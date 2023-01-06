Read full article on original website
ZDNet
New John Deere agreement is a win for the 'right to repair' movement
Thanks to a new agreement, US farmers and independent repair facilities will be able to access the tools and software needed to repair John Deere farming equipment. It can be challenging for rural farmers to visit a John Deere repair center; meanwhile, local independent repair shops can often do the same work. The new memorandum of understanding between the American Farm Bureau Federation and John Deere will make it less difficult to service farmers' heavy machinery.
Biden's climate agenda has a problem: Not enough workers
Jan 11 (Reuters) - U.S. clean energy companies are offering better wages and benefits, flying in trainers from overseas, and contemplating ideas like buying roofing and electric repair shops just to hire their workers as firms try to overcome a labor shortage that threatens to derail President Joe Biden's climate change agenda.
Marketmind: Risk on, risk off
A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Anshuman Daga. Asian equity markets are flirting with six-month highs, powered by risk-on sentiment and hopes of a rebound in Chinese growth but inflation worries are looming ahead.
