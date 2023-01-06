Read full article on original website
WNEM
One killed, 2 injured in Gratiot Co. crash
GRATIOT CO., Mich. (WNEM) - One person is dead and two others were injured after two vehicles were involved in a head-on crash in Gratiot County. The Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to northbound US-127 near Madison Road in Pine River Township for a two-vehicle crash on Jan. 8 at 3:13 p.m.
wbrn.com
White Cloud man dies following crash in Newaygo Co.
A White Cloud man died Friday following a crash in Newaygo County. It happened on E 40th Street near of S Centerline Road, Everett Township. When deputies arrived, they found that a pickup truck was traveling eastbound on E 40th Street near S Centerline Road when it crossed over the centerline, went off the road and overturned.
Truck spills wet soil on multiple Walker roads
Road crews worked to clean up a spill on multiple roads in Walker Tuesday morning.
Man, 82, arrested after armed standoff at Holland Township business
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – An hours-long standoff Monday, Jan. 9, at a Holland Township business ended with the arrest of an 82-year-old man who allegedly threatened workers with knives. The incident began around 11 a.m. in a business complex on East Lakewood Boulevard west of Beeline Road. The suspect...
Prison for man arrested after ice cream shop break-ins
A man who authorities say robbed a series of ice cream shops, including three while he was on an electronic tether, will spend years in a state prison.
State trooper injured after multiple vehicle crash in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Michigan state trooper is left injured after a multiple vehicle crash on I-196 near Lake Michigan Drive Friday evening. It happened around 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 6 in Grand Rapids. It is unclear what led to the incident, but 13 ON YOUR SIDE reports that at least two cars are involved.
Road in northern Muskegon County closing for several days
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – A section of road in northern Muskegon County will be closed for several hours each day through this week. Jay Road between Duck Lake and Bard roads in Fruitland Township will be closed for tree trimming through Jan. 13, according to a notice from the Muskegon County Road Commission.
Police investigating car break-ins at retirement communities
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police are investigating a string of car break-ins that have happened at four retirement facilities across the city. In total, police have recorded eight different reports of attempted and actual larceny. All of these incidents took place at retirement homes on the city's southeast side.
whtc.com
UPDATE: 82-Year-Old Suspect Arrested After North Side Barricaded Situation
HOLLAND TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Jan. 9, 2023) – After about a five-hour standoff on Monday, an armed barricaded man situation at a strip mall on Holland’s North Side ended peacefully with no injuries and an arrest of an 82-year-old man. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Detective Captain Jake...
Montcalm woman charged in double fatal crash arrested again; victim's family wants to know why bond wasn't revoked
STANTON, Mich. — A Montcalm County woman charged in a double fatal crash is facing a new charge, and one of the victim's family members reached out to 13 ON YOUR SIDE wondering why her bond wasn't revoked. According to prosecutors, Martens' blood alcohol level was nearly three times...
Firefighters respond to fire at Green Ridge Apartments in Walker
Firefighters are responding to a fire at a Walker apartment complex.
Expect delays when traveling this roadway near Tanger Outlets in Kent County
KENT COUNTY, MI – Crews will begin roadside work this week along an outdated roadway near the Tanger Outlets, southeast of Grand Rapids. What does that mean for motorists? You can expect some traffic delays this month if you’re traveling along 84th Street. Starting Tuesday morning, Jan. 10,...
Vacant house in SE Grand Rapids damaged in fire
Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire inside a vacant house in southeast Grand Rapids.
82-year-old accused of holding man at knifepoint inside Holland law office in custody
HOLLAND, Michigan — A man armed with two knives who barricaded himself inside a Holland business after threatening employees inside the building is now in police custody. The incident began around 11 a.m. Monday morning, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says. The sheriff's department said the 82-year-old man walked...
fox2detroit.com
West Michigan man still missing after leaving home without medication, phone in November
WYOMING, Mich. (FOX 2) - Ray Tarasiewicz left his Wyoming, Mich. home without his phone, medication, or debit and credit cards on Nov. 21, 2022. Tarasiewicz, 69, was last seen shoveling snow at his home near Burlingame Avenue and 44th Street SW, just a few miles from Grand Rapids, after his wife left for work that morning. When his wife arrived home that afternoon, he was gone.
Firefighters battling flames at Walker apartment building
WALKER, MI -- Fire crews from several Grand Rapids area departments are battling a fire at an apartment building in Walker. Firefighters responded about 2:40 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9 to 3250 Weatherford Drive NW, a complex behind the Target store on Alpine Avenue NW. There were no immediate reports of...
Body of Woman Who Washed Up in Manistee County Identified 25 Years Later
A woman whose body washed up on the Lake Michigan shoreline in Manistee County in 1997 has been identified. On Oct. 27, 1997, Michigan State Police Manistee Post responded to reports that an unclothed woman with no identifying attire other than a single earring had washed up on the beach.
Wanted man arrested after chase through 2 Northern Michigan counties
WEXFORD COUNTY, MI – A wanted man was arrested after he led police on a chase through two Northern Michigan counties. Troopers from the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post arrested the 29-year-old male on Jan. 5. Troopers say the chase began at approximately 9:20 a.m. when they tried to conduct a traffic stop on Mackinaw Trail in Wexford County.
Residents displaced after large apartment fire
Crews battled a fire at Green Ridge Apartments Monday afternoon. Several residents were displaced and the cause is under investigation.
Dispatch: Icy roads factor in deadly crash near White Cloud
Authorities say a person was killed in a crash near White Cloud.
MLive
