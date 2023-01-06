Read full article on original website
Attorneys become shareholders with FGKS Law
SIDNEY — FGKS Law has announced that Craig T. Albers and Cameron C. Downer have become shareholders with the firm effective Jan. 1, 2023. Albers’ areas of concentration include estate planning, real estate, business transactions and tax matters, while Downer’s areas of concentration include civil litigation and catastrophic and serious personal injury.
City Council adopts legislation
SIDNEY – The Sidney City Council passed legislation during its regular session on Jan. 9. The council passed an ordinance levying 2022 sidewalk assessments, as introduced at the meeting on Dec. 12. This ordinance is required by the Ohio Revised Code (ORC) and will assess the cost of the 2022 Sidewalk Construction and Repair Program completed by a city contractor for property owners that did not complete the repair and/or construction. Notices of payment due will be sent to residents in the next two weeks and property owners will have 60 days to pay or else it will be assessed on their property taxes over five years through the county auditor’s office. There are over 200 locations on the list that received repair and/or construction to sidewalks with a subtotal of $131,343.44.
Out of the past
————— The oil boom in the VanBuren township area continues. G.L. Zimpfer, of Sidney, will drill a well east of Kettlersville. The derrick is to be erected this week. Well No. 2 on the Braun and well No. 2 on the Boesel farms, near Kettlersville, were shot last Tuesday. Both wells will be good producers.
Scholarship applications open
SIDNEY — The 2023 Community Foundation of Shelby County scholarship applications are now available to local students pursuing college, trade and technical schooling. Online application are accessed at commfoun.com, where students can apply for some of the 90 local scholarship funds awarding more than $300,000. Some scholarships provide a...
Mercy Mission House celebrates 1st anniversary
The Mercy Mission House (MMH) Emergency Shelter opened as a warming center exactly one year ago. The plans for the Mercy Mission House Emergency Shelter began around a table at the Alpha Community Center. The need for a shelter in Shelby County was expressed by over 25 different non-profit agencies that gathered in July 2020 at the Alpha Community Center for a joint meeting. The capital campaign began in January 2022 after several lead gifts from community leaders including Shelby County United Way, Emerson, Cargill and a few anonymous donors. Our generous community answered God’s call and the $1.3 million needed for the purchase of the property and construction of the agency campus were raised in just 6 months.
A full day
Denise Dalton, left, of West Milton, plays a game of Uno with Capabilities Community Club Consultant Christina Smith, of Troy, at the Amos Memorial Library on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Before stopping to play Uno Dalton and other adults enrolled in Capabilities had volunteered their time at Agape. After their game of Uno they planned to go to the Hobart Arena for a walk. Capabilities supports people with disabilities and helps them find work.
Edison Foundation raises nearly $58k with Holiday Evening event
PIQUA — The Edison Foundation held its 25th annual Holiday Evening at Edison State Community College on Wednesday, Nov. 30, raising $57,926. Over 430 guests attended the annual event, where they enjoyed heavy hors d’oeuvres, drinks, the company of others, and great music from regional performing artists. Proceeds...
Mercer County sheriff to retire in 2025
CELINA — Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey will retire at the end of his term in 2025, he announced Monday. According to a press release, Grey announced his upcoming retirement at this time because 2023 is a preparation year for the 2024 election cycle. Qualification and filing deadlines are in 2023, as 2024 is a presidential election year.
Community calendar
• The YWCA Witty Knitters club is holding their monthly meeting at 10 a.m. at the YWCA in Piqua, 418 N. Wayne ST. • The Al-Anon Lunch Bunch AFG will be held beginning at 11:30 a.m. at Sidney First United Methodist Church, 230 E. Poplar St., Sidney. Those attending may park behind the church and meet in room 306.
Edison State nursing, veterinary tech programs taking apps
PIQUA — Edison State Community College is currently accepting applications for its Registered Nursing, LPN/ADN Transition, and Veterinary Technology associate degree programs. The Registered Nursing program at Edison State prepares students to provide direct care to those with common short- and long-term illnesses. The LPN/ADN Transition is an advanced...
Sidney Municipal Court
SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of December 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:. Charles Alfred Wood, 74, of Quincy, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine. Anne H. Winner, 71, of Summerfield, North Carolina, was charged with...
City record
-8:27 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 800 block of St. Marys Avenue. -8:13 p.m.: crime in progress. Derek M. Scherer, 39, of Sidney, was arrested for domestic violence. -6:11 p.m.: scam. Police received a scam report at the police department...
Grand jury hands down indictments
SIDNEY — The Shelby County grand jury issued indictments for drug trafficking and possession, pandering obscenity involving a minor and identity fraud, among other charges, on Thursday, Jan. 5. Jeremy L. Jones, 32, of Piqua, was indicted on eight charges of identity fraud, fourth-degree felonies, and misuse of a...
Consign/donate old formal wear at Sidney Alive
SIDNEY — Sidney Alive’s Formal Wear Consignment Sale is coming up and Sidney Alive is looking for prom dresses, bridesmaids dresses, wedding gowns and tuxedos for consignment or donation. Any items can be dropped off at Sidney Alive, located at 110 E. Poplar St. on the second floor....
Ohio Theatre hosts sing along and open mic night
LIMA — The Stage Door Canteen located inside the Historic Ohio Theatre Lima is open Wednesdays – Saturdays 5 p.m. for dinner and drinks. Their menu features international bar foods and rotating specials and drink specials. This week’s entertainment includes their “Showtunes Singalong Night” 7 p.m. on Wednesday...
Friday/Saturday basketball roundup: Sidney can’t keep up with Bellefontaine
BELLEFONTAINE — Sidney took an early lead but couldn’t keep up with Bellefontaine the rest of the way in a 60-51 loss in a nonconference game on Saturday. Sidney pulled within four points in the fourth quarter, but the Chieftains scored the next five points on two quick baskets to retake control.
Mabes sentenced to six years in prison
SIDNEY — The Shelby County Common Pleas Court recently handed down several sentences for sexual battery, drug trafficking and possession and grand theft auto. Derrick L. Mabes, 40, of Sidney, was sentenced to six years in prison with one day of jail credit and five years of mandatory post-release control for two charges of sexual battery, second-degree felonies, making him a Tier-III sex offender. Mabes was indicted on six charges of rape, first-degree felonies, for engaging in sexual intercourse and conduct with female children. Four charges were dismissed.
