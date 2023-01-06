ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Cloud, MI

One killed, 2 injured in Gratiot Co. crash

GRATIOT CO., Mich. (WNEM) - One person is dead and two others were injured after two vehicles were involved in a head-on crash in Gratiot County. The Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to northbound US-127 near Madison Road in Pine River Township for a two-vehicle crash on Jan. 8 at 3:13 p.m.
White Cloud man dies following crash in Newaygo Co.

A White Cloud man died Friday following a crash in Newaygo County. It happened on E 40th Street near of S Centerline Road, Everett Township. When deputies arrived, they found that a pickup truck was traveling eastbound on E 40th Street near S Centerline Road when it crossed over the centerline, went off the road and overturned.
West Michigan man still missing after leaving home without medication, phone in November

WYOMING, Mich. (FOX 2) - Ray Tarasiewicz left his Wyoming, Mich. home without his phone, medication, or debit and credit cards on Nov. 21, 2022. Tarasiewicz, 69, was last seen shoveling snow at his home near Burlingame Avenue and 44th Street SW, just a few miles from Grand Rapids, after his wife left for work that morning. When his wife arrived home that afternoon, he was gone.
Firefighters battling flames at Walker apartment building

WALKER, MI -- Fire crews from several Grand Rapids area departments are battling a fire at an apartment building in Walker. Firefighters responded about 2:40 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9 to 3250 Weatherford Drive NW, a complex behind the Target store on Alpine Avenue NW. There were no immediate reports of...
