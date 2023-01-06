ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Affirmed Housing Opens New Affordable and Supportive Housing Development in East San Jose’s Revitalizing Mayfair Neighborhood

SAN JOSE, CA - Affirmed Housing, a leading provider of affordable housing throughout California, announced the opening of Vela, a mixed-use, affordable and supportive housing development serving individuals and families located in the Mayfair neighborhood in East San Jose. A ceremony was held to commemorate the project’s grand opening and included special guests San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo and Councilmember Magdalena Carrasco, Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez, City of San Jose Housing Department Director Jacky Morales-Ferrand and Santa Clara County Housing Authority Executive Director Preston Prince.
San José Spotlight

Sunnyvale gets sleek new City Hall

Sunnyvale’s environmentally conscious and modern City Hall building is nearing completion. The four-story, 120,000-square-foot building is expected to produce enough clean energy to power itself, and could be ready for move-in by March. The new building is going up next to the old city hall on the 26-acre civic center property along South Mathilda Avenue and El Camino Real.
KTVU FOX 2

California governor tours storm-ravaged Santa Cruz County

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. - Hours after he unveiled the fact that California has a projected budget deficit of $22.5 billion in the state capitol, Gov. Gavin Newsom headed south on Tuesday to Santa Cruz County where he assessed how the torrential storms have ravaged the idyllic coastal beach side communities.
KTVU FOX 2

Power out in much of San Jose

Downed trees and downed power lines took out power for nearly 100,000 PG&E customers in the Bay Area Tuesday morning, with residents in the South Bay suffering the most. James Torrez reports.
KTVU FOX 2

Thousands without power in Bay Area; San Jose hard hit

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Downed trees and downed power lines took out power for nearly 100,000 PG&E customers in the Bay Area at its peak Tuesday morning, with residents in the South Bay comprising nearly half of those outages. In San Jose's Willow Glen where a power pole fell onto...
San José Spotlight

San Jose struggles to reduce homeless count

San Jose’s unhoused population is not as big as initially reported, but the number of chronically homeless people continues to grow, new county data shows. A report released last month shows San Jose with 6,650 homeless people in 2022—a drop of roughly 100 people from when preliminary data was released in May. Despite the drop, the current homeless population in the city is still the largest San Jose has seen in 13 years. The change in San Jose didn’t impact the overall count for Santa Clara County, which is at 10,028 homeless people—the region’s highest number since 2007.
KTVU FOX 2

Rising creeks in Santa Clara County

Evacuation warnings were in place for about 13,000 residents of a flood-prone area of Sonoma County north of San Francisco, where the swollen Russian River was expected to overspill its banks in the coming days. Brooks Jarosz reports.
San Francisco Examiner

Santa Cruz up to $30 million in damages - 'for roads alone'

This story will be updated every three hours with more information. Scroll to the bottom of the article for context about the storm. Santa Cruz County is fighting to keep the lights on and stay dry. Evacuation orders are in place around the region, but the rivers keep rising, and more storms are on the way — potentially including a tornado or waterspout. Stay informed on conditions in your area,...
indybay.org

Santa Cruz City Mangler Closes Civic Auditorium Shelter

E-Mail Sent to the Community (including City Manager Matt Huffaker):. LATE FLASH: The Civic Center Flooding and Wet Weather Emergency Pop-Up Shelter—open for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday nights—is reportedly closing down in spite of 8" of predicted rain by Monday. A worker reports that folks were ousted at 9 AM on the order of the new Mayor (Fred Keeley), some still unable to secure their property indoors, though staff are within denying entrance (as of 1 p.m. Saturday).
KTVU FOX 2

Tree topples SF Muni bus

Crews in San Francisco were hard at work on Tuesday to cleanup damage from a series of storms to sweep the Bay Area. A tree that toppled a Muni was one of the hazards left after this latest round of storms.
KTVU FOX 2

Flooding shuts down southbound 101 near Gilroy

Flooding in the South Bay shut down southbound 101 in the Gilroy area. City officials held a press conference to talk about the damage and potential threats. There are multiple mudslides in Santa Clara County and flooded roadways.
San José Spotlight

San Jose storms still pose flood threat

The atmospheric river storm is reaching its end, but more rain is on the way. This means the threat of flooding is real for hundreds of homes in San Jose. San Jose saw one of the highest rainfalls in the recent storm from Sunday to Monday, with close to an inch of rain falling overnight,... The post San Jose storms still pose flood threat appeared first on San José Spotlight.
KTVU FOX 2

'We're not done yet:' Thunderstorms possible in Bay Area

OAKLAND, Calif. - The wet weather isn't over just yet. In the last three days, areas such as the Santa Cruz Mountains have seen 7 inches of rain. And the Bay Area residents should expect more on Tuesday. "There are multiple systems coming through today," KTVU meteorologist Steve Paulson said....
CBS San Francisco

Overnight blast from atmospheric river pushes swollen rivers to the brink

GUERNEVILLE -- The latest atmospheric river roared into the San Francisco Bay Area early Monday, triggering flooding, water rescues in Felton and evacuations in Soquel and Vacaville.Of particular concern, the National Weather Service said, was flooding at the Russian River at Johnson's Beach near Guerneville, Alameda Creek near Niles Canyon, Coyote Creek above Hwy 237 at Milpitas, the Big Sur River, Carmel River at Robles Del Rio, the San Lorenzo River at Big Trees and the Guadalupe River above Almaden Expressway.KPIX 5 First Alert Weather: Current Conditions, Forecasts, Alerts For Your AreaAt around 7 a.m., the San Lorenzo River went over...
KION News Channel 5/46

Over 6,000 customers without power on the Monterey Peninsula

MONTEREY PENINSULA, Calif. (KION-TV): There are over 6,000 customers without power in Pebble Beach and Carmel Valley on Monday morning. At the moment, there are 2,898 customers without power in the Del Monte Forest. The outage occurred shortly before 5 a.m. Customers in Pebble Beach, Pacific Grove and parts of Monterey are affected by this The post Over 6,000 customers without power on the Monterey Peninsula appeared first on KION546.
KTVU FOX 2

'We're not done yet:' Thunderstorms rumble through in Bay Area

OAKLAND, Calif. - The storms aren't over just yet. In the last three days, areas such as the Santa Cruz Mountains have seen 7 inches of rain. In fact, KTVU meteorologist Roberta Gonzales said the Bay Area has seen six months' worth of rain – 12.9 inches – in just two weeks.
