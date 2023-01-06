Read full article on original website
Field Reports from Ohio State Wildlife Officers
OHIO – Field reports from Ohio Division of Wildlife Officers. While responding to a call in Marion, State Wildlife Officer Chad Grote, assigned to Marion County, noticed a dead white-tailed deer in a backyard. Officer Grote contacted the homeowner, and it was found that the individual harvested the deer but failed to complete a game check. The deer was seized as evidence and Officer Grote issued a summons for failing to game check the deer by noon the following day. The individual was found guilty in Marion Municipal Court and paid $138 in fines and court costs.
Winning Powerball numbers for January 9, 2023: See all the prizes hit in Ohio
CLEVELAND — Although nobody hit the $340 million jackpot in the Powerball drawing for Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, the Ohio Lottery says there were thousands of other prizes hit throughout the state. Those prizes are listed below... $300 prize: 13 winners. $100 prize: 35 winners. $21 prize: 406 winners.
Ohio's medical marijuana market set to more than double in 2023
The number of Ohioans using medicinal marijuana legally through the state’s regulated marketplace jumped 20% in the last year.
Ohio man called plague on the community, sentenced after shipping drugs to Ohio via UPS
An Ohio man has been sentenced to jail after he tried to send drugs from California via UPS. Hakeem Cortez Herbert, 32, is labeled as a major drug offender by Jefferson County officials. Herbert was sentenced to a prison term of 11 to 16 1/2 years. After he is released, Herbert will be placed on […]
Changes to SNAP in 2023; Where to find extra help
Several changes are coming in 2023 for those who receive SNAP benefits.
Major motion picture to be filmed at Ohio restaurant
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An Ohio restaurant will be shutting down for several weeks, and it’s got a special surprise. Arnold’s Bar and Grill in Cincinnati announced that “a certain famous rabbit’s employers” had rented the building out to produce a major motion picture. The post displayed a photo of the restaurant with an image […]
Ohio’s TikTok ban signed into order
According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, there are more than 14 million kids and teens in America who are considered obese. Sun finally winning out for some this afternoon, but right back to clouds tomorrow and a late week rain/snow mix. Dan Smith explains.
TikTok, other Chinese apps banned from state-owned phones under Gov. Mike DeWine executive order
COLUMBUS, Ohio—State of Ohio employees are no longer allowed to download or use TikTok or a number of other Chinese-owned apps on state-owned devices for security reasons, under an executive order issued Sunday by Gov. Mike DeWine. DeWine’s executive order, announced shortly after the Greene County Republican was sworn...
Huge mental health investment coming to Ohio
After making mental health a priority since taking office in early 2019, Gov. Mike DeWine has signed $175 million in mental health expenditures into law. The expenditures are divided into two tranches, according to documents provided by the Office of Budget and Management. “This additional $175 million investment in mental health infrastructure expansion and workforce […] The post Huge mental health investment coming to Ohio appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
ODNR officer killed in line of duty receives highway designation
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Natural Resources Officer Jason Lagore is being honored for his service to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources as a highway running through Caesar Creek State Park will be renamed after him. Lagore died in the line of duty in Feb. 2021, and the portion of...
Now Available in Ohio: Ruukies and Best Delta 8 Gummies
So what is Delta 8 exactly? The simple answer is that it’s closely related to Delta 9 THC, which is the primary psychoactive cannabinoid in marijuana.
Lead Poisoning: Exposure Can Affect Everyone, Here’s How
Community leaders have been taking steps to combat lead poisoning in the region, however, it’s not an easy fix. “We know that Ohio has the third highest percentage of elevated blood levels in the country,” says Dr. Roopa Thakur, medical director for the Ohio Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics Lead-Free Ohio Program and medical director for Cleveland Clinic, Community Care Youth Strategies and Community Health and Partnerships. “We know that about 41 percent of those are children who live in Cuyahoga County, and that’s why there’s such a huge focus on lead poisoning in the past couple of years, because as that data came out, we were starting to realize just how many of our kids are affected.”
Advocates Cheer as Ohio Erases the R-Word in State Law
COLUMBUS, OHIO – After two years of advocacy from Ohioans with disabilities and dozens of disability, aging and victim advocacy organizations, Gov. DeWine has signed the Mental Health and Disability Terminology Act (HB 281). The Act changes harmful and derogatory language about people with disabilities that had been written into the Ohio Revised Code. These include such words as “idiot,” “deaf and dumb,” “mentally retarded,” “lunatics,” “mental defective,” “crippled child/children,” “derangement” and “handicapped.”
Bibb prevails on marijuana legislation
Mayor Justin Bibb has a new policy victory to celebrate. Driving the news: Gov. Mike DeWine has signed legislation to empower cities and county prosecutors to expunge low-level marijuana convictions. The legislation, an amendment to a sweeping criminal justice reform bill, was the result of lobbying efforts by Bibb and...
Trial of Ohio 10-year-old’s accused rapist delayed
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The trial for a man who has been accused of impregnating a 10-year-old Ohio girl has been delayed. Gerson Fuentes, 27, faces two charges of raping a minor under 13 after being indicted by a Franklin County Grand Jury in July. While his trial was scheduled to start on Jan. 9 in Franklin County […]
Winning Powerball lottery ticket worth $2 million sold in Northeast Ohio: See where the ticket was sold
VERMILION, Ohio — Check your tickets!. Although nobody hit the $320 million jackpot in the Powerball drawing for Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, the Ohio Lottery says a $2 million ticket was sold in Northeast Ohio. The winning ticket, which matched 5/5 numbers, was sold at the Get-Go in Vermilion.
Governor's veto allows Ohio communities to regulate tobacco
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio's capital city can keep its ban on sales of flavored tobacco products after Republican Gov. Mike DeWine vetoed a bill on Thursday that would have put such regulation in the hands of the state instead of local communities. The measure, passed by the GOP-led...
New Ohio laws in 2023
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — In recent days, Gov. Mike DeWine has signed more than a dozen bills from the General Assembly into law. DeWine said a few bills he has yet to sign are still being looked at “very closely,” with more information from his office to come this week. Here is a look at […]
Why did Ohio gas prices increase? Here are some factors
You may have noticed gas prices jump in Ohio after the winter storm Christmas weekend, and you may be wondering: Did the weather have anything to do with it?
