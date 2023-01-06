ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Diaper box filled with fentanyl seized in Bronx Wendy’s parking lot

By Aliza Chasan
 4 days ago

THE BRONX (PIX11) — Those aren’t diapers.

Members of the New York Drug Enforcement Task Force and Office of the Special Narcotics Prosecutor found around 20,000 fentanyl pills along with 3 kilograms of powdered fentanyl in a cardboard diaper box, officials said Thursday. The fentanyl, worth around $1.3 million, was found in a Ford Bronco at a Wendy’s parking lot in the Bronx.

Agents arrested Virginia resident Sergio Velasquez, officials said. He allegedly had his 12-year-old daughter with him in the vehicle.

Velasquez has been charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the first and third degrees, officials said. He was also charged with unlawfully dealing with a child in the first degree.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

