Anne Arundel County, MD

No charges for middle schooler found with handgun and ammunition in Anne Arundel County

By CBS Baltimore Staff
 5 days ago

BALTIMORE — No charges will be brought upon a middle school student found with a handgun in Anne Arundel County, police said Friday.

Enacted in 2022, House Bill 459 is juvenile justice reform legislation that limits the circumstances a child under 13 can be prosecuted.

The student was found to have a gun and magazine with ammunition at MacArthur Middle School in Anne Arundel County Thursday evening .

A teacher saw what he believed to be a handgun in a student's fanny pack, and the student was taken by school officials to the office where a handgun and magazine were found.

WJZ will provide more updates to this story as they become avaialble.

Mickey Mckernan
5d ago

better change that law. I'm not looking to jail these kids but there has to be accountability because now 12yo will be holding guns for thugs

Deedee Lee Snyder
5d ago

A law that should have been changed long ago. This leaves a lot of room for criminals. I would love to know when this law was passed??

jay taylor
4d ago

This is completely unacceptable on all levels. Someone needs to be charged, the kid didn’t walk into a store and buy the gun. It belong to someone and btw, that magazine looks illegal for Maryland standards for a handgun.

