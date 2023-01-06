The NFL playoffs expanded last season, so the 2023 NFL playoff bracket includes Super Wild Card Weekend for just the second time. That means only one bye in each conference. This year, the Philadelphia Eagles will get the week off in the NFC, while the Kansas City Chiefs are off in the AFC. The byes weren't very fruitful last season, as the Titans and Packers both went down in the divisional round. Super Wild Card Weekend kicks off Saturday and the 2023 NFL playoff schedule features two games on Saturday, three on Sunday, and one on Monday Night Football. Who should you back in the NFL playoff bracket 2023? Before making any NFL picks or 2023 NFL bracket predictions, be sure to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

