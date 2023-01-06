Read full article on original website
alabamanews.net
New Information on Double Murder Involving Two Montgomery-Area Men
Alabama News Network has searched court records to find new information in the shooting deaths of two Montgomery-area men. As we have reported, two Montgomery-area cousins, Keondre Jazel McCall and Mance Quinnell McCall, Jr., both 19 years old, are charged with capital murder and are being held without bond. They are accused of killing Justin Michael Whitfield and Destin Rashard Holley, both 23 years old. Both victims were from the Montgomery area, according to the sheriff’s office in Tuscaloosa County, where their bodies were found.
Montgomery corrections officer charged in off-duty assault
A Montgomery corrections officer has been arrested on an assault charge. Reba Foulks, 36, is charged with third-degree assault, the Montgomery Police Department announced Tuesday. Few details have been released. Montgomery police Capt. Saba Coleman said the department initiated an investigation Monday after receiving a notice from the Municipal Court...
alabamanews.net
Two Montgomery-Area Cousins Arrested on Capital Murder Charges
Two cousins from the Montgomery/Lowndes County area are charged with killing two people whose bodies were found in Tuscaloosa County. The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says the suspects, Keondre Jazel McCall and Mance Quinnell McCall Jr., both 19 years old, are charged with capital murder and are being held without bond.
WSFA
Off-duty Montgomery corrections officer arrested; investigation underway
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A longtime Montgomery corrections officer has been relieved of her duties and placed on administrative leave after being arrested, according to the Montgomery Police Department. MPD initiated disciplinary proceedings against the officer, Reba Foulks, 36, after charging her with third-degree assault. The department’s investigation started Monday...
wvasfm.org
Second suspect arrested in shooting
A local news outlet is reporting a second suspect has been charged in a shooting involving two teenagers in Montgomery. Montgomery police charged 20-year-old Jadarius Woods with three counts of attempted murder. 18-year-old Jakari Craig was arrested Monday in connection with the shooting. Reports say the shooting took place on...
alabamanews.net
Second suspect charged with attempted murder in David Drive shooting
Montgomery police have charged a second suspect in the shooting that injured two juveniles last week. 20-year-old Jadarius Woods was arrested and charged with three counts of attempted murder in the shooting in the 1000 block of David Drive on January 5. Police have also charged 18-year-old Jakari Craig with three counts of attempted murder related to that incident.
alabamanews.net
Third suspect arrested in double shooting on David Drive
Montgomery police have charged a third suspect in the shooting that injured two juveniles last week. Police arrested and charged 17-year-old Dequandray Savage with three counts of attempted murder in the shooting in the 1000 block of David Drive on January 5. Earlier Tuesday, police arrested and charged a second...
alabamanews.net
Selma Police Investigate City’s 1st Homicide of 2023
Selma Police are investigating the city’s first murder of the year. The victim was shot several times — and pronounced dead on the scene. Lt. Ray Blanks says it happened at around 10:30 Tuesday morning — on the corner of Highway 80 — and County Road 56.
wvtm13.com
Two cousins arrested in Tuscaloosa County double homicide
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. — Two cousins from the Montgomery/Lowndes County area were arrested in a Tuscaloosa County double homicide Monday morning. Cousins Keondre Jazel McCall and Mance Quinnell McCall Jr., both 19, are charged with capital murder in the deaths of Justin Michael Whitfield, 23, and Destin Rashard Holley, 23. Both suspects and victims are from the Montgomery/Lowndes County area.
Two cousins charged with double murders along Alabama interstate
Two cousins have been charged with killing two people whose bodies were found a few miles apart along a stretch of Interstate in Alabama. Keondre Jazel McCall and Mance Quinnell McCall Jr., both 19, were arrested and charged with capital murder. Both men are from the Montgomery and Lowndes County area. They were arrested in Lowndes County.
alabamanews.net
Selma Missing Persons Case Now a Death Investigation
A missing persons case in Selma is now a death investigation — after the remains of a woman who disappeared — are found in rural Dallas County. Authorities found the body of 64 year old Patricia Effinger — Saturday morning — in the Beloit area of Dallas County.
alabamanews.net
Dallas Co. Woman Out for Justice Following Razor Attack
A razor blade attack — leaves the face of Dallas County woman severely cut — and possibly scarred for life. We want to warn you that an image you’re about to see could be seen as disturbing to some. Forty-five year old Adrienne Smith says she’s out...
ABC 33/40 News
Two men arrested after bodies found in Fosters community
Two people have been arrested after two bodies were found in the Fosters community over the weekend. The victims have been identified as 23-year-old Justin Michael Whitfield, and 23-year-old Destin Rashard Holley, both from the Montgomery area. 19-year-old Keondra Jazel McCall and 19-year-old Mance Quinnell McCall Jr, both from the...
wvtm13.com
Military veteran among victims in Tuscaloosa County double homicide
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. — Two cousins from Lowndes County are in the Tuscaloosa County Jail, charged in a double homicide that left Interstate 59-20 closed for hours on Sunday. The family one of the victims, Justin Whitfield, says he was a military veteran and raised in Remington, Indiana, but...
WTVM
Opelika police searching for two theft, burglary suspects
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects involved in a burglary and theft, first degree. The theft and burglary happened at Auburn Marriott Opelika Resort - located 3700 Robert Trent Jones Trail. On November 28, multiple debit cards...
Wetumpka Herald
Law enforcement searching for fugitive
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the location of fugitive, Jonathan Thomas, 43. According to a CrimeStoppers statement Thomas is described as a black male approximately 6 feet 2 inches tall weighing approximately 160 pounds. “Thomas is wanted for second degree domestic violence assault,” CrimeStoppers said. “Court...
alabamanews.net
Andalusia Police: 18-Year-Old Facing Robbery Charge in Case Involving Gunfire
Andalusia police have charged an 18-year-old with first-degree robbery in a case that involved gunfire. Police say they responded to two calls Friday night that turned out to be connected. First, police say Andalusia Health reported a person had come in with a non-life threatening gunshot wound shortly before 8PM...
Alabama woman last seen on New Year’s Eve found dead Sunday
An Alabama woman who was reported missing on New Year’s Eve was found dead on Sunday. Selma police and the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office deputies found the body of Patricia Effinger, 64 on Sunday in the Beloit area of Dallas County. The SPD and DCSO are both calling it a death investigation.
alabamanews.net
UPDATE: Arrest Made in Montgomery Bank Robbery
Montgomery police say they’ve charged a man with robbing a bank. Police say they’ve charged 59-year-old Dwight Long with third-degree robbery. Investigators say the robbery happened at about 9:25AM Friday in the 2900 block of McGehee Road. That is where a Regions Bank branch (Green Lantern) is located.
wvtm13.com
Man dies after apparent assault at Limestone prison
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — A man at Limestone Correctional Facility was killed in an apparent inmate-on-inmate assault. The Alabama Department of Corrections said 35-year-old Ariene Kimbrough was discovered deceased inside his cell Wednesday at the north Alabama prison. The prison system did not say how Kimbrough died. The agency said...
