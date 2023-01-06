Read full article on original website
Related
Emily Ratajkowski implied that she and Pete Davidson aren't dating because she has many partners
Just one day after they were seen cuddling outside her apartment, Emily Ratajkowski implied that she and Pete Davidson aren't just dating because she has "many" partners. In a coincidentally timed TikTok, Emily appeared to hint that reports that she and Pete are an item aren’t as clear-cut as we’ve been led to believe.
Emily Ratajkowski Says She Feels Like She Attracts ‘The Worst Men’ After Pete Davidson Split: ‘I Want A Confident Man’
Knowing her worth. Emily Ratajkowski opened up about her dating woes following her split from Pete Davidson — and she didn’t hold back. “That’s what I hate with dating ... men in particular,” the Gone Girl actress, 31, said on the Tuesday, January 3, episode of her "High Low" podcast. “They’re like, ‘OK, yes, you’re […]
Pete Davidson, Emily Ratajkowski Dating Rumors: What Happened To These Two's Romance?
After Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski surprise everyone with their outings, where does these two's relationship stand today? As they seem to be dating somebody else, does this mean the Davidkoswki duo is over?
Emily Ratajkowski Sparks Dating Rumors With Comedian Eric Andre Following Pete Davidson Fling
Move over, Pete Davidson! Emily Ratajkowski has a new funny man in her life: Eric Andre. The model-turned-author was spotted in New York City on a date with the comedian after her brief fling with Davidson, RadarOnline.com has learned. Since splitting from her estranged husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, in July 2022 amid cheating rumors, Ratajkowski wasted no time exploring the dating scene. Based on her suitors, she has a thing for men who can make her laugh. RadarOnline.com exclusively reported the details surrounding the short-lived romance between Ratajkowski and Davidson, which officially fizzled out at the end of December 2022. A...
Emily Ratajkowski Says Many Men 'Don’t Know How To Handle' Strong Women After Pete Davidson Split
Weeks after her purported split with Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson, supermodel Emily Ratajkowski is getting candid about her frustrations with dating — especially men who “don’t know how to handle” strong women. Earlier this week, the newly-single swimwear maven appeared on the newest episode of the “High Low” podcast, where she opened up about her experiences in the dating pool, revealing she “hate[s]” dating partners — “men in particular” — who “truly think they want” a strong partner despite lacking the ability to handle one.“They’re like, ‘You’re special. You’ve done it,'” the My Body author explained during the...
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
Amy Robach Steps Out Of T.J. Holmes’ Apartment After His Estranged Wife Breaks Silence: Photos
New year, same fling! Good Morning America anchor Amy Robach, 49, was seen leaving T.J. Holmes’ apartment in New York City on Jan. 4, just hours after his estranged wife broke her silence on their ongoing divorce. The blonde beauty rocked a blue puffer coat and black jeans for her while exiting the 45-year-old’s home on Wednesday. Amy accessorized her look with a black backpack, oversized sunglasses, and black sneakers. In addition, she opted to wear her blonde tresses in a messy updo for her commute in the Big Apple.
Shemar Moore’s girlfriend, Jesiree, is pregnant with his first child
Shemar Moore is going to be a dad. The “Criminal Minds” star announced Monday that he and his longtime girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon, are expecting their first child together. Moore, 52, shared a video that revealed the sex of their baby — it’s a girl — and revealed that her name would be Frankie. “Today is the day. You know your boy’s got butterflies,” he began the video, which was shared to his Instagram. “Today is a special day. This is a legendary day. Today, your boy Shemar Motherf–king Moore…is going to find out if he’s going to be a daddy to a...
Kate Middleton’s Reported Reaction to Prince Harry’s Accusations Proves the Royal Family Is Feeling the Sting of His Memoir
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. The royal family may be keeping a stiff upper lip in public after Prince Harry’s recent round of interviews for his memoir, Spare, but behind the palace walls, they are reportedly reacting to his claims. Kate Middleton, who was once close to her brother-in-law, apparently is having a hard time digesting all of the private family stories going public. The Princess of Wales now doesn’t know who to trust in the monarchy because Prince Harry was once a confidante of hers....
Amy Robach spotted leaving T.J. Holmes’ apartment as Marilee Fiebig breaks silence
Amy Robach was spotted leaving T.J. Holmes’ New York City apartment on Wednesday — in photos obtained exclusively by Page Six — mere hours after his estranged wife broke her silence on the pair’s affair. Dressed casually while walking briskly, Robach flashed a toothless smile as she ignored a paparazzo inquiring about her future on “Good Morning America 3,” from which she and Holmes are still suspended. Robach was wearing a navy blue puffer jacket and dark gray jeans, which she paired with black sneakers and a backpack large enough to store a change of clothes. Her blond hair was up and back,...
Gigi Hadid Shares Rare Pic Of Daughter Khai, 2, In Pajamas For New Year’s Eve: Photo
Gigi Hadid gave her fans quite a treat for the end of 2022 as she shared a rare peek at her 2-year-old daughter Khai, whom she shares with her ex, pop star Zayn Malik. The stunning supermodel took to her Instagram Stories on New Year’s Eve to post a photo of her baby girl in a pair of adorable pajamas, as seen here. With Khai’s tiny hand holding onto a sparkling gold Prada handbag, Gigi captioned the snap, “Happy New Year Y’all! sendin biiiig love & wishing u the best.”
‘Family Feud’ Host Steve Harvey Screams at Contestant in Eyebrow-Raising TV Moment
Finishing another hectic week in a hilarious way, Family Feud posted a video on its Instagram on Thursday (January 5th) showing Steve Harvey screaming at a contestant in an eyebrow-raising TV moment. In the hilarious clip, Family Feud host Steve Harvey asked contestants to name something that a person with...
The Heartbreaking Truth About Elvis and Priscilla Presley's Love Story
Not all epic love stories are long. More than 45 years after his death, Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley remain embedded in our culture as a unit, from the footage of their 1967 wedding, the...
Emily Ratajkowski goes on intimate dinner date with Eric André after Pete fling
Spotted at Sakagura! Emily Ratajkowski and Eric André dined at the New York City hotspot over the weekend after her fling with Pete Davidson, Page Six confirms. The duo’s reservation was under the 39-year-old comedian’s name. Andre and the model, 31, were seated at the Japanese restaurant at 8:10 p.m. on Saturday night. Ratajkowski sported a leather trench coat, a sheer black dress and matching sneakers on the outing in photos obtained by TMZ Monday. As for the “Eric Andre Show” host, he paired a floral button-down with pink pants and covered up in a black coat. André and the actress were all smiles while...
Emily Ratajkowski slams Ellen DeGeneres for ‘f–ked up’ Taylor Swift interview
Now they’ve got bad blood. Emily Ratajkowski is slamming Ellen DeGeneres for a resurfaced interview with Taylor Swift that has recently gone viral on TikTok. “This is so f–ked up,” the supermodel, 31, wrote in response to a clip of Swift appearing on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” in 2012. “She’s literally begging her to stop.” The clip featured a visibly uncomfortable Swift, now 33, sitting on a chair across DeGeneres as images of famous men – like Taylor Lautner, Justin Bieber, Joe Jonas and Justin Timberlake – flashed on the screen behind them. DeGeneres, now 64, asked Swift to “ring a bell” every time...
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Sutton Stracke Breaks Silence on Lisa Rinna's Exit
Watch: Sutton Stracke REACTS to Lisa Rinna Leaving RHOBH. Sutton Stracke is weighing in on Lisa Rinna's shocking TV exit. After the actress announced Jan. 5 that she's not returning to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for its upcoming 13th season, Sutton had nothing but kind words about her departure.
Kate Hudson Refuses to Rank Dane Cook In Past Onscreen Kisses: “Canceled!”
Kate Hudson kissed Dane Cook goodbye with a brutal roast in one of Vanity Fair’s famous lie detector tests. The actress, who paired up with her Glass Onion costar Janelle Monae to spill her secrets in a Dec. 29 video posted to the magazine’s YouTube channel, dissed Cook while reflecting on her past onscreen loves.
Gisele Bündchen Shares Tranquil Wishes for 2023 Following Divorce from Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen is bringing her zen into 2023. The supermodel and mother took a moment for herself over the weekend and shared her outlook with Instagram for the year ahead. Alongside a quote from poet Rumi, Bündchen shared a photo of herself meditating in nature. "'The quieter you...
Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio: A Complete Relationship Timeline
Just like Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski, it seems like Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio's rumored relationship is over before it could really begin. Known for dating women in their early 20s, DiCaprio ended his four-year relationship with Camila Morrone in August, shortly after her 25th birthday. For her part, Hadid ended her on-and-off relationship with Zayn Malik in October 2021. The exes share a two-year-old daughter, Khai.
webnewsobserver.com
Gigi Hadid spotted for the 1st time after Leonardo DiCaprio’s new romance rumors
Gigi Hadid was recently spotted when on an outing in New York City this Friday. The 27-year-old supermodel looked chic and stunning during the same. She wore a quilted oversized trench coat teamed up with a grey turtleneck sweater and white-colored pants. For the unversed, it was Hadid’s first-ever public outing since the latest report about ex-flame Leonardo DiCaprio, who sparked a new romance with another actress, Victoria Lamas. Talking about the supermodel, she paired her outfit with brown-tinted sunglasses and brown-colored boots.
E! News
231K+
Followers
59K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT
We eat, sleep and breathe pop culture, delivering exclusive breaking news and in-depth celebrity coverage, red carpet looks, TV scoop and spoilers, lifestyle trends and shopping tips.https://www.eonline.com
Comments / 0