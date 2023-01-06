ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Bedroom counties build as Jacksonville jobs grow

Population growth in Jacksonville is spilling over into neighboring counties. With companies moving global headquarters or setting up new operations, along with existing businesses that are expanding, the job base is growing and new employees and their families need places to live. “About 60% of our residents work in Jacksonville....
Community activist Ben Frazier to speak out at City Council again

Jacksonville civil rights leader Ben Frazier will have to wait four weeks to be arraigned on charges of trespass with warning and resisting arrest stemming from his arrest Dec. 13 during a City Council meeting. Frazier's court case was postponed early Monday. But he will be back at City Council...
Confederate monuments; distressed bees; book club

Protesters demanding the removal of Confederate monuments from public places will hold another rally Tuesday at Jacksonville City Hall. And prominent activist Ben Frazier says he’ll press City Council again, even though he was arrested at the last meeting for defying a time limit on public comments. He joined...
The artistry of Ukraine: Lviv National Philharmonic Orchestra comes to Jax

Their nation has been under attack by Russian forces for a year, their families and friends enfolded in a cold and dark winter again as rockets blast their homes. Yet for one night, the explosions of war will recede as the soaring sounds of the Lviv National Philharmonic Orchestra of Ukraine help ring in the 22nd anniversary season of the Amelia Island Chamber Music Festival.
Go | Best Live Music in Jax this Week

Our weekly Go concert recommendations are updated every Monday morning and are always available on jaxmusic.org. For the comprehensive list of this week’s concerts, go to our live music calendar page. Bayou Soul. Marc Broussard – Tuesday, January 10. PV Concert Hall | Ponte Vedra. An adult-contemporary-radio mainstay,...
That Bar at the Arena plans rooftop deck

More than three years after announcing plans to expand and remodel, the owner of That Bar at the Arena in the Downtown Sports Complex is asking the city for final design approval. The Downtown Development Review Board is scheduled to vote Jan. 12 on final exterior designs that would expand...
