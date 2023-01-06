ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USC CB Mekhi Blackmon to start in East-West Shrine Bowl, will get a long look from NFL scouts

By Donovan James
 4 days ago
Mekhi Blackmon’s preparation for the NFL draft is well underway. In Blackmon’s four-year (2018-21) career at Colorado, he had 87 tackles, including three for losses (with two sacks), 13 deflections, a fumble recovery, and 2 interceptions while appearing in 25 games (with 19 starts).

In his one season with USC, Blackmon led the Trojans in pass breakups, tallying 11 on the season. He recorded 58 total tackles with two for loss. He also collected 3 INTs and a fumble recovery. He was ranked by PFF as a top-10 cornerback in Pac-12 play.

The 5’11, 180-pound cornerback has incredible coverage ability, being an notably reactive defender who can stay with very fast receivers. His style should be admired by most NFL coaches. He could be considered a high-value prospect in the 2023 class.

Blackmon could be a potential top-100 prospect with a good combine, pro day and practice at the Shrine Bowl. He is also a potential defensive MVP candidate for the game.

The East-West Shrine Bowl is one of a few well-established college all-star football games, played after the college football season. This year, the East West Shrine Bowl is part of the NFL’s Pro Bowl Week events in Las Vegas. The game will be shown on NFL Network.

