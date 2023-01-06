Golden Globes host Jerrod Carmichael dropped what may turn out to be his most biting joke for a bit he did coming back from a commercial midway through the show. Carmichael walked onstage with three statuettes in his arms and told the audience they were the hardware that Tom Cruise returned to the HFPA in protest in May 2021, following revelations about a lack of diversity and allegations of impropriety within the organization awarding the Globes. “I think maybe we take these three things and exchange them for the safe return of Shelly Miscavige,” he suggested, mentioning (and mispronouncing the name of)...

