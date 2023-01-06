NEW ORLEANS — Witnesses say thieves smashed a pickup truck into the front of a New Orleans donut shop on Tuesday morning before stealing the store's ATM. Employees tell WWL-TV the crash happened after 4:30 a.m. at the Tastee Donuts in the 2500 block of Esplanade Avenue. They say a car smashed into the front of the building prompting them to run out the back of the building to safety.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 10 HOURS AGO