WWL

Thieves grab ATM, shoot cameras after smashing truck into donut shop

NEW ORLEANS — Witnesses say thieves smashed a pickup truck into the front of a New Orleans donut shop on Tuesday morning before stealing the store's ATM. Employees tell WWL-TV the crash happened after 4:30 a.m. at the Tastee Donuts in the 2500 block of Esplanade Avenue. They say a car smashed into the front of the building prompting them to run out the back of the building to safety.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
brproud.com

Mother fatally shoots suspect during home invasion in Louisiana, deputies say

HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) — A man who reportedly broke into a Hammond home was fatally shot by a woman protecting her two young children, authorities said on Monday. According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, the shooting stemmed from a home invasion that happened on Klein Road just after 5 a.m. Sunday (Jan. 8).
HAMMOND, LA
WAFB.com

Deputies release names of couple found dead in quiet BR subdivision

Officials said the pursuit began after a call about a stolen vehicle in Chambers County, Texas, a few miles west of Houston. LSP releases video of deadly trooper-involved shooting (EDITED) Updated: 32 minutes ago. Watch a short edited version of the body cam footage released by Louisiana State Police of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Officers arrest 7 people in drug bust off Plank Road

BATON ROUGE - Multiple people were arrested after fleeing from a home when police attempted to investigate the location Monday night. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers tried to confront people at a residence on Cadillac Street off Plank Road due to suspicions of illegal activity stemming from an investigation.
BATON ROUGE, LA
fox8live.com

2 dead in Luling following possible domestic incident, sheriff says

LULING (WVUE) - Two people are dead after what authorities say could have been a possible domestic incident early Monday (Jan. 9) morning. The St. Charles Sheriff’s Office says that they have been working the scene in the 200 block of 4th Street since the early morning hours. Authorities...
LULING, LA
WDSU

1 person dead after shooting in Thibodaux

THIBODAUX, La. — Thibodaux Police are investigating a homicide that took place Sunday night in the 800 block of Narrow Street. Detectives said that just before midnight, a man was shot and taken to the hospital, where he later died. His identity is currently being withheld. Chief Bryan Zeringue...
THIBODAUX, LA
WWL-AMFM

Carjacker crashes trying to flee

New Orleans Police say a carjacking in the Warehouse District was very brief after the suspect was involved in a crash. It happened around 12:45am at Calliope and Tchoupitoulas Street. The 22-year-old driver was held at gunpoint.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting outside Harvey bar early Sunday

HARVEY, La. (WVUE) - A man was killed and a male juvenile injured in a double shooting early Sunday (Jan. 8) outside a Manhattan Boulevard bar, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said. The identity and age of the slain man were not immediately disclosed, nor were the age or...
HARVEY, LA
fox8live.com

Jailed woman dies in Lafourche Parish, authorities cite ‘natural causes’

THIBODAUX, La. (WVUE) - A 60-year-old woman jailed at the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux died in custody Monday (Jan. 9), from what authorities said appeared to be “natural causes.”. Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre’s office identified the inmate at Cheryl Dufrene of Raceland. “Dufrene was being...
THIBODAUX, LA

