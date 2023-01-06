Read full article on original website
CNET
Remember 'Carnival Row'? Amazon's Fantasy Has a Tense Season 2 Trailer
Season 1 of neo-noir fantasy Carnival Row hit Prime Video in the middle of 2019. Over three long years later, it's back. Why did it take so long to return? Why else? Production delays in a pandemic, as well as cast availability, saw this intriguing show creak to a halt. But judging by its season 2 trailer, it's going big with what will be its final season.
CNET
'Glass Onion' Is Netflix's No. 5 Most Watched Movie of All Time (So Far)
Netflix's Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is the service's No. 5 most popular movie of all time, according to the company's watch-time stats released Tuesday. A whodunit sequel to 2019's Knives Out, Glass Onion was watched for 253.7 million hours within its first 17 days of release. Last week,...
‘Family Feud’ Host Steve Harvey Screams at Contestant in Eyebrow-Raising TV Moment
Finishing another hectic week in a hilarious way, Family Feud posted a video on its Instagram on Thursday (January 5th) showing Steve Harvey screaming at a contestant in an eyebrow-raising TV moment. In the hilarious clip, Family Feud host Steve Harvey asked contestants to name something that a person with...
CNET
Prime Video: The Absolute Best Sci-Fi TV Shows to Watch
You're probably up to date with what sci-fi shows are on Prime Video if you've been watching the latest, weekly drops. The good news is, the Amazon streamer's back catalogue is way better. Counterpart is a must-watch, and you should give The Expanse and The Man in the High Castle...
Golden Globes: Dahmer's Evan Peters Wins Best Actor in a Limited Series
Evan Peters struck gold this year at the Golden Globes: The actor won the Globe for best actor in a limited series for playing the title role in Netflix’s Dahmer. Peters topped fellow nominees Taron Egerton (Black Bird), Colin Firth (The Staircase), Andrew Garfield (Under the Banner of Heaven) and Sebastian Stan (Pam & Tommy). Dahmer (full title: Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story) starred Peters as the infamous serial killer, who murdered and mutilated 17 men in Wisconsin between 1978 and 1991. (Dahmer was also nominated for a Globe this year for best limited series.) The series tried to shine...
Golden Globes: Eddie Murphy's Aussie fiancée Paige Butcher oozes Hollywood glamour
Eddie Murphy's fiancée Paige Butcher turned heads as the couple descended upon the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in LA on Tuesday.
Golden Globes 2023: House of the Dragon star Milly Alcock stuns in a plunging black gown
The Australian actress, 22, stepped onto the red carpet at the Beverly Hilton Hotel looking sensational in a figure-hugging black gown with silver embellishments and a plunging neckline
Golden Globes 2023: Winners list as the award show returns to television
LOS ANGELES — The 80th Golden Globe Awards kicks off award season on Tuesday with some of the biggest stars. The Golden Globes have returned to television Tuesday after it was boycotted last year, according to The Associated Press. NBC decided to not televise it, giving the Hollywood Foreign Press Association time to make some changes.
CNET
The Absolute Best Horror Movies on HBO Max
Can't get enough horror? If you're an HBO Max subscriber, you have access to an incredible selection of creepy, spooky, grisly and grimy movies you can watch whenever. The best horror movies on the streaming service range from certified classics like The Exorcist to more recent entries like Barbarian and The Night House.
Golden Globes Host Jerrod Carmichael Pokes At Tom Cruise & Scientology
Golden Globes host Jerrod Carmichael dropped what may turn out to be his most biting joke for a bit he did coming back from a commercial midway through the show. Carmichael walked onstage with three statuettes in his arms and told the audience they were the hardware that Tom Cruise returned to the HFPA in protest in May 2021, following revelations about a lack of diversity and allegations of impropriety within the organization awarding the Globes. “I think maybe we take these three things and exchange them for the safe return of Shelly Miscavige,” he suggested, mentioning (and mispronouncing the name of)...
Steven Spielberg Wins Best Director Golden Globe for 'Being Honest' In 'The Fabelmans'
The iconic auteur said that the COVID-19 pandemic inspired him and his wife to finally tell his true, honest story.
CNET
'Beau Is Afraid' Trailer Teases Joaquin Phoenix's Mind-Bending Journey
Beau Is Afraid, the highly anticipated new Ari Aster comedy horror film starring Joaquin Phoenix, got a bizarre trailer on Tuesday. Aster is the same mind behind horror films Midsommar and Hereditary, and Beau Is Afraid will be the director's third production. The trailer follows Beau, played by Joaquin Phoenix,...
