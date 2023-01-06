ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
BBC

Two women arrested after drugs seized in raid

Two women have been arrested following a drugs raid in Derbyshire. Officers searched a property in Trafalgar Square in Long Eaton on Wednesday. They seized items believed to be used by drug dealers along with suspected heroin and crack cocaine. The women, aged 42 and 27, have been arrested on...
Victor

Parents of a six-year-old who shot a teacher could lose custody while the kid is placed under purview of Social Service

The parents of a six-year-old who shot a teacher with a gun could potentially lose parental custody, leading to the child being placed under the purview of Social Services. An altercation that resulted in a six-year-old shooting a teacher could potentially end up with the parent of that child losing parental custody, according to an expert.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Lootpress

Police warn public of counterfeit money being made

BRIDGEPORT, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Officers in Bridgeport are asking the public to be vigilant as counterfeit bills are being made and attempted to be passed on as real currency. Bridgeport police say to be sure to take notice of the bills you receive and ensure they are true bills and not counterfeit.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
Lootpress

Woman facing up to 90 years in prison for meth, fentanyl charges

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A woman is scheduled to be sentenced on charges relating to delivery of fentanyl and methamphetamine. According to Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Ciliberti Jr., on Thursday, December 29, 2022, Samantha J. Cody, 35 years old and formerly of Glen Jean, West Virginia, plead guilty to conspiracy to deliver fentanyl and greater than fifty grams of methamphetamine, and to one count of methamphetamine delivery before Judge Thomas H. Ewing.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Dozens Arrested In Prison Drug Trafficking Bust

A multi-year investigation into a prison-based drug trafficking organization ends with 69 people being convicted in both state and federal court. According to U.S Attorney Robert J. Troester, through an investigation of the Aryan Brotherhood, 62 guns and more than 300 pounds of meth were seized along with more than $400,000.
CBS Pittsburgh

Pardoned drug offender arrested again after being caught selling cocaine

MCKEESPORT (KDKA) - A convicted drug offender who was pardoned by outgoing Governor Tom Wolf, has once again been arrested for drugs. Undercover agents said they found Corry Sanders selling cocaine last month in McKeesport. They found him selling cocaine on two separate occasions, once from his car and a second time from inside his barbershop. Two years ago, Wolf pardoned Sanders from a drug conviction that dated back to the 90s after a unanimous recommendation by the state's pardon board. 
MCKEESPORT, PA
americanmilitarynews.com

A young woman beaten, shot dead, and was forced to make a confession that she was a “military informant,” according to a video circulating on social media

A video clip on social media showed a young woman who was beaten, forced to confess to being a “military informant,” and later shot dead on a pavement spread. The video clip is only more than 3 minutes long and does not include the exact location of the incident but those shared the video clip wrote that the incident took place in Tamu and was done by Tamu PDF (People Defense Forces) No.4 Battalion.
The Independent

Woman arrested after elevator CCTV footage shows her assaulting domestic worker

A woman in India’s Uttar Pradesh state has been arrested on charges of assaulting and holding her domestic help hostage after a video surfaced on social media showing her dragging the worker out of an elevator.On Wednesday, a police case was filed after CCTV footage showed the 20-year-old worker being forcibly dragged inside an elevator at a high-rise building in Noida.“Shefali Koul, who lives in the Cleo County society in Sector 121, was held on Wednesday evening from her residence,” a police spokesperson was quoted as saying to news agency Press Trust of India.Ms Koul, who is a lawyer,...

