Ohio State

sciotopost.com

Field Reports from Ohio State Wildlife Officers

OHIO – Field reports from Ohio Division of Wildlife Officers. While responding to a call in Marion, State Wildlife Officer Chad Grote, assigned to Marion County, noticed a dead white-tailed deer in a backyard. Officer Grote contacted the homeowner, and it was found that the individual harvested the deer but failed to complete a game check. The deer was seized as evidence and Officer Grote issued a summons for failing to game check the deer by noon the following day. The individual was found guilty in Marion Municipal Court and paid $138 in fines and court costs.
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Major motion picture to be filmed at Ohio restaurant

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An Ohio restaurant will be shutting down for several weeks, and it’s got a special surprise. Arnold’s Bar and Grill in Cincinnati announced that “a certain famous rabbit’s employers” had rented the building out to produce a major motion picture. The post displayed a photo of the restaurant with an image […]
CINCINNATI, OH
13abc.com

Ohio’s TikTok ban signed into order

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, there are more than 14 million kids and teens in America who are considered obese. Sun finally winning out for some this afternoon, but right back to clouds tomorrow and a late week rain/snow mix. Dan Smith explains.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Huge mental health investment coming to Ohio

After making mental health a priority since taking office in early 2019, Gov. Mike DeWine has signed $175 million in mental health expenditures into law.  The expenditures are divided into two tranches, according to documents provided by the Office of Budget and Management.  “This additional $175 million investment in mental health infrastructure expansion and workforce […] The post Huge mental health investment coming to Ohio appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

ODNR officer killed in line of duty receives highway designation

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Natural Resources Officer Jason Lagore is being honored for his service to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources as a highway running through Caesar Creek State Park will be renamed after him. Lagore died in the line of duty in Feb. 2021, and the portion of...
OHIO STATE
northeastohioparent.com

Lead Poisoning: Exposure Can Affect Everyone, Here’s How

Community leaders have been taking steps to combat lead poisoning in the region, however, it’s not an easy fix. “We know that Ohio has the third highest percentage of elevated blood levels in the country,” says Dr. Roopa Thakur, medical director for the Ohio Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics Lead-Free Ohio Program and medical director for Cleveland Clinic, Community Care Youth Strategies and Community Health and Partnerships. “We know that about 41 percent of those are children who live in Cuyahoga County, and that’s why there’s such a huge focus on lead poisoning in the past couple of years, because as that data came out, we were starting to realize just how many of our kids are affected.”
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Advocates Cheer as Ohio Erases the R-Word in State Law

COLUMBUS, OHIO – After two years of advocacy from Ohioans with disabilities and dozens of disability, aging and victim advocacy organizations, Gov. DeWine has signed the Mental Health and Disability Terminology Act (HB 281). The Act changes harmful and derogatory language about people with disabilities that had been written into the Ohio Revised Code. These include such words as “idiot,” “deaf and dumb,” “mentally retarded,” “lunatics,” “mental defective,” “crippled child/children,” “derangement” and “handicapped.”
OHIO STATE
Axios

Bibb prevails on marijuana legislation

Mayor Justin Bibb has a new policy victory to celebrate. Driving the news: Gov. Mike DeWine has signed legislation to empower cities and county prosecutors to expunge low-level marijuana convictions. The legislation, an amendment to a sweeping criminal justice reform bill, was the result of lobbying efforts by Bibb and...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Trial of Ohio 10-year-old’s accused rapist delayed

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The trial for a man who has been accused of impregnating a 10-year-old Ohio girl has been delayed. Gerson Fuentes, 27, faces two charges of raping a minor under 13 after being indicted by a Franklin County Grand Jury in July. While his trial was scheduled to start on Jan. 9 in Franklin County […]
COLUMBUS, OH
CBS News

Governor's veto allows Ohio communities to regulate tobacco

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio's capital city can keep its ban on sales of flavored tobacco products after Republican Gov. Mike DeWine vetoed a bill on Thursday that would have put such regulation in the hands of the state instead of local communities. The measure, passed by the GOP-led...
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

New Ohio laws in 2023

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — In recent days, Gov. Mike DeWine has signed more than a dozen bills from the General Assembly into law. DeWine said a few bills he has yet to sign are still being looked at “very closely,” with more information from his office to come this week.  Here is a look at […]
COLUMBUS, OH

