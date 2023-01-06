ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox5 KVVU

Fontainebleau Las Vegas names CEO; projected to open late 2023

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A long-anticipated hotel project on the Las Vegas Strip has named its president and CEO. Brett Mufson was named president and CEO of Fontainebleau Las Vegas and remains president of Fontainebleau Development. Mufson was part of the development group that re-acquired the property in 2021, along with partner Jeffrey Soffer.
LAS VEGAS, NV
SFGate

CES 2023: Companies tout environmental tech innovations

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The mottled bright green leaves of a pothos plant stood out against the flashy expanse of electric vehicles and smart products at the CES tech show in Las Vegas this year. This particular version of the familiar houseplant was bioengineered to remove 30 times the amount of indoor air pollutants of a typical house plant, according to Neoplants, the Paris-based company that created it.
LAS VEGAS, NV
newtolasvegas.com

Not far from Las Vegas: Nothing

On a recent car trip back to Las Vegas, I actually saw Nothing. The faded billboard sign pictured with this post, along with an abandoned falling-apart convenience store nearby, is all that’s physically left of Nothing, Arizona. Nothing is about 180 miles southeast of the New To Las Vegas...
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Las Vegas One Of The Best Cities To Get Healthy And Stay Healthy

Was your New Year’s resolution the same as it is every year – to be more active, to exercise, to lose weight? Well let’s make it happen this year!. According to a study by WalletHub, it shouldn’t be that hard, since Las Vegas ranked among the best cities for an active lifestyle. We’re lucky to have the great weather we have, and the open spaces we have.
LAS VEGAS, NV
luxury-houses.net

Villa Luz in Henderson, Nevada Comes with Chic Features and Breathtaking Strip Views on The Market for $4.45 Million

1513 Villa Rica Drive Home in Henderson, Nevada for Sale. 1513 Villa Rica Drive, Henderson, Nevada is a chic home in the Estates in Seven Hills with resort amenities including indoor-outdoor bar, movie theater, smart home, entertainers kitchen, bar seating, chic mirrored backsplash and more. This Home in Henderson offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 7,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1513 Villa Rica Drive, please contact Kristen Routh Silberman (Phone: 702-467-7100) at Douglas Elliman of Nevada LLC for full support and perfect service.
HENDERSON, NV
kyoutv.com

Best of CES 2023: High-tech eyebrows and a boba tea robot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tech companies have showed off their latest products this week at CES, formerly known as the Consumer Electronics show. The show officially opened with crowds of investors, media and tech workers streaming into cavernous Las Vegas venues. They are on hand to see the latest...
LAS VEGAS, NV
QSR magazine

Big Chicken Opens New Restaurant in Las Vegas

Big Chicken, the star-powered fast casual concept founded by Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, announced today the opening of its newest restaurant at 9595 W Tropicana Avenue in Las Vegas. Adjacent to the 215 Beltway in the southwest section of town, the restaurant joins the brand’s flagship location just off the Las Vegas Strip near the airport. It will not only unveil the concept’s first ever drive-thru, but also a new coffee and breakfast menu for guests to enjoy.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Hey Foodies! Guy Fieri Just Revealed A Hidden Las Vegas Gem

A local Las Vegas restaurant is going to be the subject of a new episode of the Guy Fieri Food Network series. “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives” has been on the air for sixteen years, since 2007. And we have discovered a lot of amazing places we want to try, thanks to this show. The latest one is right here in our neighborhood.
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Leader Suffers 'Terrorist' Attack

The Las Vegas Strip has long been one of the most recognizable places in the world. It's a glitzy land of excess filled with giant representations of some of the best-known pieces of architecture in the world. MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get Free Report has the Luxor, which looks...
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Player Building a 'Circus Village'

Las Vegas is known as the world's entertainment capital for its many charms, which come in a variety of forms. The 4.2-mile stretch that lights up the Las Vegas Strip features attractions such as Caesars Entertainment's (CZR) - Get Free Report Eiffel Tower at Caesars Paris Las Vegas, the Statue of Liberty replica at MGM Resorts International's (MGM) - Get Free Report New York New York, and the popular fountains in front of Bellagio Resort & Casino.
LAS VEGAS, NV
dallasexpress.com

Terror Incident at Las Vegas Power Station

Across the country, there’s been a series of mysterious incidents plaguing power stations, and around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday another incident took place at a solar power plant in Las Vegas. Las Vegas Metro Police responded to a call at a solar plant on U.S. 93 north of the Las...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy