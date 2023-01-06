Read full article on original website
Fox5 KVVU
Fontainebleau Las Vegas names CEO; projected to open late 2023
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A long-anticipated hotel project on the Las Vegas Strip has named its president and CEO. Brett Mufson was named president and CEO of Fontainebleau Las Vegas and remains president of Fontainebleau Development. Mufson was part of the development group that re-acquired the property in 2021, along with partner Jeffrey Soffer.
Las Vegas's Frankensons Pizzeria Saw Business Skyrocket Thanks to a Food Critic TikToker
Whether we want to admit it or not, TikTok is an almighty app, one that houses users whose undeniable influence can make or break a business. Thankfully, said influencers often use their powers for good, lifting up small businesses when they need it most. Article continues below advertisement. See, Las...
SFGate
CES 2023: Companies tout environmental tech innovations
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The mottled bright green leaves of a pothos plant stood out against the flashy expanse of electric vehicles and smart products at the CES tech show in Las Vegas this year. This particular version of the familiar houseplant was bioengineered to remove 30 times the amount of indoor air pollutants of a typical house plant, according to Neoplants, the Paris-based company that created it.
Solar array outside Las Vegas damaged in ‘act of terror’ will be operational this week
A large solar array outside of Las Vegas, taken offline in what police called an act of terror last week, was expected to be fully operational this week, a spokesperson said.
North Vegas growth going into 2023 is expected to generate billions
North Las Vegas is booming with growth and companies are relocating and expanding there, bringing thousands of jobs and billions in economic impact.
Las Vegas Is Home To One Of The 20 Best Steakhouses In America
Tasting Table compiled a list of the 20 best steakhouses in America.
newtolasvegas.com
Not far from Las Vegas: Nothing
On a recent car trip back to Las Vegas, I actually saw Nothing. The faded billboard sign pictured with this post, along with an abandoned falling-apart convenience store nearby, is all that’s physically left of Nothing, Arizona. Nothing is about 180 miles southeast of the New To Las Vegas...
963kklz.com
Las Vegas One Of The Best Cities To Get Healthy And Stay Healthy
Was your New Year’s resolution the same as it is every year – to be more active, to exercise, to lose weight? Well let’s make it happen this year!. According to a study by WalletHub, it shouldn’t be that hard, since Las Vegas ranked among the best cities for an active lifestyle. We’re lucky to have the great weather we have, and the open spaces we have.
Fox5 KVVU
Guest hits $200K jackpot on video poker machine at Las Vegas Strip casino
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A guest at a Las Vegas Strip property spent the first weekend of 2023 by hitting a massive jackpot. According to Caesars Entertainment, the lucky winner hit a jackpot of $200,000 on a video poker machine at Caesars Palace Las Vegas on Saturday. The company...
luxury-houses.net
Villa Luz in Henderson, Nevada Comes with Chic Features and Breathtaking Strip Views on The Market for $4.45 Million
1513 Villa Rica Drive Home in Henderson, Nevada for Sale. 1513 Villa Rica Drive, Henderson, Nevada is a chic home in the Estates in Seven Hills with resort amenities including indoor-outdoor bar, movie theater, smart home, entertainers kitchen, bar seating, chic mirrored backsplash and more. This Home in Henderson offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 7,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1513 Villa Rica Drive, please contact Kristen Routh Silberman (Phone: 702-467-7100) at Douglas Elliman of Nevada LLC for full support and perfect service.
kyoutv.com
Best of CES 2023: High-tech eyebrows and a boba tea robot
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tech companies have showed off their latest products this week at CES, formerly known as the Consumer Electronics show. The show officially opened with crowds of investors, media and tech workers streaming into cavernous Las Vegas venues. They are on hand to see the latest...
Carla Pellegrino joins Limoncello Fresh Italian Kitchen in Summerlin
Carla Pellegrino, a standout on Bravo’s “Top Chef” and acclaimed culinary superstar, has joined Limoncello Fresh Italian Kitchen, located in the Lakes near Summerlin, as partner and chef.
QSR magazine
Big Chicken Opens New Restaurant in Las Vegas
Big Chicken, the star-powered fast casual concept founded by Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, announced today the opening of its newest restaurant at 9595 W Tropicana Avenue in Las Vegas. Adjacent to the 215 Beltway in the southwest section of town, the restaurant joins the brand’s flagship location just off the Las Vegas Strip near the airport. It will not only unveil the concept’s first ever drive-thru, but also a new coffee and breakfast menu for guests to enjoy.
963kklz.com
Hey Foodies! Guy Fieri Just Revealed A Hidden Las Vegas Gem
A local Las Vegas restaurant is going to be the subject of a new episode of the Guy Fieri Food Network series. “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives” has been on the air for sixteen years, since 2007. And we have discovered a lot of amazing places we want to try, thanks to this show. The latest one is right here in our neighborhood.
Las Vegas Strip Leader Suffers 'Terrorist' Attack
The Las Vegas Strip has long been one of the most recognizable places in the world. It's a glitzy land of excess filled with giant representations of some of the best-known pieces of architecture in the world. MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get Free Report has the Luxor, which looks...
These Are The U.S. Cities Where Rent Prices Are Falling The Fastest
After two years of increasing prices, the cost of rent has finally begun to fall. These popular U.S. cities have the fastest falling rent prices.
Las Vegas gentlemen’s club sues rapper Blueface after alleged shooting
A Las Vegas gentlemen's club has filed a lawsuit against rapper Blueface after a shooting resulted in the closure of their business, documents reviewed by 8 News Now indicate.
Las Vegas Strip Player Building a 'Circus Village'
Las Vegas is known as the world's entertainment capital for its many charms, which come in a variety of forms. The 4.2-mile stretch that lights up the Las Vegas Strip features attractions such as Caesars Entertainment's (CZR) - Get Free Report Eiffel Tower at Caesars Paris Las Vegas, the Statue of Liberty replica at MGM Resorts International's (MGM) - Get Free Report New York New York, and the popular fountains in front of Bellagio Resort & Casino.
Las Vegas-area power plant terror attack suspect ordered to undergo mental evaluation
A Las Vegas judge ordered the man facing terror-related charges connected to a fire at a southern Nevada solar facility to undergo a competency evaluation during a hearing Tuesday.
dallasexpress.com
Terror Incident at Las Vegas Power Station
Across the country, there’s been a series of mysterious incidents plaguing power stations, and around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday another incident took place at a solar power plant in Las Vegas. Las Vegas Metro Police responded to a call at a solar plant on U.S. 93 north of the Las...
