No charges for middle schooler found with handgun and ammunition in Anne Arundel County 00:30

BALTIMORE — No charges will be brought upon a middle school student found with a handgun in Anne Arundel County, police said Friday.

Enacted in 2022, House Bill 459 is juvenile justice reform legislation that limits the circumstances a child under 13 can be prosecuted.

The student was found to have a gun and magazine with ammunition at MacArthur Middle School in Anne Arundel County Thursday evening .

A teacher saw what he believed to be a handgun in a student's fanny pack, and the student was taken by school officials to the office where a handgun and magazine were found.

WJZ will provide more updates to this story as they become avaialble.