Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 132, Wizards 112
Pelicans (25-16), Wizards (17-24) CJ McCollum was raining jumpers in the District of Columbia, while Jonas Valanciunas was punishing Washington’s frontcourt, throwing down dunks and tossing in hook shots Monday. That outside-inside combination totaled 42 points by halftime, leading New Orleans to a needed road victory. Valanciunas was saddled with foul trouble after intermission, but McCollum remained on a roll, posting his fourth outing of 30-plus points over the last three weeks. The Pelicans ended a decade-plus drought in D.C., winning for the first time on the Wizards’ home floor since Jan. 1, 2011, when Willie Green was a New Orleans reserve guard. He’s now the franchise's head coach.
NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo plays and strategy for Tues., Jan. 10
Tuesday brings a seven-game slate in the NBA that is filled with injuries. The Heat will take on the Thunder in Miami, but the statuses of both Bam Adebayo (hand) and Tyler Herro (knee) are uncertain. The Suns have a tough matchup on the road against the Warriors, which will be made even more difficult with Devin Booker (groin) and Chris Paul (hip) out. Finally, Luka Doncic (ankle) is listed as questionable against the Clippers. Let’s try to sift through all of these injuries and highlight some players to consider on Yahoo, as well as a few to possibly avoid.
CJ McCollum off the injury report ahead of Monday game in Washington
New Orleans released its official injury report Sunday afternoon. After a multitude of players were listed against Dallas, the Pelicans shortened their list for their trip to Washington. CJ McCollum has been taken off the report, while Larry Nance Jr. (right shoulder soreness) is listed as probable. Brandon Ingram (left great toe contusion), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL injury recovery) and Zion Williamson (right hamstring strain) are listed as out.
NBA Fantasy Start/Sit for Week 13
We have an interesting Week 13 schedule on tap. While there is just one team with a two-game ledger, there are more three-team clubs than those with a four-game docket. Nevertheless, we have plenty of viable candidates to work with, particularly at guard, where several players are performing at a level worthy of more attention than they’re receiving from Fantasy managers.
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs at Suns
The Wine & Gold’s current roadie rolls on, traveling to the Valley of the Sun for a Sunday night showdown against DeAndre Ayton and the struggling Suns. The Cavaliers are coming off a 121-108 loss in the trip opener, falling to the West-leading Nuggets on Friday night in Denver. Darius Garland returned to the lineup, but Donovan Mitchell was on the shelf, and after a tight first half, Nikola Jokic and Co. went to work just after intermission – using a 13-4 run to grab a double-digit lead that they wouldn’t relinquish, snapping Cleveland’s three-game run. Caris LeVert and Garland each topped the 20-point mark, but it wasn’t enough to offset seven Nuggets in double-figures and Jokic’s 10th triple-double of the season.
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Got Fined $5,000 For Wearing His Concord Shoes So He Wore Penny Hardaway's Air Flight Ones Against The Orlando Magic In 1995
Michael Jordan spend two years in the middle of his two three-peats retired, this is a fact that everyone knows and part of what makes them so impressive. MJ went and played baseball for a while, missing a season and a half of NBA ball before returning in 1995 to join the Chicago Bulls.
Grizzlies hold off Spurs for season-high tying seventh straight win, NBA’s longest active winning streak
The Memphis Grizzlies (27-13) held off a fourth quarter rally from the San Antonio Spurs (13-28) to record their season-high tying seventh consecutive victory, the NBA’s longest active winning streak. Memphis’ last six victories in the streak have come as a result of sweeping three straight back-to-back sets. The...
Three Things to Know: Lakers at Nuggets 1-9-23
The Lakers (19-21) face the Nuggets (26-13) on Monday evening in Denver for their fourth and final meeting of the season, with the Lakers having won two of three. The game tips at 6:00 p.m. on Spectrum SportsNet and 710 ESPN radio. Below are three things to know ahead of...
Lakers' Offense Struggles, Injury Woes Continue in Loss to Nuggets
The shorthanded Lakers simply didn't have enough vs. the Nuggets Monday night, falling in Denver 122-109 to snap their 5-game winning streak. While the team played hard and fought throughout to keep the game competitive, the team's injury issues caught up to them in this one. Playing their third game in four nights, LeBron James' sore left ankle kept him on the sideline -- where he would later be joined by Patrick Beverley who, after slipping on a drive to the hoop in the 2nd quarter, left the game for good with a right hip injury.
Chuck Checks In - 01.08.2023
FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Bulls 126 Utah 118 (Bulls: 19-21, 11-9 at home). LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 36pts. Utah: Markkanen: 28 pts. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 16. Utah: Vanderbilt: 14. LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: DeRozan : 7. Utah: Clarkson: 8. CCI STAT OF THE GAME: Zach LaVine with 36 points...
Cavs at Suns | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview
For the second time in five days, the Cavs will square off with the Phoenix Suns. This time, it comes it Arizona. Cleveland topped the Suns by two in a low scoring affair on Wednesday night in Cleveland. GAME INFORMATION. WATCHBally Sports Ohio. LISTENWTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN. TIME8:00...
ESPN Cassidy Hubbarth on state of NBA Western Conference | Pelicans Podcast
On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, ESPN’s Cassidy Hubbarth joins Jim Eichenhofer and Joe Cardosi on the show (8:00) to talk to about the atmosphere at the Smoothie King Center during the Brooklyn Nets matcup, the state of the NBA Western Conference and the Los Angeles Lakers.
"Maintain Your Focus" | Utah Closes Out Road Trip With Final Stop In Memphis
***This Game Preview is brought to you by University of Utah Health***. It's safe to say the past few weeks have really tested Utah's will and resiliency. Despite playing clutch minutes in their past seven games, the Jazz are just 1-6 in those moments — and Saturday night against Chicago was another learning lesson.
Second-Quarter Surge Lifts Thunder
Dallas threw the first punch against the Thunder on Sunday night, but the Thunder didn’t flinch. Playing without Luka Dončić, the Mavericks took control behind a flurry of 3-pointers to take an 11-point lead but OKC quickly rallied with a run of its own thanks to some high-level shot making and physical defense. By out-scoring Dallas by 15 in the second quarter, the Thunder evened the scales of the ball game and ultimately walked away with a 120-109 victory.
Keys to the Game: Celtics 107, Bulls 99
Al Horford entered Monday night as the NBA’s leading scorer from the right corner. It was only fitting, then, that he scored from that location with 25.5 seconds left to secure another victory for the Boston Celtics. With Boston leading by only two during the final minute, the Chicago...
Fourth-Quarter Defense Costs Hornets Road Win In Indiana
Plumlee Double-Doubles Again, Charlotte Starts Strong, But Can’t Keep Momentum Going. The Charlotte Hornets opened their four-game road trip with a season-best offensive explosion two nights ago in Milwaukee. When they returned to the court on Sunday evening, the offense was still in good shape, but the defense unfortunately was not, leading to a last-minute 116-111 loss to the hometown Indiana Pacers.
Herb Jones added to the injury report ahead of Wednesday's game in Boston
New Orleans released its official injury report Tuesday afternoon. Herb Jones (right low back contusion) is listed as doubtful after sustaining a hard fall against Washington which resulted in an early exit to the game. Brandon Ingram (left great toe contusion), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL injury recovery) and Zion Williamson (right hamstring strain) are listed as out.
NBA Midseason Media Survey
A select group of NBA beat reporters expect two major storylines to unfold in the second half of the 2022-23 season. They believe the Boston Celtics will win the NBA championship, rectifying last season’s loss to Golden State in the NBA Finals. And they predict Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic will collect his first Kia MVP trophy.
"Physical Game" | Utah's Comeback Attempt Falls Short In Loss To Memphis
It’s safe to say the schedule has not been kind to the Jazz — and Sunday night was further proof. Playing the second game of a back-to-back against a rested Memphis squad, Utah ran out of steam in the end. Despite overcoming a 16-point deficit in the third quarter, the Jazz couldn’t complete the comeback and fell 123-118 to the Grizzlies.
Stephen Curry returns for Warriors after missing 11 games
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry is back for the Golden State Warriors after an 11-game absence with a partially dislocated left shoulder, rejoining the starting lineup as the defending champions hosted the Phoenix Suns. While Curry didn’t have a strict minutes restriction Tuesday night, coach Steve Kerr noted...
