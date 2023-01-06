ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Foo Fighters announce their first shows since Taylor Hawkins' death

Foo Fighters have announced their first shows since the tragic death of drummer Taylor Hawkins last year. The band, led by Dave Grohl, will headline three US festivals this summer - Boston Calling and Sonic Temple in May, followed by Bonnaroo in June. The announcement comes shortly after the group...
BBC

Prince Harry's publisher says book sales 'beyond expectations'

The publisher of Prince Harry's controversial memoir says sales have exceeded its "most bullish expectations". Transworld Penguin Random House said Spare was its fastest-selling non-fiction book with sales so far topping 400,000 copies. That includes hardback, audiobook and ebook downloads. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows sold 1.84m units in...

