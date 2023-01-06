Raiders CB Amik Robertson making big improvements in Year 3

The first two years of Amik Robertson’s career with the Raiders couldn’t have gone worse. Not only did he not play (271 total snaps on defense and special teams), but he dealt with several nagging injuries.

Going into the 2022 season, his spot on the roster wasn’t secure. That’s just how poorly he had played until this season. And even in the first two months of the season, Robertson struggled.

In Weeks 1-9, Robertson gave up a passer rating of 109.7 and had a PFF grade of 58.9. That was among the lowest grades for any cornerback with at least 200 coverage snaps.

Robertson still has one more year left on his rookie contract, so you can expect him to be back for the 2023 season. And if he continues to play this well, you can pencil him in for a starting role next year. It’s been quite the turnaround for him in the second half of the season.