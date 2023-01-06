ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texans vs. Colts Season Finale: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Injury Report

By Timm Hamm
TexansDaily
 4 days ago

The Houston Texans head north to Indianapolis to take on the Colts in the season finale for both teams. Neither club has qualified for the postseason, and both are hoping for the best picks available in April's NFL Draft.

The last matchup between the two division foes ended in a tie in Week 1 at 20-20.

In the 2023 NFL Draft department, the Texans can wrap up the No. 1 overall pick with a loss, which would be the fourth top pick in the history of the franchise. Houston has lost 10 of 11 entering the game, with both wins coming in road games.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M6cl0_0k5vPSVJ00
via HoustonTexans.com

Texans quarterback Davis Mills has shown the club he's probably not their long-term solution at the position. Mills has shown improvement at times throughout the season but regressed last week when the team failed to get into the end zone. Only three quarterbacks in the league have more interceptions than Mills' 13.

Former Texas Longhorns signal-caller Sam Ehlinger gets the nod under center over the injured Nick Foles and threw his first career touchdown pass last week. Ehlinger will try and solidify his spot on the Colts' depth chart for next season.

WHAT: Houston Texans (2-13-1) at Indianapolis Colts (4-11-1)

WHERE: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN (63,000)

WHEN: Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, 12 p.m. CT

TELEVISION: CBS / FuboTV (try it free)

RADIO: SPORTS RADIO 610 | 100.3 THE BULL | MEGA 101

Houston Texans +2.5 (+100), Indianapolis Colts -2.5 (-118)

TOTAL: 38 (o -110, u -110)

MONEYLINE: Texans +125, Colts -150

TexansDaily

