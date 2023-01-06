ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Us Weekly

Emily Ratajkowski Says She Feels Like She Attracts ‘The Worst Men’ After Pete Davidson Split: ‘I Want A Confident Man’

Knowing her worth. Emily Ratajkowski opened up about her dating woes following her split from Pete Davidson — and she didn’t hold back. “That’s what I hate with dating ... men in particular,” the Gone Girl actress, 31, said on the Tuesday, January 3, episode of her "High Low" podcast. “They’re like, ‘OK, yes, you’re […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
RadarOnline

Emily Ratajkowski Sparks Dating Rumors With Comedian Eric Andre Following Pete Davidson Fling

Move over, Pete Davidson! Emily Ratajkowski has a new funny man in her life: Eric Andre. The model-turned-author was spotted in New York City on a date with the comedian after her brief fling with Davidson, RadarOnline.com has learned. Since splitting from her estranged husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, in July 2022 amid cheating rumors, Ratajkowski wasted no time exploring the dating scene. Based on her suitors, she has a thing for men who can make her laugh. RadarOnline.com exclusively reported the details surrounding the short-lived romance between Ratajkowski and Davidson, which officially fizzled out at the end of December 2022. A...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
OK! Magazine

Emily Ratajkowski Says Many Men 'Don’t Know How To Handle' Strong Women After Pete Davidson Split

Weeks after her purported split with Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson, supermodel Emily Ratajkowski is getting candid about her frustrations with dating — especially men who “don’t know how to handle” strong women. Earlier this week, the newly-single swimwear maven appeared on the newest episode of the “High Low” podcast, where she opened up about her experiences in the dating pool, revealing she “hate[s]” dating partners — “men in particular” — who “truly think they want” a strong partner despite lacking the ability to handle one.“They’re like, ‘You’re special. You’ve done it,'” the My Body author explained during the...
William

Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans

Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
HollywoodLife

Amy Robach Steps Out Of T.J. Holmes’ Apartment After His Estranged Wife Breaks Silence: Photos

New year, same fling! Good Morning America anchor Amy Robach, 49, was seen leaving T.J. Holmes’ apartment in New York City on Jan. 4, just hours after his estranged wife broke her silence on their ongoing divorce. The blonde beauty rocked a blue puffer coat and black jeans for her while exiting the 45-year-old’s home on Wednesday. Amy accessorized her look with a black backpack, oversized sunglasses, and black sneakers. In addition, she opted to wear her blonde tresses in a messy updo for her commute in the Big Apple.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Page Six

Shemar Moore’s girlfriend, Jesiree, is pregnant with his first child

Shemar Moore is going to be a dad. The “Criminal Minds” star announced Monday that he and his longtime girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon, are expecting their first child together. Moore, 52, shared a video that revealed the sex of their baby — it’s a girl — and revealed that her name would be Frankie. “Today is the day. You know your boy’s got butterflies,” he began the video, which was shared to his Instagram. “Today is a special day. This is a legendary day. Today, your boy Shemar Motherf–king Moore…is going to find out if he’s going to be a daddy to a...
SheKnows

Kate Middleton’s Reported Reaction to Prince Harry’s Accusations Proves the Royal Family Is Feeling the Sting of His Memoir

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. The royal family may be keeping a stiff upper lip in public after Prince Harry’s recent round of interviews for his memoir, Spare, but behind the palace walls, they are reportedly reacting to his claims. Kate Middleton, who was once close to her brother-in-law, apparently is having a hard time digesting all of the private family stories going public. The Princess of Wales now doesn’t know who to trust in the monarchy because Prince Harry was once a confidante of hers....
Page Six

Amy Robach spotted leaving T.J. Holmes’ apartment as Marilee Fiebig breaks silence

Amy Robach was spotted leaving T.J. Holmes’ New York City apartment on Wednesday — in photos obtained exclusively by Page Six — mere hours after his estranged wife broke her silence on the pair’s affair. Dressed casually while walking briskly, Robach flashed a toothless smile as she ignored a paparazzo inquiring about her future on “Good Morning America 3,” from which she and Holmes are still suspended. Robach was wearing a navy blue puffer jacket and dark gray jeans, which she paired with black sneakers and a backpack large enough to store a change of clothes. Her blond hair was up and back,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Gigi Hadid Shares Rare Pic Of Daughter Khai, 2, In Pajamas For New Year’s Eve: Photo

Gigi Hadid gave her fans quite a treat for the end of 2022 as she shared a rare peek at her 2-year-old daughter Khai, whom she shares with her ex, pop star Zayn Malik. The stunning supermodel took to her Instagram Stories on New Year’s Eve to post a photo of her baby girl in a pair of adorable pajamas, as seen here. With Khai’s tiny hand holding onto a sparkling gold Prada handbag, Gigi captioned the snap, “Happy New Year Y’all! sendin biiiig love & wishing u the best.”
Page Six

Emily Ratajkowski goes on intimate dinner date with Eric André after Pete fling

Spotted at Sakagura! Emily Ratajkowski and Eric André dined at the New York City hotspot over the weekend after her fling with Pete Davidson, Page Six confirms. The duo’s reservation was under the 39-year-old comedian’s name. Andre and the model, 31, were seated at the Japanese restaurant at 8:10 p.m. on Saturday night. Ratajkowski sported a leather trench coat, a sheer black dress and matching sneakers on the outing in photos obtained by TMZ Monday. As for the “Eric Andre Show” host, he paired a floral button-down with pink pants and covered up in a black coat. André and the actress were all smiles while...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Page Six

Emily Ratajkowski slams Ellen DeGeneres for ‘f–ked up’ Taylor Swift interview

Now they’ve got bad blood. Emily Ratajkowski is slamming Ellen DeGeneres for a resurfaced interview with Taylor Swift that has recently gone viral on TikTok. “This is so f–ked up,” the supermodel, 31, wrote in response to a clip of Swift appearing on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” in 2012. “She’s literally begging her to stop.” The clip featured a visibly uncomfortable Swift, now 33, sitting on a chair across DeGeneres as images of famous men – like Taylor Lautner, Justin Bieber, Joe Jonas and Justin Timberlake – flashed on the screen behind them. DeGeneres, now 64, asked Swift to “ring a bell” every time...
Glamour

Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio: A Complete Relationship Timeline

Just like Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski, it seems like Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio's rumored relationship is over before it could really begin. Known for dating women in their early 20s, DiCaprio ended his four-year relationship with Camila Morrone in August, shortly after her 25th birthday. For her part, Hadid ended her on-and-off relationship with Zayn Malik in October 2021. The exes share a two-year-old daughter, Khai.
webnewsobserver.com

Gigi Hadid spotted for the 1st time after Leonardo DiCaprio’s new romance rumors

Gigi Hadid was recently spotted when on an outing in New York City this Friday. The 27-year-old supermodel looked chic and stunning during the same. She wore a quilted oversized trench coat teamed up with a grey turtleneck sweater and white-colored pants. For the unversed, it was Hadid’s first-ever public outing since the latest report about ex-flame Leonardo DiCaprio, who sparked a new romance with another actress, Victoria Lamas. Talking about the supermodel, she paired her outfit with brown-tinted sunglasses and brown-colored boots.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
E! News

E! News

