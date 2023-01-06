Read full article on original website
CNET
Best Buy Takes On Amazon Prime With New Free Shipping Benefit
My Best Buy members are getting an additional perk starting now. From Jan. 9, free shipping will be available on all orders, with no minimum spend required, for those who join Best Buy's membership program. Previously, an order needed to be $35 or over to qualify for the complimentary shipping.
technewstoday.com
How to Remove Video From Continue Watching on Amazon Prime?
Amazon Prime’s Continue Watching section allows you to resume the video from where you’ve last stopped. Although it makes your streaming easier, it looks cluttered on your home screen if you do not clear it. You might want to remove the show you no longer intend to continue. Or you might just want to hide your watchlists from others.
CNET
Walmart Has the Original AirPods Pro in Stock and on Sale for Just $129
The original AirPods Pro are no longer the latest model in their lineup, but these sleek true wireless earbuds still have a lot to offer -- especially if you who want to get your hands on a pair of Apple headphones for less. They've become harder to find in new condition since the second generation hit shelves last year, but right now, Walmart has them in stock and available for just $129. That saves you $120 compared to their original list price and the current price of the new AirPods Pro 2. There's no set expiration on this deal, but considering the limited availability, we wouldn't be too surprised if they sell out. We'd reccomend you get your order in sooner rather than later if you're hoping to get your hands on a pair at this price.
TechRadar
Quick! LG's massive 75-inch 4K TV drops to just $599 at Best Buy
Jumpstart the new year with this massive TV deal that we've spotted at Best Buy's 3-day sale. For a limited time, you can get this LG 75-inch 4K smart TV on sale for just $599.99 (was $799.99) (opens in new tab). That's not only the best deal we've seen for this particular model, but it's also an incredible price for a big-screen 4K TV.
CNET
Save $250 On Samsung's Powerful S7 Plus Tablet Today Only at Woot
Slimmer and lighter than a typical laptop, tablets are great for scrolling through social media, streaming movies and even taking care of some light work while you're on the go. And if you're looking to get your hands on one at a discount, then we've got a deal you won't want to miss. Today only, Woot is offering a whopping $250 off the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus, dropping the price down to $450. Plus, it comes with an S Pen stylus, a $60 value on its own. This deal is only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, or until it sells out, so be sure to get your order in soon if you don't want to miss out on these savings.
TechCrunch
What each streaming service has up its sleeve in 2023
Earlier this year, Discovery acquired WarnerMedia to form Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD), becoming one of the biggest media companies in the United States. As TechCrunch has reported many times, HBO Max and Discovery+ are combining in 2023. This spring, WBD will launch a merged streaming service that pairs HBO originals and Warner Bros. films with Discovery+’s content library of unscripted shows, documentaries and more. In total, subscribers will have access to nearly 200,000 hours of programming and over 100 brands, such as CNN, TBS, TNT, TruTV, Cartoon Network/Adult Swim, Food Network, TLC, HGTV, ID, Animal Planet and many others.
CNET
The OnePlus 11 5G Had My Curiosity, but Now Has My Attention
To no one's surprise, OnePlus' next phone is called the OnePlus 11 5G. Last week, OnePlus started taking preorders for the new phone in China, and it will be available there on Monday, Jan. 9. The phone is set to launch globally on Feb. 7 and follows last year's pretty great OnePlus 10 Pro. It also comes on the heels of the OnePlus 10T which left a bad taste in our mouths because of its questionable compromises and a confusing value proposition.
CNET
Snag Some Spare Anker Charging Cables, Power Banks and More for Up to 46% Off
Your phone also functions as your watch, your GPS, your calendar and much more, so getting caught with a dead battery while you're out and about can throw a serious wrench into your day. Fortunately, that's easy to avoid with some extra charging gear, and right now you can pick some up at a discount. Amazon is offering up to 46% off Anker charging accessories, including cables, wall chargers, power banks and more. There's no set expiration for these deals, so there's no telling how long they'll be available. Get your order in soon if you don't want to miss out on these savings.
CNET
We Were Amazed by LG's Wireless 97-Inch OLED TV
I've been covering TVs at CES for years, so it takes a lot to surprise me. I've seen some wild screens, ones that roll up and ones so big they're basically video walls, but these typically come after a few rounds prototypes, which dull the shock. When I walked into LG's suite at a hotel in Las Vegas, however, the thing I saw across the room came as a big surprise.
CNET
Best Buy Is Offering a Rare Chance to Save Up to $400 on MacBooks
Apple's sleek and powerful MacBooks remain some of our favorite laptops out there, claiming multiple spots on our list of the best laptops for 2023. But because Apple almost never discounts its own products directly, it can be difficult to find one at a good price. But right now, Best Buy is offering a rare opportunity to snag one of these popular laptops for less, and is offering up to $400 off select MacBook models. There's no set expiration date for this sale, but some models have already sold out, so we'd recommend you get your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.
The best 75-inch TVs in 2023: Sony Bravia XR, Samsung's 'The Frame,' more
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Looking to upgrade your TV, and go really big while you do it? Check out the best 75-inch TVs of...
CNET
Top 10 Worst CES Products of the Last 25 Years
It's a wrap on CES for another year, and together we've seen our share of both weird and wonderful devices in 2023, but... mostly weird. Flying cars and obscure robots are so old hat now, and so I wondered if CES could do anything less practical and even more completely bonkers. Turns out it can! Over the past 20-plus years, I've seen gadgets so stupefying that sometimes they exist purely because journalists like me will write about them. But it's time to call out the really awful ones, the worst of the worst. Vacuum shoes, toilet paper robots, MP3 weapon holsters, it's your time to shine!
Phone Arena
Walmart is running an absolutely insane Apple AirPods Pro sale
After being officially discontinued by Apple on the heels of the long overdue announcement of their successors to the global true wireless earbuds throne, you may have expected to see the first-gen AirPods Pro hit lower and lower holiday prices as third-party retailers attempted to clear lingering inventory. But that...
Get $20 for FREE From Amazon When Purchasing These Items Right Now
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Right now, Amazon is hosting a limited-time offer on P&G items in household, health, baby and beauty care categories across its site. The deal in question? Spend $80 and receive $20 in credit to Amazon. All you have to do is purchase the correct items you can find listed here with code PGSTOCKUP, which should already be saved to your account. That’s right, folks, we’re talking about the best laundry detergent, paper towels, baby wipes, feminine hygiene products — you name it. Everything...
TrustedReviews
The iPhone 13 Mini is now a steal with this massive price drop
Despite Apple dropping the iPhone 14 mini from the line-up last autumn, the iPhone mini 13 is still alive and kicking and available at a cut price. Amazon is currently offering the attractive Project Red version of the iPhone 13 mini for under £600, with a £50 discount on the handset currently available.
How to watch 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' plus more of what's new on Disney Plus this month
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Marvel fans will soon be able to return to Wakanda whenever they want because "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" is finally...
Digital Trends
Grab a 55-inch TV for $300 with this Best Buy deal
Last year’s holiday deal season is over, but that doesn’t mean you won’t find jaw-dropping bargains, especially among Best Buy TV deals. For a great case in point, check out this Toshiba 55-inch C350 Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV, on sale for $300, a $170 discount from the normal $470 list price.
CNET
Apple's Entry-Level iPad Hits a New All-Time Low Price at Just $250
Apple makes some of the best tablets on the market, but they don't come cheap. While budget tablets from Amazon and others might plug the gap for some folks, the user experience is often lacking when it comes to performance, app availability or build quality. Right now at Best Buy, you have the opportunity to score a recent iPad model for just $250. Over there, the ninth-generation iPad is $79 off its retail price and down to a new record low.
TVGuide.com
Top Streaming Deals This Week: Save on Paramount Plus, Showtime, Fire TV Stick, Roku, NVIDIA Shield Pro, & More
The best deep discounts on home entertainment gear and streaming services are here. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. With January in full swing, it's time to think about upgrading your home entertainment gear for the new year. And since there are all sorts of deep discounts with retailers clearing old inventory to bring in new stock, all things streaming are priced to move.
How to unlock an Apple device when its owner dies
If you have recently lost a friend or family member, you may be looking to gain access to the loved one’s phone, computer or tablet to get personal data left behind. Whether you’re looking for photos, passwords or other information, it’s frustrating when you don’t know a passcode to simply access it. I’ve gathered the steps you should follow to unlock an Apple device if its owner dies. This first step will only work if the device’s late owner backed up data to iCloud. While it’s easy to turn on automatic backups, sometimes Apple users forget to do this and photos and data may only...
