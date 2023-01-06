ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Makes Cut For Blue Chip Receiver

Four-star class of 2024 receiver James Madison II released his top 10 Sunday including Josh Heupel and Tennessee in his top group. Auburn, Colorado, Florida State, LSU, Missouri, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State and South Carolina join Tennessee in Madison’s top 10. Madison released his top group in a fitting graphic on Twitter.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

WATCH: Rod Clark, Uros Plavsic Dive Into Vanderbilt Matchup

Just about a day and a half prior to Tennessee hosting Vanderbilt in an SEC matchup in Knoxville, Vols assistant coach Rod Clark and center Uros Plavsic met with the media to discuss the upcoming game. No. 5 Tennessee (13-2, 3-0 SEC) will host in-state rival Vanderbilt (8-7, 1-1 SEC)...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Recapping Tennessee’s Transfer Portal Trifecta from Monday

If you blinked on Monday, you may have missed it. Tennessee Football and head coach Josh Heupel hauled in three transfer portal commitments on Monday afternoon prior to the start of the College Football National Championship game. The three commitments from Monday now make seven total transfer portal additions for...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Former Tennessee Running Back Flips on Stanford, Commits to Pac-12 Rival

Just about two weeks after committing to Stanford University out of the transfer portal, former Tennessee running back Justin Williams-Thomas has seemingly found a new home instead. According to a social media post from Williams-Thomas on Sunday night, the former Vol is now heading to Cal – Berkeley. “ALL...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

BREAKING: Tennessee Lands Arizona State Defensive Lineman Transfer

Arizona State transfer defensive lineman Omarr Norman-Lott announced his commitment to Tennessee football Monday afternoon. Norman-Lott chose Tennessee over Colorado, LSU and Michigan State and announced his commitment following his weekend official visit to Knoxville. The defensive lineman comes to Knoxville with two years of eligibility remaining and one additional redshirt season available.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Lands Former Miami Offensive Lineman Transfer John Campbell

Tennessee has received its third transfer portal commitment of the day with offensive tackle John Campbell. The former Miami offensive lineman committed to Tennessee through a Twitter post on Monday night. Campbell chose the Vols over Florida and Florida State. Campbell, a native of Orlando, Florida, will have two years...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Where Tennessee Football Lands in Way-Too-Early Rankings

Even though the National Championship hasn’t taken place, there already looks to buzz around the 2023 college football season. Over the weekend, the Action Network’s Brett McMurphy released his “way-too-early” College Football Top 25 for the 2023 season. Despite a strong close to the season with...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Pregnant woman falls through apartment floor

Community members are protesting after a pregnant woman fell through the floor of her apartment unit and shortly later was given an eviction notice. Community members are protesting after a pregnant woman fell through the floor of her apartment unit and shortly later was given an eviction notice. McCarthy Elected...
KNOXVILLE, TN
thesmokies.com

Is Exit 408 coming to Sevierville TN? Here’s what we know

There’s an avalanche coming, and I’m afraid it’s too late to stop it. This summer at Exit 407 on I-40, Buc-ee’s, the convenience store phenomenon, will open what will be its largest facility in the country. At least, the largest for a short time. The 74,000...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
eastcoasttraveller.com

The Best Hot Dog Joints in Tennessee

I Dream of Weenie has served hot dogs and other tasty treats in the East Nashville area for many years. Their signature charcoal-grilled weenies are a mainstay on the menu, and they also serve several inventive toppings for the classic all-beef dog. This popular local eatery was recently featured on the cover of Scene magazine. You can find I Dream of Weenie at 113 South 11th Street, adjacent to Fanny's House of Music. They also offer takeout, as well as a vast menu. You can't go wrong with their famous charcoal-grilled weenies for a quick lunch or picnic.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKYT 27

Man wanted in Whitley Co. arrested, charged

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The search for a wanted man in Whitley County has ended. The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department posted on Facebook that Brady Bowman has been located and arrested. We first brought this story to you yesterday: a domestic dispute put Pleasant View Elementary School in...
WHITLEY COUNTY, KY

