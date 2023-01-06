Read full article on original website
Cortland County firefighters receive awards
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) — Authorities in Cortland County are getting applause. The Cortlandville Fire Department named Josh Henry and Jonathan Alteri ‘Firefighters of the Year.’ Alteri also won the ‘Life Saving Award.’ Authorities received trophies for their accomplishments. Elsewhere in the county, the Truxton Fire...
DEA: New York breaks record for fentanyl in 2022
ALBANY, N.Y. (WHCU) — A record number of fentanyl was seized last year in New York. According to state’s division of the Drug Enforcement Agency, nearly 2,000,000 fake prescription pills laced with fentanyl were confiscated. That’s a 152% increase over 2021’s haul. In addition, agents seized...
Invalid inspection sticker leads to drug possession charge in Enfield
ENFIELD, N.Y. (WHCU) – An expired inspection sticker leads to a drug charge in Enfield. Tompkins County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Sheffield Road near Bostwick Road around 11:22 a.m. Sunday after observing the non-valid sticker. With assistance from a Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office narcotics canine, authorities conducted a vehicle search and allegedly located 4.9 ounces of methamphetamine, a small amount of crack cocaine, pills, and drug paraphernalia. 35-year-old Amanda Freelove, of Ithaca, was arrested and charged with felony drug possession.
