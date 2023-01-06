Awesome Games Done Quick 2023 Online Kicks Off This Weekend

(LOOTPRESS ) – “Games Done Quick is ready to start the new year right with this weekend’s Awesome Games Done Quick (AGDQ) Online event. Top speedrunners from around the world will show off their skills by beating classic and contemporary games as quickly as possible during the annual event. Viewers can watch it all live on the official Games Done Quick Twitch channel.

This year’s schedule is absolutely packed with new and fan-favorite speedruns, including Stray, Cuphead, PowerWash Simulator, and Neon White. The event starts January 8 with a pre-show at 11:30 a.m. EST, with a Splatoon 3 Any% run by LonTr0 as the first run of the event.

The marathon will continue with back-to-back speedruns, concluding with a Super Mario Bros. 3 speedrun by mitchflowerpower on Satuday, January 14. The entire schedule can be found at https://gamesdonequick.com/schedule.

AGDQ 2023 Online is being held in support of Prevent Cancer Foundation. Donations can be made directly to the charity during the event via the viewing page available at GamesDoneQuick.com. Last year’s AGDQ raised more than $3.4 million in donations, with 100 percent of those funds going directly to Prevent Cancer Foundation.

Since 2010, Games Done Quick has partnered with some of the world’s most impactful charities, including AbleGamers, Organization for Autism Research, and Doctors Without Borders / Médecins Sans Frontières, all while bringing people together to cheer on the best speedrunners and gamers in the world. To date, Games Done Quick events have raised more than $41 million in total for charity.

For more information, please visit gamesdonequick.com.”