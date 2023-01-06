Read full article on original website
Times Gazette
Hillsboro M.S. names PBIS students
Three students were recently chosen to be the sixth-grade Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS) leaders at Hillsboro Middle School. PBIS is a program implemented at the middle school with the expectations that students will learn, listen, show respect, stay safe and solve problems. The students — Alexis Faulkner, Hunter...
Times Gazette
Phillips, Helterbrand excel
Mowrystown FFA members Adrionna Phillips and Emma Helterbrand attended the North American International Livestock Exposition. The members have amazed the chapter in many ways, and their showmanship skills have inspired many young kids. The Highland County Fair was a big success for these girls also. Helterbranda placed first and second in her class and Phillips placed first in class showmanship, first in her division, and she also received reserve overall.
Times Gazette
Hillsboro bowling splits FAC match against Clinton-Massie
Hillsboro’s Chloe Page is pictured during a recent Frontier Athletic Conference Lady Indian bowling victory over Clinton-Massie, 2,049 to 1,934. Hillsboro’s Zach Ison is pictured during a recent Frontier Athletic Conference bowling loss to Clinton-Massie, 2,686 to 2,521. Hillsboro’s Bell Perkins is pictured in a recent match against...
Times Gazette
Fairfield FFA feeds local farmers
The Fairfield FFA recently raised money to make and deliver meals to feed farmers harvesting around the Highland County area. The FFA delivered more than 90 meals all together in a span of two nights. It also received a generous sponsorship from Premier Grain LLC to pay for the meals. Premier Grain also donated hats that were passed out to farmers that received meals. More than 35 students were a part of the deliveries.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ross Co. middle school student, charged with inducing panic
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office was called to Adena Middle School in Frankfort Thursday, January 5, after a student reportedly commented that they would bring a gun to school and start shooting. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies arrived at the facility and spoke...
Times Gazette
Access to students questioned
A trio of Hillsboro Parent Teacher Organization members addressed the board of education Monday about having more access to their children while they are in their respective school buildings. Paige Satterfield, the PTO president, said that access to students while they are in the classroom setting was originally limited due...
Times Gazette
McClain battles back, falls 2 points short
GREENFIELD — It’s always an interesting match-up when Miami Trace plays McClain in any sport. On Saturday the Lady Panthers visited McClain High School to take on the Lady Tigers in a Frontier Athletic Conference game. As they often do when they fall behind, McClain fought its way back and made it a close game to the final 1.5 seconds. The Lady Panthers emerged with a 38-36 victory.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ross Co. home gutted by flames, residents displaced
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Firefighters in Ross County battled a residential structure fire. It happened in the 500 block of Spud Run Road around 8 p.m. on Monday. Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke billowing from the second floor of the residence. No serious injuries have been reported. The...
Times Gazette
Boil alert in Hillsboro
The city of Hillsboro announced Monday afternoon that a boil alert has been issued due to the Northwest Street water line project. This affects anyone who is without water or has very low water pressure in that area. Submitted by Whitney Aliff, administrative assistant, city of Hillsboro.
Major motion picture to be filmed at Ohio restaurant
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An Ohio restaurant will be shutting down for several weeks, and it’s got a special surprise. Arnold’s Bar and Grill in Cincinnati announced that “a certain famous rabbit’s employers” had rented the building out to produce a major motion picture. The post displayed a photo of the restaurant with an image […]
Times Gazette
Grand jury indicts nineteen
Two Greenfield women charged with election falsification and possession of false records were among 19 people indicted Tuesday by a Highland County grand jury. Matracia, 54, and Stant, 55, were both indicted on charges that are both fifth-degree felonies. According to court documents for the first count, on or around...
NBC4 announces change to weather lineup in the mornings
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For more than a year, NBC4 Today Meteorologist Bob Nunnally has been away fighting cancer. NBC4 has provided many updates on his progress over that time, and he has gotten better bit by bit and day by day. When his doctors say that he is cleared to return to work giving […]
2 Safe Haven Baby Boxes in Ohio forced to closed
UNION TWP. — Two Safe Haven Baby Boxes in Ohio have now closed, according to spokesperson. >>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Baby box controversy; Man who filed complaint against Troy baby box speaks out. The Baby Box located east of Cincinnati in Batavia at the Union Township Fire Department and the one...
One dead after north Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after a shooting in north Columbus Monday morning. According to a Columbus police dispatcher, officers were called to the 500 block of Riverview Drive in the Riverview neighborhood just before 10:15 a.m. on reports of a shooting. Officers pronounced a man dead with a gunshot wound at […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Single-vehicle crash in Ross Co. sends one to hospital
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A single-vehicle crash sent one person to the hospital Saturday. It happened near the exit of Route 35 and Frankfort Clarksburg Pike. According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, a 2008 Ford Taurus, driven by 24-year-old Ashton Norris of Chillicothe, was traveling on the westbound Route 35 ramp when it veered off the right side of the road, striking a guardrail, and overturned.
Times Gazette
Firemen rescue trapped man
A man stuck on the second floor during a fire that started late Sunday night at a residence in South Salem was rescued by Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District personnel. Paint Creek Fire Chief Dave Manning said his department received a call reporting a fire on Main Street in South Salem at 11:07 p.m. Upon arrival at the scene emergency personnel found fire showing from the side of the two-story wood frame Ross County home after it had burnt through the wall and was climbing to the roof.
Brown County high schooler dies from 'cardiac arrest activity'
A 17-year-old boy has died after suffering 'cardiac arrest activity' Tuesday morning, according to Raegan White, superintendent of Western Brown Local Schools.
WLWT 5
Police seeking help finding missing Cincinnati woman
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Police District One officers are asking for help finding a missing woman Monday morning. Ashley Herron, 34, was last seen and heard from on Dec. 26 on the 1600 block of Race Street in Over-the-Rhine. Ms. Herron was reported missing on Jan. 8. Officers believe she...
dayton.com
The nation’s largest sports complex is right here in southwest Ohio: What you should know
Many Daytonians may not know that the nation’s largest sports complex is right down the road in Hamilton. For those who are unfamiliar with Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill, here are some key pieces of information to help you get caught up. What is Spooky Nook, and how big...
Wife shoots husband in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is in stable condition after police said his wife shot him in the leg Saturday afternoon. The shooting was reported at approximately 2:49 p.m. on the 1800 block of East Walnut Street. Police said the woman is in custody. The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center. There is […]
