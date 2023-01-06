ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ferndale, CA

lostcoastoutpost.com

In Virtual Public Statement Today, PG&E Runs Down the Resources it Has Deployed and Promises Detailed Daily Updates

Thousands are still without power across Humboldt County, after the various waves of the atmospheric river blew down trees and electric poles all across the state. Today, in between the last storm and the next, residents of Humboldt’s hardest-hit area — the Highway 101 corridor from Trinidad north — got some welcome news. Pacific Gas and Electric moved up its estimated time of restoration of services to Friday, Jan. 13, which is at least a little better than the original estimate of Jan. 20.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
North Coast Journal

UPDATED: 3.6 Earthquake Strikes Near Fieldbrook

A preliminary magnitude-3.6 earthquake (which was first reported as a 3.5 before being downgrade to a 3.4 before being upgrade by USGS) struck near Fieldbrook at 10:32 a.m. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the temblor hit at a depth of 13.35 miles about a mile from Fieldbrook, 4 miles from McKinleyville and 6 miles from Arcata.
ARCATA, CA
NBC Bay Area

M3.5 Earthquake Shakes Northern California Coast Near Eureka

A preliminary 3.5 magnitude earthquake struck Friday morning on the Northern California coast near Eureka, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at 4:27 a.m. and was centered about 8 miles south-southwest of Eureka in Humboldt County, the USGS said. No other information was immediately available. This...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

OBITUARY: C. Robert Barnum, 1927-2022

C. Robert Barnum (“Bob”) passed away Monday, December 26, 2022, at the age of 95, with family attending. Bob was born November 26, 1927, to Charles Robert Barnum (“Charley”) and Helen Wells Barnum. Bob lived a fulfilling and adventurous life that embraced family, business, and politics....
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Slide Forces Evacuation of Apartment Building in Rio Dell

Another housing unit is being lost in the beleaguered City of Rio Dell this morning. A slide is forcing the occupants out of the six-unit building at 30 Wildwood Avenue. The residents learned how serious the problem was after Rio Dell Police knocked on their doors at about 9 a.m. with the news they must leave immediately.
RIO DELL, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

Hundreds, Perhaps Thousands of Humboldt County Residents Won’t Have Their Power Restored for Another Two Weeks, According to an Estimate From PG&E

Thousands of Humboldt County residents are still without electricity days after heavy rain and high winds knocked out power across the region. While power has been restored to the vast majority of Humboldt Bay area residents who lost power on Jan. 4, many others could be left in the dark for nearly two weeks.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kiem-tv.com

Patrick’s Point Left Devasted Due to Wednesday’s Bomb Cyclone

The recent winter storms have brought chaos and damage to many parts of our community – and tonight *hundreds of residents between Trinidad and Orick are without power – not just for a couple days – but possibly for the next two weeks. With Wednesday’s “Bomb Cyclone”...
TRINIDAD, CA
kymkemp.com

Sliding Road Damages Fortuna Home, Wrecks Truck, and Leaves Neighborhood Stuck

A week ago yesterday, Paradise Drive on the far eastern edge of Fortuna, lost its road. About 28 people lost vehicle access to the outside world. According to Jodie Whiting who lives in the neighborhood, “Sunday night last week, my next-door neighbor noticed that the road had slid so he came back and started telling my sons. My son who lives next door called his boss…The boss came up to look–He was going to pick up the kid for work–and didn’t see where the road had slipped. The angle of the road and his hood didn’t allow him to see. And, he went over the bank.”
FORTUNA, CA
kymkemp.com

Six Humboldt County Elementary Schools Recognized for Excellence

Press release from the Humboldt County Office of Education:. State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond has announced that more than 350 elementary schools have been selected for the prestigious. 2023 California Distinguished Schools Program. The award program recognizes schools for their excellent work in either closing the achievement gap...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
North Coast Journal

Dave Silverbrand Has Died

Long time local news personality Dave Silverbrand, beloved by many for his folksy demeanor and near constant presence on local airwaves over the span of decades, died of congestive heart failure Jan. 6. He was 76. Silverbrand, who spent more than 20 years as a television reporter for WGME-TV in...
EUREKA, CA

