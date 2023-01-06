Mowrystown FFA members Adrionna Phillips and Emma Helterbrand attended the North American International Livestock Exposition. The members have amazed the chapter in many ways, and their showmanship skills have inspired many young kids. The Highland County Fair was a big success for these girls also. Helterbranda placed first and second in her class and Phillips placed first in class showmanship, first in her division, and she also received reserve overall.

MOWRYSTOWN, OH ・ 12 HOURS AGO