Georgia mother and son arrested during drug raid, 17-year-old charged with distribution of fentanyl
A Georgia mother and son were arrested during a Dec. 3 raid at their home, and the teenage boy was charged with drug related charges.
Florida parents arrested after police discover toddler living in car with cockroaches, reptiles, guns, drugs
A Florida couple is under arrest after police found a young child living with them in their car in squalid conditions with bugs, insects, drugs, and guns.
Two Florida women arrested after allegedly running 'traveling drug roadshow'
Two Florida women will face years behind bars after attempting to sell illegal drugs in South Florida, according to authorities. They were arrested on drug charges Friday.
Two women arrested after drugs seized in raid
Two women have been arrested following a drugs raid in Derbyshire. Officers searched a property in Trafalgar Square in Long Eaton on Wednesday. They seized items believed to be used by drug dealers along with suspected heroin and crack cocaine. The women, aged 42 and 27, have been arrested on...
Investigators seized $33K and 3 vehicles in drug bust. They’re keeping some of the money and a Ford F-150 after dropped charges
The District Attorney’s Office may have dropped the charges against 16 defendants in a massive drug trafficking investigation, but the drug task force overseeing the case is keeping more than $21,000 of seized money and a 2015 Ford F-150 worth an estimated $30,500. The investigation ground to a halt...
Parents of a six-year-old who shot a teacher could lose custody while the kid is placed under purview of Social Service
The parents of a six-year-old who shot a teacher with a gun could potentially lose parental custody, leading to the child being placed under the purview of Social Services. An altercation that resulted in a six-year-old shooting a teacher could potentially end up with the parent of that child losing parental custody, according to an expert.
Houston cops say woman who ‘smelled heavily of body odor’ linked to at least four pre-Christmas robberies
A nicely dressed thief is allegedly responsible for four robberies in Houston days before Christmas, police said.
Bodycam shows Florida officer's overdose during drug search
The Tavares Police Department says it released the footage as a warning on the danger of fentanyl. WESH's Anika Hope reports.Dec. 14, 2022.
Police warn public of counterfeit money being made
BRIDGEPORT, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Officers in Bridgeport are asking the public to be vigilant as counterfeit bills are being made and attempted to be passed on as real currency. Bridgeport police say to be sure to take notice of the bills you receive and ensure they are true bills and not counterfeit.
Woman facing up to 90 years in prison for meth, fentanyl charges
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A woman is scheduled to be sentenced on charges relating to delivery of fentanyl and methamphetamine. According to Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Ciliberti Jr., on Thursday, December 29, 2022, Samantha J. Cody, 35 years old and formerly of Glen Jean, West Virginia, plead guilty to conspiracy to deliver fentanyl and greater than fifty grams of methamphetamine, and to one count of methamphetamine delivery before Judge Thomas H. Ewing.
Georgia men arrested in connection with $22 million dollar drug bust
Two Georgia men were arrested on drug trafficking charges after a traffic stop in Hall County. Liquid methamphetamine worth an estimated $22 million was seized.
Man charged after $300K in cocaine, $50K cash seized during drug investigation
Narcotics officials on Wednesday announced a 29-year-old man was indicted after 13 pounds of cocaine and over $50,000 in cash were seized from his car in November.
Dozens Arrested In Prison Drug Trafficking Bust
A multi-year investigation into a prison-based drug trafficking organization ends with 69 people being convicted in both state and federal court. According to U.S Attorney Robert J. Troester, through an investigation of the Aryan Brotherhood, 62 guns and more than 300 pounds of meth were seized along with more than $400,000.
Ind. man accused of fatally punching man allegedly didn’t realize victim was dead
ANDERSON, Ind. (TCD) -- A 34-year-old man was arrested after allegedly punching a 66-year-old man and causing fatal trauma to the victim’s head and face. According to WRTV-TV, the fatal attack occurred on Tuesday, Dec. 6, on West 27th Street. The victim was reportedly identified as Jerry Gray. Jacob...
Two men sold 120,000 fake oxycodone laced with fentanyl through dark web, encrypted messaging apps
Two men were indicted for allegedly using the dark web to sell more than 120,000 fake oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl to thousands of customers across the country.
Pardoned drug offender arrested again after being caught selling cocaine
MCKEESPORT (KDKA) - A convicted drug offender who was pardoned by outgoing Governor Tom Wolf, has once again been arrested for drugs. Undercover agents said they found Corry Sanders selling cocaine last month in McKeesport. They found him selling cocaine on two separate occasions, once from his car and a second time from inside his barbershop. Two years ago, Wolf pardoned Sanders from a drug conviction that dated back to the 90s after a unanimous recommendation by the state's pardon board.
A young woman beaten, shot dead, and was forced to make a confession that she was a “military informant,” according to a video circulating on social media
A video clip on social media showed a young woman who was beaten, forced to confess to being a “military informant,” and later shot dead on a pavement spread. The video clip is only more than 3 minutes long and does not include the exact location of the incident but those shared the video clip wrote that the incident took place in Tamu and was done by Tamu PDF (People Defense Forces) No.4 Battalion.
At least 31 dead & 20 left blind after drinkers open lethal batch of bootleg booze in India
AT LEAST 31 people have died and more than 20 were left in a serious condition after drinking a lethal dose of moonshine liquor in India. The isolated incident happened in nearby villages in Bihar state, east India. The deaths were reported in a local government-run hospital, where families brought...
Woman arrested after elevator CCTV footage shows her assaulting domestic worker
A woman in India’s Uttar Pradesh state has been arrested on charges of assaulting and holding her domestic help hostage after a video surfaced on social media showing her dragging the worker out of an elevator.On Wednesday, a police case was filed after CCTV footage showed the 20-year-old worker being forcibly dragged inside an elevator at a high-rise building in Noida.“Shefali Koul, who lives in the Cleo County society in Sector 121, was held on Wednesday evening from her residence,” a police spokesperson was quoted as saying to news agency Press Trust of India.Ms Koul, who is a lawyer,...
South Carolina detention officer fired after allegedly letting inmate kiss her and use cellphone
South Carolina deputies say that a detention officer was fired after she allegedly let an inmate use her cellphone as well as kiss her.
