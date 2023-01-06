Read full article on original website
‘Several’ people shot at Memphis club, person of interest wanted, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for a man they have dubbed a “person of interest” after several people were shot at a Memphis club during the early morning hours of January 1. According to police, officers responded to a shooting at Life Longue on Mount...
MPD: Man injured after Binghampton shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting in Binghampton that injured a man on Tuesday morning, according to police. Officers responded to the shooting at 9:58 a.m. on Carpenter Street, finding the victim with a gunshot wound. Police say the victim was transported to the hospital...
One shot, one detained in North Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was injured in a shooting in North Memphis Monday morning. Memphis Police said officers responded to the shooting in the 1000 block of Greenlaw Avenue after 10 a.m. The male victim was found suffering from an apparent gunshot wound and taken to Regional One in critical condition. Police said a […]
Attempted Infiniti theft leads to shooting in downtown Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were injured after investigators say a shooting in downtown Memphis Saturday night stemmed from a group trying to steal a car. We were there as detectives worked to piece together what went down. Police records say they received a shooting call just before 10 p.m. Initially, we were told one […]
Man tries to carjack husband and wife outside of senior living facility, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A couple experienced frightening moments outside of a Memphis senior living facility on Sunday. A husband and wife were outside of Belmont Villages Senior Living on Quail Hollow Road around noon on Sunday, January 7, 2023. Memphis Police said a man walked up to their 2007...
Fight outside Cordova restaurant leads to double hit-and-run
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — “Fighting with a vehicle is not smart.”. It was an after-party fight. That’s what usually happens in situations like that. They wait until the club closes,” said Eugene Sanders, Cordova. And that is exactly what Jason King, the owner of Mugshots New Bar...
Two arrested in South Memphis chop shop bust
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two young men were arrested Saturday in connection with a chop shop bust in South Memphis. Police say officers spotted Tony Lee, 23, and Anthony Valentine, 18, sitting in a stolen Dodge Charger in front of a home on Arlington Avenue. When officers approached them, they jumped out of the car and […]
MPD: 1 dead, 1 injured in shooting near East Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one victim dead and another victim injured on Saturday night, according to police. Officers responded to the shooting at 9:55 p.m. on Atwood Avenue. Police say officers located two male victims with gunshot wounds. One victim was...
Murders and homicides went down in 2022: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Murders and homicides decreased in Memphis last year, according to data police shared with City Council on Tuesday. There were 302 homicides last year, versus the record-setting 347 homicides the year before, MPD said. There were 200 murders last year, versus 247 the year before. Not all homicides are considered murders. Police […]
Woman killed in Frayser shooting, Memphis Police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was killed in Frayser Saturday afternoon. On Jan. 7 at approximately 4:05 p.m., Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Carlyle Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a woman on the ground with a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene,...
Three detained in South Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Officers have three suspects in custody following a shooting that left a man in critical condition on Saturday. According to MPD, at 5:14 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 1400 block of Patton Street. Officers found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Regional One […]
Suspect in Memphis shooting captured in Ohio; Two teens killed
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teen accused of killing two people in Hickory Hill last month appeared in court Monday after being captured in Ohio. Julius Black, 19, is facing two counts of first-degree murder, employment of a firearm with intent, and two attempted murder charges. According to police, Black is responsible for the fatal shooting […]
2 MPD officers injured after responding to car crash on I-40
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a car crash that left two officers injured. Officers responded to a four-car crash on Interstate 40 and Appling Farms Parkway at 12:52 a.m. Two people were taken to the hospital in non-critical condition. About two hours later while working the...
MPD: Woman dead after shooting in Frayser
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a woman dead on Saturday afternoon, according to police. Officers responded to the shooting at 4:05 p.m. on Carlyle Avenue. Police say officers located the victim with gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead on the scene, according...
MPD: 1 injured in Downtown shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a victim injured on Saturday night, according to police. Officers responded to the shooting at 9:57 p.m. in the area of Peabody Place and South Second Street, according to police. Police say officers located one victim suffering...
Pedestrian killed in crash that shut down Airways Blvd. in Southaven Saturday night
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Southaven, Mississippi, Police a man died after being hit by a vehicle Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, along Airways Blvd. Police and fire responded to the accident about 9:45 p.m. on Airways Blvd., just south of Hillbrook Dr. Investigators said a 2012 GMC Acadia was going north in the inside lane, when a pedestrian tried to cross Airways Blvd. They said the pedestrian was not in a crosswalk and struck by the GMC.
Suspect in crash that killed Memphis firefighter David Pleasant was intoxicated at time of crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There is new information on the suspect charged with causing a crash that killed Memphis firefighter David Pleasant. Maurice Yarbrough’s blood alcohol level was three times the legal limit at the time of the crash according to the TBI. “Just absolutely insane. I’ve never heard...
Would-be robber shot by victim, crashes car: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man is dead, and another is facing serious charges after police say a crime victim decided to fight back. Investigators said the victim was also wounded during an attempted robbery and shooting Saturday night in the 4000 block of Atwood Avenue in East Memphis. Police said the victim was parking his […]
Two kids killed in Mississippi hostage situation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Two children were shot to death after a hostage situation in Mississippi on Monday. Police say they arrived at a residence at 325 Coldwater River Road in Jonestown, Mississippi around 2 a.m. and located a 25-year-old Marquez Griffin, who was holding a child at gunpoint. Deputies were eventually able to get […]
1-year-old, 9-year-old shot, killed in MS hostage situation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two children have been shot to death after a hostage situation in Mississippi on Monday. Police say they arrived at a residence at 325 Coldwater River Road in Jonestown, Mississippi around 2 a.m. and located a 25-year-old Marquez Griffin who was holding a child at gunpoint. Deputies were eventually able to get […]
