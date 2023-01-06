ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williston, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WCJB

Cyclist killed in hit-and-run crash on Archer Road in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Department officers are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash on Archer Road involving a person riding a bicycle. Officers say a man in his 30s who riding a bike was hit behind Kohl’s department store off Southwest Archer Road. Emergency rescue crews took the man to the hospital where he died.
GAINESVILLE, FL
ocala-news.com

Two men charged with stealing over $200 worth of items from Dunnellon home

Two men were arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after they allegedly broke into a residence in Dunnellon and stole over $200 worth of items. On Monday, January 2, a male reportee contacted the sheriff’s office to advise that two individuals were loading items onto a trailer at a neighboring property. The reportee stated that the female victim/owner of the neighboring property had been having issues with people breaking into her home.
DUNNELLON, FL
WCJB

Police arrest 65-year-old Trenton woman accused of arson

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A house fire in Trenton turned into an arson investigation. Police in Trenton arrested Pamela Tucker, 65, who admitted to setting a house on fire. Officials said Tucker lived in the home with her boyfriend, the homeowner. “I couldn’t believe what was going on to start...
TRENTON, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Foot chase leads to arrest of man in Crystal River

A pursuit on foot led to the arrest of a man from Marion County on Jan. 5 who was caught riding a stolen motorcycle with a suspended license while carrying both methamphetamine and a firearm as a convicted felon. Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested 28-year-old Lance Dakota Sheppard after...
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Homeless man arrested at Floral City preschool; faces drug charges

Teachers and a parent at a Floral City preschool who became suspicious of a man acting strangely on campus led to the man’s arrest and multiple drug charges. On Jan. 5, Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to Koala Tee Academy on South Florida Avenue because of a man on the property, leading teachers to lockdown the school and send children to the furthest corner of the facility, according the arrest report.
FLORAL CITY, FL
WCJB

Man is dead after a crash in Putnam County

HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man has died after a crash in Putnam County. On Sunday around 6:30 p.m., a vehicle was traveling east on State Road 20 and lost control while trying to make a left hand curve. As a result, the vehicle traveled onto a south shoulder of...
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
WCJB

VIDEO: Marion County Sheriff’s deputies chase suspected arsonist up tree

CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office has released a video of deputies chasing a man suspected of setting a home on fire in Citra earlier this month. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies attempted to stop Jessie Kropp, 39, as he was speeding on Highway 318 in Citra on Jan. 1. Instead of stopping, Kropp stuck his middle finger out of the window and sped off.
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Deputies: Man holds woman against her will at Gainesville Hotel

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman ran to the lobby of a hotel she was staying at in Gainesville to ask for help after she was held against her will in one of the rooms. According to the arrest report, Richard Nico, 45, and the victim went to the La Quinta Inn on Northwest 69th Terrace. On Saturday, the two got into an argument, at which point, Nico held her down and refused to let her leave for hours.
GAINESVILLE, FL
villages-news.com

Homeless pair in car with pit bull arrested with drugs in Lady Lake

A homeless pair in a car with a pit bull landed behind bars after they were arrested with drugs in Lady Lake. Ronald Makana Kaauamo-McVey, 26, was driving a vehicle in the wee hours Sunday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Griffin View Drive when he was pulled over due to a non-functioning taglight, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A K-9 named Lux was summoned to the scene and alerted on the vehicle, indicating the likely presence of drugs.
LADY LAKE, FL
fox13news.com

Newborn surrendered in Florida's only Safe Haven Baby Box

A newborn was surrendered inside a Safe Haven Baby Box at a fire station in Ocala, and authorities say this is the first time a baby has been surrendered in Florida using one of these "Baby Boxes." The founder of the organization was herself abandoned as a baby, and says these boxes are a way to keep infants from ending up in trash cans or dumpsters.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Pine Tree On Evening Walk In Ocala

It was a beautiful night to be out walking when this pine tree was photographed in an Ocala neighborhood. Thanks to Kay Milush for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Crash in Ocala left two people in the hospital

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Two drivers are recovering after a crash in Ocala. A Nissan minivan and a Ford pickup truck collided on the 2400 block of NE 49th Terrace just before 3 p.m. Sunday. The driver of the minivan could not get out, so crews used spreaders to pry...
OCALA, FL
Matthew C. Woodruff

Suspect Wanted for Food Theft on UF Property Id’d from YouTube Video.

The office of UF Public Safety warned UF students, staff and faculty last week after a break-in at a house on Sorority Row:. “The University of Florida Police Department was notified by the Gainesville Police Department of a burglary that took place on Wednesday, January 3, 2023, at 12:42 am at 1235 SW 9th Avenue. The unknown individual was discovered by a resident of the house and immediately fled on foot. It was discovered through CCTV footage that the individual made entry and while in the house had taken food items from the refrigerator.”
GAINESVILLE, FL

