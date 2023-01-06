Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Klamath Falls News
Howard's Meat Center to be featured in IDEA Talk, February 1
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - Klamath IDEA’s first IDEA Talk of 2023 will offer the story of a third-generation family business - Howard’s Meat Company - featuring Jordan Howard, the current owner, sharing the company’s history and future outlook for Klamath Falls and beyond, on Wednesday, Feb. 1.
ijpr.org
Wed 9:40 | What it takes to find a home for a hard-to-place shelter pet
Just about everybody loves a puppy or a kitten, all cute and young and fuzzy. The older animals... well, that's a bit harder. Whether it's an older cat that doesn't like kids or other cats, or an exuberant 80-pound dog that's tough on breakables, some animals are just harder to place with forever families.
KDRV
Jacksonville Inn closes dining services for good
JACKSONVILLE, Ore. -- After decades of serving high-quality food to the Rogue Valley, the Jacksonville Inn is no longer offering its dining services. The historic brown bricked building was built back in the Jacksonville community more than 100 years ago. For years the hotel offered a wide variety of high-quality...
KDRV
Mount Ashland Ski Area closes Saturday due to unsafe conditions
MOUNT ASHLAND, Ore-- Officials with the Mount Ashland Ski Area announced on Saturday that operations have been closed due to unsafe conditions in the area. In a Facebook post, officials said that even the Windsor trail saw "considerable movement at lower speeds and trees along the line are moving." It...
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Monday 1/9 – New Veterinary Urgent Care Center Opens In Central Point, Jacksonville Inn Closes Down Dining Services
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. New Veterinary Urgent Care Center Opens In Central Point. A Central Point animal hospital has opened a new state-of-the-art veterinary urgent care clinic...
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Tuesday 1/10 – Study Finds Housing Cost Is Leading Cause For Poverty In Jackson County, Evacuations Lifted After Investigation of Suspicious Package Left At Central Point City Hall
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. ACCESS Study Finds Housing Cost Is Leading Cause For Poverty In Jackson County. ACCESS recently completed a community needs assessment study for Jackson...
ijpr.org
Tue 9 AM | Oregon Remembrance Project zeroes in on the racist past of Grants Pass
It was about 100 years ago that the Ku Klux Klan reached the zenith of its power in Oregon. Key figures in society and government either openly embraced the Klan or were members of it. We'd like to tell you that racism in Oregon ended shortly after that, but you...
KTVL
Firefighters put out structure fire in rural Josephine County
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — Rural Metro Fire and Grants Pass Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire in Sunny Valley Tuesday morning. According to officials, a detached shop was fully engulfed by flames and the fire had spread to a nearby RV. RMF says the main house was not...
KTVL
Jacksonville Inn restaurant closed after over 50 years in business
JACKSONVILLE, Ore. — Jacksonville Inn restaurant was known as a staple for many Oregonians and even saw a few presidents during its long tenure, but ownership has decided to head in a new direction. “A lot of people work through college and I think every employee would agree, they...
KDRV
Tree splits a mobile home in half from the strong wind storm
GOLD HILL, Ore. -- For the past few days, the Rogue Valley has experienced severe winds. With trees swaying back and forth, one fell onto a mobile home on December 27, 2022. The homeowners, Casey Shafer and Carrie Arnott lived in 'Gold Hill Mobile Home Park' for about two and a half years.
KTVL
Josephine County Search & Rescue save two people stranded in Northern California
Del Norte County, Ca. — On Wednesday, January 4, 2023, Josephine County Search & Rescue rescued two people stranded in Northern California. At approximately 4:45 pm last Wednesday, Josephine County 911 received a call from two people in a vehicle stuck in the snow on Happy Camp Rd, south of the Oregon/California border.
KDRV
New veterinary urgent care opens in Central Point
CENTRAL POINT, Ore. -- During the pandemic, nearly one in five households acquired a cat or dog. According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), about 90% of dogs and 87% of cats were acquired during the pandemic. The Southern Oregon Veterinary Specialist Center officially...
kqennewsradio.com
WIND ADVISORY FROM SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING
A Wind Advisory is in place from 10:00 p.m. Sunday through 10:00 a.m. Monday for parts of southern Oregon. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said southeast winds of 15 to 25 miles per hour with gusts up to 50 miles per hour are expected. The Advisory area includes central...
KTVL
Explosives Unit responds to 'suspicious package' at Central Point City Hall
CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — Central Point Police Department says officers responded to City Hall Monday morning for reports of a suspicious package in the restroom. City Hall and the surrounding areas were either evacuated or asked to stay inside while Oregon State Police's Explosives Unit responded. The Explosives Unit...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
focushillsboro.com
Legal Action Is Being Taken Against The Oregon Klamath River Dam Removal Project
Klamath River Dam Removal Project: Tribal, state, and federal authorities last month welcomed the demolition of four dams along the Klamath River near the Oregon-California state line. This month, the project faces fresh lawsuits. Legal Action Is Being Taken Against The Oregon Klamath River Dam Removal Project. KDRV-TV in Medford...
KDRV
Police lift evacuation order after investigating suspicious package left at Central Point City Hall
CENTRAL POINT, Ore. - The Central Point Police Department has lifted its evacuation order after determining a suspicious package left at City Hall was not a threat. Just before 10:30 a.m. on Monday the Central Point Police Department received a report of a suspicious package left in a City Hall restroom. City Hall and surrounding businesses and homes were either evacuated or requested to stay inside while Oregon State Police Explosives Unit responded.
KDRV
Asante in Medford operating at full capacity, emergency department overcrowded
MEDFORD, Ore. – The recent rise in COVID-19, influenza and RSV cases is forcing Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center to operate at full capacity. The emergency department is overcrowded and patients are stuck waiting for beds. "We are at capacity in our medical surgical departments and what that means...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Klamath River dam removal project faces lawsuit
The removal of four dams along the Klamath River near the Oregon-California state line, cheered by tribal, state and federal officials last month, is facing additional litigation. Siskiyou County Water Users Association board member Anthony Intiso has filed a lawsuit against Wade Crowfoot, the secretary of the California Natural Resources...
kptv.com
About 3,000 pounds of processed marijuana destroyed after bust in Josephine County
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Processed marijuana was seized and destroyed during a bust in Wolf Creek on Monday, according to the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office. The Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) executed a search warrant in the 3000 block of Leland Road regarding an illegal indoor marijuana grow site and interstate drug trafficking.
Comments / 0