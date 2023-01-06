Read full article on original website
BBC
Woman killed in crash after visiting newborn granddaughter in hospital
A woman was killed by a car outside a hospital just moments after visiting her newborn granddaughter, an inquest has heard. Hairdresser Mary Owen-Jones, 51, was hit by a car as she crossed a car park at Glan Clwyd Hospital in Bodelwyddan, Denbighshire, on New Year's Day. She died two...
BBC
Woking: Man dies and four injured in serious crash
A man has died and four people have been injured following a serious crash in Woking. The crash happened on Brookwood Lye Road, just before 19:00 GMT on Sunday, Surrey Police said. The man who died, who was in his 30s, was a passenger. A four-year-old girl, two women in...
BBC
Man dies after crash involving stray horse
A man in his 40 has died following a car crash in County Monaghan in the Republic of Ireland after a horse strayed on to a road. It happened on the northbound lane of the N2 near Carrickmacross at about 21:20 GMT on Saturday. The man was a front seat...
BBC
Marine pilot dies working on River Humber
A marine pilot has died while working on the River Humber, a port operator has confirmed. The man died "during operations on the water" on Sunday afternoon, Associated British Ports (ABP) said. It said the death was "being investigated by the authorities" and the man's next of kin had been...
BBC
Witham Cemetery fly tippers will be 'hunted down' and prosecuted
A pile of fly-tipped waste has been removed from outside a cemetery. The rubbish, including ventilation piping, wooden panels and domestic appliances, was found outside Witham Cemetery and was reported to Essex Police on Monday morning. Braintree District Council staff have cleared the waste and were investigating. Ross Playle, Conservative...
BBC
Police renew appeal for sightings of Rodrigo Falcon
Police have renewed their appeal for sightings of a man who went missing from Aviemore last month. Rodrigo Falcon, 33, was last seen walking along the village's Grampian Road at about 03:10 on Sunday 11 December. Efforts to find him have included searches made by friends of the surrounding area...
