Gov. DeSantis taps Christopher Rufo, 5 others to transform New College of Florida into ‘classical college’

A Miami radio interviewer asked Scott to evaluate his successor. The chilly relationship between Gov. Ron DeSantis and his predecessor is not abating. U.S. Sen. Rick Scott was asked Tuesday to evaluate DeSantis’ performance as Governor. But during the interview on Miami’s WIOD radio, the Senator framed DeSantis as essentially following in his footsteps and continuing the job Scott did in Tallahassee for eight years, sidestepping opportunities to praise or otherwise evaluate his successor.

