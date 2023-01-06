Read full article on original website
Related
Sidney Daily News
Scholarship applications open
SIDNEY — The 2023 Community Foundation of Shelby County scholarship applications are now available to local students pursuing college, trade and technical schooling. Online application are accessed at commfoun.com, where students can apply for some of the 90 local scholarship funds awarding more than $300,000. Some scholarships provide a...
Sidney Daily News
Edison State nursing, veterinary tech programs taking apps
PIQUA — Edison State Community College is currently accepting applications for its Registered Nursing, LPN/ADN Transition, and Veterinary Technology associate degree programs. The Registered Nursing program at Edison State prepares students to provide direct care to those with common short- and long-term illnesses. The LPN/ADN Transition is an advanced...
Sidney Daily News
Edison Foundation raises nearly $58k with Holiday Evening event
PIQUA — The Edison Foundation held its 25th annual Holiday Evening at Edison State Community College on Wednesday, Nov. 30, raising $57,926. Over 430 guests attended the annual event, where they enjoyed heavy hors d’oeuvres, drinks, the company of others, and great music from regional performing artists. Proceeds...
Sidney Daily News
Attorneys become shareholders with FGKS Law
SIDNEY — FGKS Law has announced that Craig T. Albers and Cameron C. Downer have become shareholders with the firm effective Jan. 1, 2023. Albers’ areas of concentration include estate planning, real estate, business transactions and tax matters, while Downer’s areas of concentration include civil litigation and catastrophic and serious personal injury.
countynewsonline.org
Wayne HealthCare has openings for Registration Clerk Positions
(5) – PRN – Casual, Varied Shifts. This is a Registration Clerk position primary to patient registration. The individual will be cross trained to multiple areas with the Department. This position reports to the Director and Supervisor of the Patient Access and Telecommunications Department. Qualifications:. Associate Degree in...
Sidney Daily News
Mercy Mission House celebrates 1st anniversary
The Mercy Mission House (MMH) Emergency Shelter opened as a warming center exactly one year ago. The plans for the Mercy Mission House Emergency Shelter began around a table at the Alpha Community Center. The need for a shelter in Shelby County was expressed by over 25 different non-profit agencies that gathered in July 2020 at the Alpha Community Center for a joint meeting. The capital campaign began in January 2022 after several lead gifts from community leaders including Shelby County United Way, Emerson, Cargill and a few anonymous donors. Our generous community answered God’s call and the $1.3 million needed for the purchase of the property and construction of the agency campus were raised in just 6 months.
Sidney Daily News
A full day
Denise Dalton, left, of West Milton, plays a game of Uno with Capabilities Community Club Consultant Christina Smith, of Troy, at the Amos Memorial Library on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Before stopping to play Uno Dalton and other adults enrolled in Capabilities had volunteered their time at Agape. After their game of Uno they planned to go to the Hobart Arena for a walk. Capabilities supports people with disabilities and helps them find work.
Sidney Daily News
Community calendar
• The YWCA Witty Knitters club is holding their monthly meeting at 10 a.m. at the YWCA in Piqua, 418 N. Wayne ST. • The Al-Anon Lunch Bunch AFG will be held beginning at 11:30 a.m. at Sidney First United Methodist Church, 230 E. Poplar St., Sidney. Those attending may park behind the church and meet in room 306.
Sidney Daily News
BOE deputy director sworn in
SIDNEY — The Shelby County Board of Elections swore in its new Deputy Director Andrew Higgins during its meeting Monday morning. Higgins has previously served as the director of the Miami County Board of Elections. His career has also included leadership roles at Airstream Corp. and Honda of America. He has also held technical and administrative positions at the Miami County Courts drug testing lab in Troy. Higgins lives with his family in the Anna area and is a member of the Heiland Post 446 of the American Legion. Higgins earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Political Science from Wright State University in 2015.
Sidney Daily News
Out of the past
————— Smith Bracey, of Chicago, accompanied by his engineer, J.S. McNair, also of Chicago, arrived here this morning. They came to push ahead the preliminary arrangements and the construction of the proposed Miami River and Belt railroad. The first thing they will do is to select a good entrance into Sidney and they were out today looking over the ground preparatory to selecting an entrance.
Urbana Citizen
Jordan’s Auto & Towing cuts ribbon
The Champaign County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, Jan. 6 for Jordan’s Auto & Towing. Jordan’s offers towing and recovery, ATV & motorcycle repairs, automotive detailing, and all automotive work including diesel. The office is open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and located at 1100 N. Main St. Urbana. The phone number is 937-653-AUTO. Pictured left to right are: Gary Weaver, Shane Carter (Shop Manager), Rayan Clayton, Max Jordan Jr (ATV/Motorcycle Mechanic), Chandler Jordan (Owner), Michael Nitchman, Nick Redavide and Chris Phelps.
Eaton-based R&D Facility to receive $14 million for expansion to support semiconductor manufacturing
EATON — Bullen Ultrasonics announced they plan to expand its Technology Developments Center (TCD) in Eaton to support growth in semiconductor manufacturing and other technological advancements. The company will invest more than $14 million to expand the TDC with the help of the JobsOhio R&D Center Grant and the...
Sidney Daily News
Mercer County sheriff to retire in 2025
CELINA — Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey will retire at the end of his term in 2025, he announced Monday. According to a press release, Grey announced his upcoming retirement at this time because 2023 is a preparation year for the 2024 election cycle. Qualification and filing deadlines are in 2023, as 2024 is a presidential election year.
Wahlburgers founder to visit Dayton: How to meet him
From 1 p.m. until 3 p.m., restaurant guests will be able to meet the chef behind the newest addition to the Hollywood Gaming food court.
Sidney Daily News
Sidney Municipal Court
SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of December 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:. Charles Alfred Wood, 74, of Quincy, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine. Anne H. Winner, 71, of Summerfield, North Carolina, was charged with...
Voucher lawsuit can move forward, judge says
LIMA — A lawsuit objecting to Ohio’s school voucher program may proceed after a Franklin County judge denied the state’s motion to dismiss. Ohio’s Attorney General’s office argued that student and school district plaintiffs lacked standing to sue and the that courts have already settled the issue.
dayton.com
Ohio grocery store business laying off 44 workers at Kettering location
KETTERING — A Cleveland-based grocery store and discount chain plans to lay off 44 workers at a Kettering location it is closing, calling the site “underperforming.”. Marc Glassman, Inc. will cut those jobs in the Oak Creek Plaza starting “March 6, 2023 or within 14 days thereof,” according to the company’s filing with the state.
hometownstations.com
December calls to the Delphos Police Department
Press Release from the Delphos Police Department: The Delphos Police Department received 290 calls for service in the month of December, bringing the total to 4021 calls for the year. The following is a partial list of calls handled for the month of December and do not include traffic citations, crashes, ect.
Sidney Daily News
City Council adopts legislation
SIDNEY – The Sidney City Council passed legislation during its regular session on Jan. 9. The council passed an ordinance levying 2022 sidewalk assessments, as introduced at the meeting on Dec. 12. This ordinance is required by the Ohio Revised Code (ORC) and will assess the cost of the 2022 Sidewalk Construction and Repair Program completed by a city contractor for property owners that did not complete the repair and/or construction. Notices of payment due will be sent to residents in the next two weeks and property owners will have 60 days to pay or else it will be assessed on their property taxes over five years through the county auditor’s office. There are over 200 locations on the list that received repair and/or construction to sidewalks with a subtotal of $131,343.44.
Sidney Daily News
Ohio Theatre hosts sing along and open mic night
LIMA — The Stage Door Canteen located inside the Historic Ohio Theatre Lima is open Wednesdays – Saturdays 5 p.m. for dinner and drinks. Their menu features international bar foods and rotating specials and drink specials. This week’s entertainment includes their “Showtunes Singalong Night” 7 p.m. on Wednesday...
Comments / 0