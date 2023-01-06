Read full article on original website
WGAL
Crash cleared on I-77 in Canton
CANTON, Ohio — A crash caused a lot of problems on a stretch of I-77 Tuesday morning in Canton, Ohio. The northbound lanes of I-77 were shut down between Exit 101 Faircrest St and Exit 103 OH-800 Cleveland Ave. The crash has since been cleared and traffic has returned...
WYTV.com
Penguin City beer goes statewide
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Penguin City Beer is making its next move. The Valley brewery is expanding its market in Ohio. It just announced a new partnership with Heidelberg Distributing Company, which has locations in Youngstown, Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton and Cincinnati. The deal goes into effect Jan. 23. Beer...
WYTV.com
Youngstown shooting victim remembered as caring mentor, bright student
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A 19-year-old woman who was killed in a shooting is being remembered for her caring, bright and special personality. Kylearia Day was killed in a double homicide January 5, after the car she was a passenger in was shot up on Interstate 680 in Youngstown. The driver, 19-year-old Marquis Whitted, was also killed.
WYTV.com
Rebuild from YSU Ward Beecher fire could take time
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Repairs may take some for the Ward Beecher Planetarium at Youngstown State University, but the planetarium’s most valuable equipment was spared. Flames broke out in a section of the roof Monday afternoon as crews were repairing a leak. Firefighters literally had to peel back...
cleveland19.com
Teenager fatally shot near Cleveland high school
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating a fatal shooting of a John Adams College & Career Academy student on the city’s East side. CMSD said the victim was an 11th-grade student at John Adams high school. 19 News learned his name was Pierre McCoy and he was just 18 years old.
WYTV.com
Campbell man indicted in fatal Youngstown shooting
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Campbell man remains jailed without bond for now after appearing in court Tuesday charged with a homicide from a year ago. Stevie Ballard was indicted in the January 2021 shooting death of Darrell Jackson in Youngstown. In court Tuesday, Ballard entered a not guilty...
WYTV.com
Cameras installed to catch speeders near Youngstown schools
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown city officials are warning those who drive through school zones that if they’re caught speeding, there will be some potentially expensive consequences. “I don’t want anyone out there to say, ‘You didn’t tell me that this was gonna happen.’ Don’t call my office...
WYTV.com
Missing Austintown woman found
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An Austintown woman who was reported missing last week has since been found. According to the Austintown Police Department’s Facebook message, 49-year-old Christine Hutchinson-Toth was reported as missing to the public Friday. Austintown police reported that the family of Hutchison-Toth said the woman had...
WYTV.com
5 more Ohio, Pa. Bed, Bath & Beyond stores to close; Updated closure list released
(WKBN) — An updated list of Bed, Bath & Beyond stores expected to close was released Tuesday, which included the closure of six Ohio stores and four Pennsylvania stores. Bed, Bath and Beyond announced that it would be closing 150 stores back in August and gave a preliminary list of stores closing.
WYTV.com
Drug treatment facility opens in Niles
NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County has struggled with a high overdose rate. A new facility is helping people step into recovery. Niles Treatment Services has taken over where the Victoria Room used to operate. It opened one week ago, providing medically assisted treatment. The facility also provides case...
WYTV.com
Brothers sentenced for beating at downtown Youngstown bar
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Two men who are brothers received their sentence Thursday for beating a man in the bathroom of a downtown Youngstown bar. London Sanders, 30, of Harrisburg, Pa., and Marlin Sanders, 29, of Sharon, Pa., each pleaded guilty to an amended charge of aggravated assault on Nov. 15. Thursday, Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas Judge Maureen Sweeney sentenced them each to 18 months in prison, with credit for the one day they served in jail.
WYTV.com
Report: Man called 911 on police at local racino
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man from Girard was arrested by police after reports said that he called 911 after a dispute with racino employees and officers who arrived to handle the situation. Officers were called to Hollywood Gaming around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. Police said that Deandre Riley, 39,...
Police investigate gunfire exchange in Youngstown
A man who had a bullet fragment in his arm told police he exchanged gunfire late Friday with two masked men.
Deadly shootout on Akron street: Suspect turns himself in
One man believed to be involved in an April gunfight that killed a pregnant woman caught in the crossfire is now in the county jail.
WYTV.com
Expert detective to head YPD unit
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A 10-year veteran of the Youngstown Police Department is its newest lieutenant. Detective Sergeant Robert Gentile took the oath for his new rank Monday from Mayor Tito Brown. He will take over as commander of the Traffic and Accident Investigations Unit. Chief Carl Davis says...
WYTV.com
ALERRT active shooter training taking place in Poland
POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Poland Township Police Department is working in collaboration with the Poland Local School District and trustees on a major coordinated police training called ALERRT. ALERRT is a federally funded, nationally recognized active shooter training course out of Texas. It stands for Advanced Law Enforcement...
Deputies investigating counterfeit bills used at local bar
The bartender was given five counterfeit $20 bills.
WYTV.com
Donut shop in Poland expands
POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A donut shop in Poland is getting bigger. OH Donut opened in September 2022. At the time, they only had seating for four people. This week, they added some room. The company decided to expand to the space next to the shop. It will now...
Family safe after kitchen fire in Youngstown
The Youngstown Fire Department responded to a fire at a home on Martin Luther King Boulevard around 2:30 p.m. Monday.
cleveland19.com
Akron man robbed trying to buy PlayStation 4
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Akron Police Department, a 25-year-old man was robbed trying to buy a PlayStation 4 on Jan. 6. Police say they received a call from a 25-year-old man and reported a social media-related robbery. Officers arrived at the 800 block of Raymond Street around...
