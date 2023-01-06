ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Soccer-Chelsea reach agreement to sign Brazil youngster Santos

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gya5B_0k5vPvuG00

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Chelsea have reached an agreement with Vasco da Gama for the transfer of Brazil Under-20 international Andrey Santos, the Brazilian club said on Friday.

The 18-year-old, considered among the brightest talents in Brazilian soccer, will become Chelsea's third signing of the January transfer window after they also brought in David Datro Fofana from Molde FK and Benoit Badiashile from AS Monaco.

Central midfielder Santos was a key player for Vasco da Gama in Brazil's second division last season as he scored eight goals in 33 league games, helping them secure promotion to the top flight.

Chelsea are 10th in the Premier League on 25 points after 17 games and face Manchester City away in the FA Cup on Sunday.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Report: Former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane turns down USMNT job

The United States men's national team does not have a head coach currently under contract, but one report suggests that the U.S. Soccer Federation is swinging for the fences as it gears up for the 2026 FIFA men's World Cup. According to French outlet L'Equipe, France legend and former Real...
The Associated Press

Ronaldo set to face PSG, Messi in first game in Saudi Arabia

PARIS (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo’s first game in Saudi Arabia is set to be against Paris Saint-Germain and a possible reunion with his career-long rival Lionel Messi. PSG said Monday it will play a Jan. 19 friendly in Riyadh against a composite team of players from Ronaldo’s new club Al Nassr and Al Hilal, the current Asian Champions League title holder.
game-news24.com

Georgina RODRIGUEZ on Ronaldo: I am the daughter of the best football player in the world

George Rodriguez spoke to the star football player about his relationship. At first sight, when I first saw Cristiano and I fell in love, it seemed to me that time had stopped. I never saw such beautiful, attentive people. I’ve never seen those amazing, handsome men. And yes, I’m the best footballer in the world, but most of us women are not in a good mood to talk about this problem too much.
Yardbarker

Roger Federer takes to the court again but with padel

The new year promptly brings the dawn of the new tennis season and for the sports top pros, all eyes are on the first major of the year with the Australian Open lurking on the horizon. Not so for legend Roger Federer, who - for the first time since he...
The Guardian

Qatar holds Spurs talks as it pushes to add Premier League club to portfolio

The head of Qatar’s sporting investment group has held talks with Tottenham amid plans to significantly increase the gulf state’s sporting portfolio after the World Cup. Sources close to Nasser al-Khelaifi, the chairman of Qatar Sports Investments (QSI) and president of Paris Saint-Germain, have confirmed that he met Daniel Levy, the chairman of Tottenham, in London last week. However, reports also linking QSI with a potential move for Liverpool or Manchester United have been described as wide of the mark at this stage.
Reuters

Reuters

678K+
Followers
372K+
Post
318M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy