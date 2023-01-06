Tuesday brings a seven-game slate in the NBA that is filled with injuries. The Heat will take on the Thunder in Miami, but the statuses of both Bam Adebayo (hand) and Tyler Herro (knee) are uncertain. The Suns have a tough matchup on the road against the Warriors, which will be made even more difficult with Devin Booker (groin) and Chris Paul (hip) out. Finally, Luka Doncic (ankle) is listed as questionable against the Clippers. Let’s try to sift through all of these injuries and highlight some players to consider on Yahoo, as well as a few to possibly avoid.

7 HOURS AGO