USC loses a crusher to UCLA, as 18-point comeback is wiped out on late 3-pointer by Bruins

The USC Trojans don’t always play smart basketball, but they consistently compete well under coach Andy Enfield. Even if the precision is lacking and the shooting is subpar, USC fights tooth and nail. It’s the best quality of the program under Enfield, and that dogged, resolute identity emerged once again on Thursday night in Pauley Pavilion.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough.

USC, down by 18 points at halftime, rallied to take a 58-56 lead over UCLA into the final half-minute of regulation time, but a Jaylen Clark 3-pointer gave the Bruins a 59-58 lead with 14 seconds left. USC failed to score on its last two offensive possessions, and the Trojans let one slip away, 60-58. USC’s inability to steal this game represents a huge missed opportunity to create an NCAA Tournament-level resume.

It is widely known that USC needs a win over UCLA or Arizona to have a realistic chance at making the NCAA Tournament. Having a late lead and not closing the sale is a brutal disappointment on its own terms. The loss is even more gutting because the Trojans erased a 44-26 deficit and held UCLA to three points in a span of 12 minutes and 15 seconds in the second half, and couldn’t make that rally stand up.

