco resident Yummie O. has always been a beauty enthusiast. Growing up in Lagos, Nigeria, she loved playing with texture and movement in long hair. However, Yummie, who prefers to go by just her first name, had a problem. She’s never been able to grow her hair long. So,...
FRISCO, TX
Larry Lease

North Texas Apartments Still Dealing with Aftermath of Winter Storm

Residents of some North Texas apartments are dealing with the aftermath of this past week's freezing temperatures, with many going days without heat or water in their units. CBS DFW reports that Dallas Code Compliance has been investigating the problems, which they say stem from frozen pipes that caused major leaks and outages. Technicians are working on the issue, but residents say not enough is being done to address the issue.
DALLAS, TX

