ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girard, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGAL

Crash cleared on I-77 in Canton

CANTON, Ohio — A crash caused a lot of problems on a stretch of I-77 Tuesday morning in Canton, Ohio. The northbound lanes of I-77 were shut down between Exit 101 Faircrest St and Exit 103 OH-800 Cleveland Ave. The crash has since been cleared and traffic has returned...
CANTON, OH
WYTV.com

Penguin City beer goes statewide

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Penguin City Beer is making its next move. The Valley brewery is expanding its market in Ohio. It just announced a new partnership with Heidelberg Distributing Company, which has locations in Youngstown, Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton and Cincinnati. The deal goes into effect Jan. 23. Beer...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Youngstown shooting victim remembered as caring mentor, bright student

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A 19-year-old woman who was killed in a shooting is being remembered for her caring, bright and special personality. Kylearia Day was killed in a double homicide January 5, after the car she was a passenger in was shot up on Interstate 680 in Youngstown. The driver, 19-year-old Marquis Whitted, was also killed.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Rebuild from YSU Ward Beecher fire could take time

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Repairs may take some for the Ward Beecher Planetarium at Youngstown State University, but the planetarium’s most valuable equipment was spared. Flames broke out in a section of the roof Monday afternoon as crews were repairing a leak. Firefighters literally had to peel back...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
cleveland19.com

Teenager fatally shot near Cleveland high school

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating a fatal shooting of a John Adams College & Career Academy student on the city’s East side. CMSD said the victim was an 11th-grade student at John Adams high school. 19 News learned his name was Pierre McCoy and he was just 18 years old.
CLEVELAND, OH
WYTV.com

Campbell man indicted in fatal Youngstown shooting

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Campbell man remains jailed without bond for now after appearing in court Tuesday charged with a homicide from a year ago. Stevie Ballard was indicted in the January 2021 shooting death of Darrell Jackson in Youngstown. In court Tuesday, Ballard entered a not guilty...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Cameras installed to catch speeders near Youngstown schools

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown city officials are warning those who drive through school zones that if they’re caught speeding, there will be some potentially expensive consequences. “I don’t want anyone out there to say, ‘You didn’t tell me that this was gonna happen.’ Don’t call my office...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Missing Austintown woman found

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An Austintown woman who was reported missing last week has since been found. According to the Austintown Police Department’s Facebook message, 49-year-old Christine Hutchinson-Toth was reported as missing to the public Friday. Austintown police reported that the family of Hutchison-Toth said the woman had...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Drug treatment facility opens in Niles

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County has struggled with a high overdose rate. A new facility is helping people step into recovery. Niles Treatment Services has taken over where the Victoria Room used to operate. It opened one week ago, providing medically assisted treatment. The facility also provides case...
NILES, OH
WYTV.com

Brothers sentenced for beating at downtown Youngstown bar

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Two men who are brothers received their sentence Thursday for beating a man in the bathroom of a downtown Youngstown bar. London Sanders, 30, of Harrisburg, Pa., and Marlin Sanders, 29, of Sharon, Pa., each pleaded guilty to an amended charge of aggravated assault on Nov. 15. Thursday, Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas Judge Maureen Sweeney sentenced them each to 18 months in prison, with credit for the one day they served in jail.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Report: Man called 911 on police at local racino

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man from Girard was arrested by police after reports said that he called 911 after a dispute with racino employees and officers who arrived to handle the situation. Officers were called to Hollywood Gaming around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. Police said that Deandre Riley, 39,...
GIRARD, OH
WYTV.com

Expert detective to head YPD unit

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A 10-year veteran of the Youngstown Police Department is its newest lieutenant. Detective Sergeant Robert Gentile took the oath for his new rank Monday from Mayor Tito Brown. He will take over as commander of the Traffic and Accident Investigations Unit. Chief Carl Davis says...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

ALERRT active shooter training taking place in Poland

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Poland Township Police Department is working in collaboration with the Poland Local School District and trustees on a major coordinated police training called ALERRT. ALERRT is a federally funded, nationally recognized active shooter training course out of Texas. It stands for Advanced Law Enforcement...
POLAND, OH
WYTV.com

Donut shop in Poland expands

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A donut shop in Poland is getting bigger. OH Donut opened in September 2022. At the time, they only had seating for four people. This week, they added some room. The company decided to expand to the space next to the shop. It will now...
POLAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron man robbed trying to buy PlayStation 4

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Akron Police Department, a 25-year-old man was robbed trying to buy a PlayStation 4 on Jan. 6. Police say they received a call from a 25-year-old man and reported a social media-related robbery. Officers arrived at the 800 block of Raymond Street around...
AKRON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy