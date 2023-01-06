Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NOPD arrest suspect accused of stealing air conditioning units
The NOPD says on Saturday (Jan. 7) just after 10 a.m., officers responded to a report of a suspicious person at a home 8200 block of Green Street
Thieves grab ATM, shoot cameras after smashing truck into donut shop
NEW ORLEANS — Witnesses say thieves smashed a pickup truck into the front of a New Orleans donut shop on Tuesday morning before stealing the store's ATM. Employees tell WWL-TV the crash happened after 4:30 a.m. at the Tastee Donuts in the 2500 block of Esplanade Avenue. They say a car smashed into the front of the building prompting them to run out the back of the building to safety.
fox8live.com
WATCH: Thieves crash truck into New Orleans donut shop multiple times, steal ATM
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Brazen thieves crashed a truck into a New Orleans donut shop multiple times during an ATM theft, according to police and surveillance video obtained by Fox 8. The New Orleans Police Department says the mayhem began around 4:28 a.m. at the Tastee Donuts in the 2500...
brproud.com
Mother fatally shoots suspect during home invasion in Louisiana, deputies say
HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) — A man who reportedly broke into a Hammond home was fatally shot by a woman protecting her two young children, authorities said on Monday. According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, the shooting stemmed from a home invasion that happened on Klein Road just after 5 a.m. Sunday (Jan. 8).
Report: Thieves steal donut shop ATM
Employees said two armed men got out of the truck and tried to shoot security cameras. The suspects eventually used the truck to remove the cash machine before driving away.
WAFB.com
Deputies release names of couple found dead in quiet BR subdivision
Officials said the pursuit began after a call about a stolen vehicle in Chambers County, Texas, a few miles west of Houston. LSP releases video of deadly trooper-involved shooting (EDITED) Updated: 32 minutes ago. Watch a short edited version of the body cam footage released by Louisiana State Police of...
fox8live.com
Two teens arrested, including Bridge City escapee, after crashing stolen U-Haul truck in St. Bernard Parish
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two teens were arrested, including an escaped Bridge City juvenile delinquent, after fleeing a traffic stop in a stolen U-Haul truck and crashing in St. Bernard Parish, officials say. Sheriff Jimmy Pohlmann says agents on patrol in the Chalmette area attempted to pull over a U-Haul...
wbrz.com
Officers arrest 7 people in drug bust off Plank Road
BATON ROUGE - Multiple people were arrested after fleeing from a home when police attempted to investigate the location Monday night. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers tried to confront people at a residence on Cadillac Street off Plank Road due to suspicions of illegal activity stemming from an investigation.
fox8live.com
2 dead in Luling following possible domestic incident, sheriff says
LULING (WVUE) - Two people are dead after what authorities say could have been a possible domestic incident early Monday (Jan. 9) morning. The St. Charles Sheriff’s Office says that they have been working the scene in the 200 block of 4th Street since the early morning hours. Authorities...
Thibodaux police investigate overnight homicide on Narrow Street
Detectives began investigating a shooting that turned fatal in Lafourche Parish overnight, leaving one person dead.
WDSU
1 person dead after shooting in Thibodaux
THIBODAUX, La. — Thibodaux Police are investigating a homicide that took place Sunday night in the 800 block of Narrow Street. Detectives said that just before midnight, a man was shot and taken to the hospital, where he later died. His identity is currently being withheld. Chief Bryan Zeringue...
cenlanow.com
Man caught on camera burglarizing Hammond business, possibly linked to another robbery
HAMMOND, LA. (WGNO) — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office has asked for the public’s help in finding and identifying the man they say burglarized a Hammond business Thursday. Deputies say they responded to a burglary call at the Subway on University Avenue. Surveillance video caught a man...
Surveillance video captures part of shootout in Mid-City triple shooting
NEW ORLEANS — Surveillance video from Banks Street shows part of the shootout that led to a Mid-City triple homicide. Three men died, and bullet holes pierced through several homes Saturday night just after 11. The shootout happened as several cars chased each other on Banks Street between Norman...
fox8live.com
Two elderly women, one wheelchair-bound, escape New Orleans house fire
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two elderly women escaped a house fire in New Orleans on Tuesday morning (Jan. 10), according to officials. The New Orleans Fire Department says 911 calls came in around 8:41 a.m. about a home on fire in the 700 block of Barracks Street on the edge of the French Quarter.
NOLA.com
2 dead in Luling after 'domestic incident,' St. Charles Parish authorities say
Two people were found dead overnight inside a home in Luling, St. Charles Parish officials said early Monday. Update: Father, son dead after argument, authorities say. There was an increased police presence in the 200 block of 4th Street (map), authorities said at 1:20 a.m. Monday, but there's no threat to the public.
Carjacker crashes trying to flee
New Orleans Police say a carjacking in the Warehouse District was very brief after the suspect was involved in a crash. It happened around 12:45am at Calliope and Tchoupitoulas Street. The 22-year-old driver was held at gunpoint.
fox8live.com
1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting outside Harvey bar early Sunday
HARVEY, La. (WVUE) - A man was killed and a male juvenile injured in a double shooting early Sunday (Jan. 8) outside a Manhattan Boulevard bar, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said. The identity and age of the slain man were not immediately disclosed, nor were the age or...
fox8live.com
Jailed woman dies in Lafourche Parish, authorities cite ‘natural causes’
THIBODAUX, La. (WVUE) - A 60-year-old woman jailed at the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux died in custody Monday (Jan. 9), from what authorities said appeared to be “natural causes.”. Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre’s office identified the inmate at Cheryl Dufrene of Raceland. “Dufrene was being...
North Shore shoplifting crew sought
Mandeville Police need your help to track down a crew of shoplifters who hit two stores before Christmas and made off with over $2,000 in goods.
NOPD catches car burglary suspects red-handed
NOPD officials say the officers who made the arrest were working directed patrols recently deployed in the downtown area as a result of car burglaries near the Smoothie King Center, the Superdome, and other downtown locations.
Comments / 2