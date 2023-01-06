Gov. DeSantis taps Christopher Rufo, 5 others to transform New College of Florida into ‘classical college’

Over the last four years, Ron DeSantis has been defined by his far-right positions and divisive policy agenda that does the bidding of his ultra-wealthy donors and the large corporations who have lined his campaign coffers at the expense of the people he was elected to serve. There is no more craven political opportunist or threat to our freedoms in all of America than Ron DeSantis.As Floridians continue to suffer under Ron’s affordability crisis and from the constant stream of attacks he has launched on communities throughout our state, this week’s inauguration ceremony is the perfect time to continue holding him accountable for his failures as a leader. While Ron is poised to put his political ambitions first and leave Florida behind, DeSantis Watch will continue to highlight his subservience to the ultra-wealthy and giant corporate donors who fund his campaigns.DeSantis Watch is the only grassroots organization dedicated to holding Ron DeSantis accountable.
