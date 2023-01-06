Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
“Most Haunted Road In Dallas”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSDallas, TX
Monday Night Playoff Games Could Put Dallas Cowboys at DisadvantageLarry LeaseDallas, TX
New Buc-ee's south of Dallas to commence construction this monthAsh JurbergHillsboro, TX
Texas Supreme Court ruling gives life to proposed $30 billion dollar Dallas-to-Houston bullet trainJalyn SmootDallas, TX
Lab Owners Charged In $107 Million Medicare ScamTaxBuzzLewisville, TX
iheart.com
Priscilla @ 1st Stop Food Store in Plano
If so, make sure to stop by and see Priscilla at 1st Stop Food Store in Plano on Friday, January 13th for some quick and easy fun!. Come play the new Cash Blitz scratch tickets from the Texas Lottery, on Friday, January 13th at 1st Stop Food Store at 2237 W. Parker Rd. in Plano from 2p - 4p.
dallasexpress.com
Best Small Towns to Visit Near Dallas
While the Dallas-Fort Worth region is one of the largest city communities in the country, there are also plenty of nearby small towns offering a quiet escape. Travel Awaits compiled the top seven small towns near Dallas, all within just a three-hour drive of the city. These towns include Canton,...
Chicago-based restaurant Portillo's announces grand opening date for North Texas
THE COLONY, Texas — After many months of anticipation from hot dog fans across the North Texas area, one of the most famous Chicago-based restaurants has made it known when the Lone Star state will get to try some tasty new frankfurters. Portillo’s, the fast-casual restaurant concept known for...
inforney.com
Kroger on Teasley Lane gets a fresh look; offers free breakfast during Wednesday event
The Kroger at 5021 Teasley Lane will host a grand reopening of its renovated store Wednesday morning. The store, which underwent renovations beginning in late August, will unveil an improved produce selection, updates to the deli and bakery and meat and seafood departments and expanded wine options. Wednesday’s reopening event will include product samples and giveaways, a $2,000 check presentation to benefit Denton Community Food Center, and members of the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders as guests. Mayor Gerard Hudspeth will also attend the ribbon cutting.
Car smashes into Denton apartment, lots of damage but no injuries
There’s a big mess to clean up at a Denton apartment building where a car veered out of control Monday – crashing into the living room of one unit at the complex on Carroll Boulevard a few blocks from the UNT campus.
Allen Will Be New Home For Chicken N Pickle
Indoor and outdoor pickleball courts and dining areas will offer lots of fun and food for guests.
Child Contracts Deadly Brain Eating Organism at City Splash Pad
According to the CDCNaegleria fowleri is a single-celled organism known as an amoeba that is found in warm, fresh water like lakes and rivers as well as in soil. It infects people by entering people's noses and traveling to the brain with devastating consequences.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
H-E-B Starts Plans for Second Frisco Store Near Little Elm
H-E-B is moving ahead with a second store in Frisco on land it already owns. The company has been granted a 30-day extension by Frisco’s planning and zoning staff to submit its preliminary plat work for a future H-E-B store on the southwest corner of U.S. 380 W. University and FM 423 or Gee Road near Little Elm.
fox4news.com
North Texas winner claims $1M Mega Millions prize
PLANO, Texas - The North Texas winner of a $1 million Mega Millions prize claimed it just days before the ticket was set to expire. The ticket that matched five numbers but not the Mega Ball was sold at a convenience store in Plano in July. The winner had to...
advocatemag.com
‘Abrams Road even now is like a racetrack’: 1972 City Council dicusses zoning
It’s not just Shoreline City Church or Mockingbird Community Church or Garland Road Thrift Store. Zoning battles have been a part of life in Dallas for decades. Often, these debates are centered around zoning changes to allow multifamily or higher-density housing. Meetings start at the neighborhood level and then...
keranews.org
'I'm just happy that it's happening': Construction begins on Arlington active adult center
The project known as the “active adult center” will include a full-court gym, swimming areas, a walking track, event program space and an outdoor patio. Voters greenlit the city to spend $45 million in bond funding in a 2017 special bond election. The wait has been longer for...
New Buc-ee's south of Dallas to commence construction this month
Good news for lovers of Buc-ee's with construction on a new store in Hillsboro to commence in two weeks. The store is just east of the I-35 near the U.S. Highway 77 exit. It will be approximately 60 miles south of Dallas and is set to open mid-next year.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fire at Dallas Sanitation Facility Reduces Fleet
A weekend fire reduced the number of Dallas garbage trucks available for service as residents and Dallas City Council members complain about the missed collection. The fire early Saturday at the Northwest Dallas equipment storage and maintenance site ruined 3 trucks and did severe cosmetic damage to fourth truck. Sanitation...
dallasexpress.com
Christmas Light Displays Cost Homeowners Hundreds
The streets being all lit up and decorated with lights is one of the best parts of the holidays, but how much work do these light displays require?. Tristan Kalina from Coppell, Texas, owns Kalina’s Christmas Light Installation. He told The Dallas Express that there has been a jump in the number of people wanting their own Christmas light display.
fox4news.com
4 hurt in explosion at Fort Worth elementary school
FORT WORTH, Texas - Four workers were taken to the hospital Monday morning after being hurt in an explosion at an elementary school in Fort Worth. It happened around 10 a.m. at Parkview Elementary School in the Keller Independent School District. Keller ISD said contracted workers were doing demolition work...
These are the top meat shops & markets in Dallas
DALLAS (KDAF) — We all know the saying from the movie Kicking & Screaming, “Remember, meat first!” This is true for any meat shop or butcher around the country. There’s nothing like meat in Texas and as January is National Meat Month we’re taking a special look at the best meat shops and markets the great city of Dallas has to offer.
See 5 latest commercial projects in Frisco, including $35M new construction for Prosper ISD
The following projects have been filed in the last two weeks through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change. (Courtesy Google Maps) Want to know more about the latest development projects in Frisco? The following projects have been filed in the last...
dmagazine.com
Meet the North Texas Local Becoming a Hair Extensions Mogul
Frisco resident Yummie O. has always been a beauty enthusiast. Growing up in Lagos, Nigeria, she loved playing with texture and movement in long hair. However, Yummie, who prefers to go by just her first name, had a problem. She’s never been able to grow her hair long. So,...
Plano resident claims $1 million Mega Millions prize from July drawing
PLANO, Texas — A Plano resident has claimed a previously unclaimed Mega Millions prize worth $1 million, Texas Lottery said Monday. The ticket was from a drawing held on July 29, 2022, and was set to expire on Jan. 25, 2023. Lottery officials said the ticket was purchased at...
North Texas Apartments Still Dealing with Aftermath of Winter Storm
Residents of some North Texas apartments are dealing with the aftermath of this past week's freezing temperatures, with many going days without heat or water in their units. CBS DFW reports that Dallas Code Compliance has been investigating the problems, which they say stem from frozen pipes that caused major leaks and outages. Technicians are working on the issue, but residents say not enough is being done to address the issue.
