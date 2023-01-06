Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
No Snow, No Fun: How Lack of Snow is Impacting Outdoor Activities in MaineRachel PerkinsMaine State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Looking for a haunted good time?Michelle NorthropPortland, ME
Suspect accused in Times Square knife attack on NYEMalek SherifWells, ME
WGME
Crash on I-295 backs up traffic near Yarmouth exit
YARMOUTH (WGME) -- Maine State Police says a crash on I-295 in Yarmouth is backing up traffic in the area. Police say a driver traveling northbound lost control of her vehicle and crossed the median before rolling into the southbound lane just before the Yarmouth exit. She suffered minor injuries...
WGME
'It's scary:' Neighbors concerned after deaths, shootings on Lewiston street
LEWISTON (WGME) - Residents are worried that a neighborhood in Lewiston is becoming more and more unsafe. Last Thursday, police found a body covered in a blanket at 129 Bartlett Street. They found another body on Friday at 83 Bartlett Street. Those are just the latest disturbing reports from that...
WGME
Large response to structure fire in Waterboro Sunday night
WATERBORO (WGME) - Our crews describe a large fire scene for a structure fire on May Street in Waterboro Sunday night. Waterboro Fire Captain Chris Carpenter says they got the call shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday. Multiple crews responded to the scene. Carpenter says the home was unoccupied while the...
WGME
Crews battle commercial fire in Dover, New Hampshire
DOVER, NEW HAMPSHIRE (WGME) - Crews responded to a large fire in Dover, New Hampshire, on Sunday. New Hampshire fire officials say they responded to 29 Industrial Park Drive around 5 p.m. Sunday. They say the building is a large commercial building with multiple businesses inside. There were no injuries...
WGME
Rochester works to make crosswalks safer after woman hit, killed by vehicle
ROCHESTER, NH (WGME) -- The city of Rochester, New Hampshire plans to make a dangerous crosswalk safer, after a driver hit and killed a woman trying to cross the street. Rochester police say Cindy Aspinall was crossing Columbus Avenue in a mobility scooter on the afternoon of December 30 when a vehicle heading south hit and killed her.
WGME
Maine shelter takes in 3 dogs from suspected dog fighting ring in South Carolina
KENNEBUNK, Maine (WGME) -- The Animal Welfare Society in Kennebunk says they have taken in three dogs rescued by the Humane Society of the United States (HSUS) from an alleged dog fighting ring in South Carolina. The shelter says 275 dogs were rescued in September 2022. HSUS reported the dogs...
WGME
Professional box lacrosse comes to Portland
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Professional box lacrosse will make its way to Portland one week from Friday night. The New England Chowderheads of the Professional Box Lacrosse Association will be calling both the Cross Insurance Arena and the Tsongas Arena in Lowell, Massachusetts home for the season. The league currently has...
WGME
Maine hits key price tag for 'Grinch' storm, could get help from FEMA
CAMP ELLIS (WGME) -- Facing millions of dollars in damage from the “Grinch” storm just before Christmas, Maine is now a big step closer to a major disaster declaration, which could mean money for repairs. The storm knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of Mainers, some of...
WGME
Transgender inmate who murdered parents moved to Maine women's prison
(BDN) -- A transgender inmate convicted of killing her parents and the family dog on Halloween 2016 has been moved from the Maine State Prison to the women’s section of the Maine Correctional Institute, according to the Maine Department of Corrections inmate locator. Andrea Balcer, 24, of Winthrop is...
WGME
JP Estrella, Brewster Academy off to hot start
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Brewster boys prep school basketball team is off to an amazing 14-0 start. The Bobcats’ closest game so far was a 20-point win over the St. Thomas More School. Leading the way for the Bobcats has been former South Portland star J.P. Estrella, who's averaging...
WGME
Paris residents vote to recall school board members over gender identity policy
PARIS (WGME) - Residents of Paris voted Tuesday to recall two school board members over a controversial gender identity policy. The policy was proposed in October and has divided parents and community members in the district. School Board Director Sarah Otterson and School Board Member Julia Lester were two of...
