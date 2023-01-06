Read full article on original website
Prince Harry Breaks Down How Meghan Markle Found ‘Scrapes and Bruises’ on His Back After ‘Nasty’ Fight With Prince William
Prince Harry offered more details on his physical fight with Prince William — revealing he only told Meghan Markle after she noticed "scrapes and bruises" on his back. "It was a buildup of — frustration, I think, on his part. It was at a time where he was being told certain things by people within […]
BBC
Foo Fighters announce their first shows since Taylor Hawkins' death
Foo Fighters have announced their first shows since the tragic death of drummer Taylor Hawkins last year. The band, led by Dave Grohl, will headline three US festivals this summer - Boston Calling and Sonic Temple in May, followed by Bonnaroo in June. The announcement comes shortly after the group...
BBC
Dr Dre forces US politician Marjorie Taylor Greene to remove promo video
Rapper Dr Dre has sent a cease-and-desist letter to US politician Marjorie Taylor Greene, after she used one of his songs in a promotional video. Greene used his hit song Still D.R.E. in a Twitter video celebrating Kevin McCarthy's election as speaker of the US House of Representatives. "They can't...
BBC
Prince Harry's publisher says book sales 'beyond expectations'
The publisher of Prince Harry's controversial memoir says sales have exceeded its "most bullish expectations". Transworld Penguin Random House said Spare was its fastest-selling non-fiction book with sales so far topping 400,000 copies. That includes hardback, audiobook and ebook downloads. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows sold 1.84m units in...
BBC
Prince Harry attacks lack of royal defence for Meghan after Jeremy Clarkson column
Prince Harry has accused the Royal Family of failing to defend his wife Meghan in the controversy over a Jeremy Clarkson newspaper column. In an ITV interview, the Duke of Sussex said the "silence is deafening" about the "horrific" Sun article last month. He contrasted this with the quick action...
