Brighton beats Howell, stays tied atop KLAA West girls basketball
HOWELL — Back on Dec.17, Brighton’s girls basketball team was in unfamiliar territory, trying to pick up the pieces after its first 0-3 start in 12 years. Granted, those losses were to three teams with a combined record of 21-3, but the Bulldogs aren’t accustomed to losing games in bunches. ...
SHS, Mendon girls win on Tuesday
The Sturgis girls won a non-league contest over White Pigeon on Tuesday evening, 48-31. “Great team win tonight. Our effort and defensive intensity was key tonight,” Sturgis coach Jeremy Bucklin said. “I am very proud of all the girls. We have improved so much in a short time. The girls deserve a lot of...
SportsZone Boys Basketball Week 1 Player of the Week: Bishop Heelan’s Matt Noll
SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Our pursuit for our Week One SportsZone Boys Basketball Player of the Week kicked off in a big way as one player in the metro area put up a massive game to help the state-ranked Bishop Heelan Crusaders keep their undefeated season intact. Our Week One winner was Bishop Heelan forward […]
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game
The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
TCU Coach Sonny Dykes Is Getting Crushed For His Decision
A conservative decision by Sonny Dykes dug TCU a deeper hole in Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship. Georgia has easily moved the ball, but the Horned Frogs elected to punt on 4th-and-6 at the 47-yard line. Although TCU punter Jordy Sandy forced the Bulldogs to start at the eight, the defending champions quickly mitigated the change in field position.
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
Kirk Herbstreit's Reaction To National Title Blowout Is Going Viral
ESPN pays Kirk Herbstreit to speak, but Georgia's first half beatdown of TCU tonight left the veteran analyst speechless. The undefeated Bulldogs outgained the Horned Frogs 354-121 in the opening 30 minutes, scoring five touchdowns while forcing three turnovers on their way to a 38-7 lead at intermission. After Georgia...
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
Horseheads wrestling pins Corning
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Horseheads wrestling team roared into the Crystal City Tuesday night. The Blue Raiders cruised to a 45-13 win over Corning High School setting themselves up well in the STAC West title picture. With a win over Ithaca at home on January 31, the Blue Raiders can notch another divisional crown. […]
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Wednesday, January 11, 2023
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
