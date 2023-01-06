ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former USC tight end coach Seth Doege heads to Purdue, reunites with Graham Harrell

By Matt Wadleigh
 4 days ago
The USC Trojans’ coaching tree continues to move to different parts of the country.

Former offensive coordinator Graham Harrell spent one year at West Virginia before being named the OC at Purdue once Ryan Walters was hired as the new head coach.

Now, another former USC assistant is joining the Boilermaker staff: former tight end coach Seth Doege, who will be the tight end coach for Purdue (h/t Matt Zenitz of On3).

Doege was the tight end coach at USC in 2021 and then went to Ole Miss as an analyst for the Rebels on Lane Kiffin’s staff. Kiffin is, of course, another former USC coach.

Doege was also USC’s offensive quality control coach for two years, so he and Harrell know each other from their time working with Clay Helton in Southern California.

Also, both Harrell and Doege are former Tech quarterbacks, so they have even more familiarity with one another.

Purdue watched Jeff Brohm leave for Louisville in a bit of a surprising move, and they pivoted and brought in Walters, who was an often-mentioned favorite for the Colorado Buffaloes job after the year he had with Illinois as the defensive coordinator.

Purdue is searching for an offensive transformation, and bringing in Doege and Harrell is a good way to get things started.

