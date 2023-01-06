Los Angeles Lakers vs. Atlanta Hawks Expected Lineups, Predictions, Injuries

The Los Angeles Lakers come into the clash as favorites, but in the end, this game will steer towards whoever wants it the most.

The Los Angeles Lakers are on a three-game winning spree and will look to extend their purple patch when they host the Atlanta Hawks on Friday.

The last time both these sides met, LeBron James exploded for 43 points while also recording 10 rebounds and 9 assists. The supporting cast sans Anthony Davis did their job to help the Lakers register a 130-121 win.

They followed up the win against the Hawks by propping up much-needed victories against the Charlotte Hornets and the Miami Heat — teams they had lost to a week earlier. Now, the focus will be on sustaining the momentum that James injected.

The bigger boost for the Lakers was their win against the Heat. Dennis Schroder's 32-point game in the absence of James and Davis saw the side hold their own.

For the Hawks, the defeat against LA was followed by another loss to the Golden State Warriors before they bounced back with a win against the Sacramento Kings. It's a payback game on the cards, and on that note, we take a look at the projected starters, the injury report, and the predictions.

Los Angeles Lakers Expected Lineups And Injuries Updates

The Lakers will be without the services of Anthony Davis, who suffered a stress fracture against the Denver Nuggets. The good news for LA was coach Darvin Ham giving a positive update on the big man's recovery.

Also missing out on the clash are Austin Reaves (hamstring) and Lonnie Walker IV (knee). Per ESPN , James and Russell Westbrook are listed as day-to-day, while Damian Jones and Troy Brown Jr. are listed as questionable due to toe soreness and a quad issue, respectively. The starting five might see James return to the lineup.

Patrick Beverley (G), Dennis Schroder (G), Juan Toscano-Anderson (F), LeBron James (F), and Thomas Bryant (C) might be the starters for the Lakers.

Atlanta Hawks Expected Lineups And Injuries Updates

The Hawks will miss the services of Clint Capela (calf), Jarrett Culver (G-League play), and Tyrese Martin (G-League play). De’Andre Hunter will be active after missing the last contest against LA.

The starting lineup for the Hawks will probably see Trae Young (G), Dejounte Murray (G), De'Andre Hunter (F), John Collins (F), and Onyeka Okongwu (C).

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Atlanta Hawks Predictions

The Los Angeles Lakers come into the clash as favorites, but in the end, this game will steer towards whoever wants it the most. While the hosts did pull off a win against Miami, they will need James back in the mix if they intend to extend their winning streak.

The Lakers' game plan will be simple: Pierce the Hawks' penetrable defense and attack the rim to maximize their scoring chances. The latter's offense has been inconsistent, scoring 112.7 points per every 100 possessions.

Atlanta will have their work cut out if James does indeed suit up. They have two tough matchups coming up against the Sacramento Kings and the Denver Nuggets — potential playoff contenders, and a win against the Hawks will put them in a good position heading into the next couple of contests. We're backing the Lakers to take this one.

