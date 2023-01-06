ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

WGME

Crash on I-295 backs up traffic near Yarmouth exit

YARMOUTH (WGME) -- Maine State Police says a crash on I-295 in Yarmouth is backing up traffic in the area. Police say a driver traveling northbound lost control of her vehicle and crossed the median before rolling into the southbound lane just before the Yarmouth exit. She suffered minor injuries...
YARMOUTH, ME
WGME

Large response to structure fire in Waterboro Sunday night

WATERBORO (WGME) - Our crews describe a large fire scene for a structure fire on May Street in Waterboro Sunday night. Waterboro Fire Captain Chris Carpenter says they got the call shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday. Multiple crews responded to the scene. Carpenter says the home was unoccupied while the...
WATERBORO, ME
WGME

Crews battle commercial fire in Dover, New Hampshire

DOVER, NEW HAMPSHIRE (WGME) - Crews responded to a large fire in Dover, New Hampshire, on Sunday. New Hampshire fire officials say they responded to 29 Industrial Park Drive around 5 p.m. Sunday. They say the building is a large commercial building with multiple businesses inside. There were no injuries...
DOVER, NH
WGME

Rochester works to make crosswalks safer after woman hit, killed by vehicle

ROCHESTER, NH (WGME) -- The city of Rochester, New Hampshire plans to make a dangerous crosswalk safer, after a driver hit and killed a woman trying to cross the street. Rochester police say Cindy Aspinall was crossing Columbus Avenue in a mobility scooter on the afternoon of December 30 when a vehicle heading south hit and killed her.
ROCHESTER, NH
WGME

Professional box lacrosse comes to Portland

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Professional box lacrosse will make its way to Portland one week from Friday night. The New England Chowderheads of the Professional Box Lacrosse Association will be calling both the Cross Insurance Arena and the Tsongas Arena in Lowell, Massachusetts home for the season. The league currently has...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Transgender inmate who murdered parents moved to Maine women's prison

(BDN) -- A transgender inmate convicted of killing her parents and the family dog on Halloween 2016 has been moved from the Maine State Prison to the women’s section of the Maine Correctional Institute, according to the Maine Department of Corrections inmate locator. Andrea Balcer, 24, of Winthrop is...
WINTHROP, ME
WGME

JP Estrella, Brewster Academy off to hot start

PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Brewster boys prep school basketball team is off to an amazing 14-0 start. The Bobcats’ closest game so far was a 20-point win over the St. Thomas More School. Leading the way for the Bobcats has been former South Portland star J.P. Estrella, who's averaging...
WOLFEBORO, NH

