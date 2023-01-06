ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Modest Mouse to Headline In Between Days Festival Following Jeremiah Green’s Death

By Larisha Paul
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42scAI_0k5vLoGD00

In Between Days, the Massachusetts music festival, will welcome Modest Mouse as headliners this August. The performance announcement comes after drummer and founding member Jeremiah Green died on Dec. 31 following a battle with cancer .

“Modest Mouse’s management has indicated to us that the band is committed to performing at In Between Days,” festival organizers said in a statement. “Out of respect for the band, any other messages or statements regarding personnel or specifics will come from the band itself at a later date. In Between Days has made a donation to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in memory of Jeremiah Green.”

Modest Mouse will share the In Between Days bill with Lord Huron, Metric, Cautious Clay, Sunny Day Real Estate, Trampled by Turtles, Shallow Pools, Paper Tigers, Mint Green, Sweet Petunia, and more. The festival debuted in 2022 and will return this year with 23 bands performing over two days, Aug. 19 and 20. Ticket information is available on the festival website .

In Between Days, as it stands, will be one of the first show Modest Mouse will play in the United States without Green. They are also scheduled to play BeachLife Festival in May. However, they are still scheduled to return to the road earlier than that, with a run of festivals in South America and Mexico scheduled for March and early April.

Green last performed with Modest Mouse in November on a tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of The Lonesome Crowded West . However, he reportedly had to step away from the run to begin chemotherapy treatment. Modest Mouse confirmed Green’s diagnosis near the end of December, several days after word began to spread on social media. He died only a few days later.

“I don’t know a way to ease into this: Today we lost our dear friend Jeremiah,” Modest Mouse wrote just days after announcing Green was in treatment. “He laid down to rest and simply faded out. I’d like to say a bunch of pretty words right now, but it just isn’t the time. These will come later, and from many people. Please appreciate all the love you give, get, have given, and will get. Above all, Jeremiah was about love. We love you.”

Throughout multiple changes in the Modest Mouse lineup since their formation in 1993, Isaac Brock and Green were the band’s only constants. Their seventh studio album, The Golden Casket , arrived in 2021.

More from Rolling Stone
Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Surprise! Belle and Sebastian Are Back

The last three years have been pretty rough for the world, but there’s no denying that it’s been a good time to be a Belle and Sebastian fan. In late 2020, with touring sidelined, they released an excellent live album to remind us what a dynamic concert act they’ve become; last spring, they re-emerged with A Bit of Previous, their first studio LP in seven years. Now, the Scottish indie-pop heroes are topping that with Late Developers — an all-new, even better album from the same sessions that they’re releasing as a winter surprise later this week on Jan....
Rolling Stone

Iris DeMent Looks to a Better Future With First Album in Eight Years

In February, Iris DeMent will release Workin’ on a World, an album of love letters to the promise of a better future and to historical heroes like John Lewis, Jesus Christ, and Mahalia Jackson. The project, set to arrive Feb. 24, came out of the uniquely dark past half-dozen years of American history. “I kept hearing a lot of talk about the arc of history that Dr. King so famously said bends towards justice,” DeMent said in a statement. “I was having my doubts. But, then it dawned on me, he never said the arc would magically bend itself. Songs,...
TEXAS STATE
Rolling Stone

Elvis Costello and Burt Bacharach’s New Box Set Features a Track From an Axed ‘Austin Powers’ Musical

Elvis Costello and Burt Bacharach are sharing two previously unreleased songs that will appear on an upcoming box set covering their 30-year creative partnership.  The Songs of Bacharach and Costello, out March 3 via Ume, will feature all of the published songs the two musicians have written since they first started working together in 1995. It also boasts a mix of 19 previously unreleased recordings, including live performances and songs written from some unrealized musical projects, including one based on Austin Powers. To tease the box set, Costello and Bacharach shared two unreleased live performances. One is a rendition of “Painted...
Rolling Stone

Finn Wolfhard Shares New Song ‘Pieces of Gold’ as Indie Musician Ziggy Katz

Introducing Ziggy Katz: the viral sensation who performs indie rock and folk music on livestreams from his bedroom in the Midwest, which is actually just the film set where Finn Wolfhard portrays him. Wolfhard, or rather Ziggy, star of the upcoming A24 film When You Finish Saving the World, has shared the first real song from the fake singer, “Pieces of Gold.” The original song is more atmospheric than the releases of Ziggy’s supposed major influences — Elvis, John Lennon, and Bob Dylan, according to the faux artist’s Spotify bio. The fake-deep singer, according to the brief paragraph, would...
Rolling Stone

How Meg Remy Made U.S. Girls’ Messiest, Funkiest, Most Ambitious Album Yet

The breast pump was waiting for Meg Remy at her Toronto home when returned from the hospital with twins. A friend had given it to her, even though Remy wasn’t initially sure if she’d use the machine. But with two newborns to feed, she charged it up, flipped the switch — and out came a guttural womp. “The minute I heard it, I was like, what is this fucking sound?” says Remy, 37, bandleader and creative force behind the always-inventive, always-evolving, always-searching pop outfit U.S. Girls. “I just knew we’re gonna do something with this.”  Remy recorded the pump’s singular pulse...
Rolling Stone

Lynette Hardaway, Diamond of MAGA-Duo ‘Diamond and Silk,’ Dies

Lynette Hardaway, also known as Diamond of the political duo “Diamond and Silk,” has died. Her death was confirmed on Diamond and Silk’s official Facebook page on Monday night. “The World just lost a True Angel and Warrior Patriot for Freedom, Love, and Humanity! Diamond blazed a trail, founded on her passion and love for the entire race of humanity,” the post read, which was accompanied by a photo of Hardaway. The post also linked to to a Christian crowdfunding site where contributions will be received by Herneitha Rochelle Hardaway Richardson, who is also known as “Silk.” The cause of Hardaway...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Rolling Stone

See Buffalo Bills Honor Damar Hamlin With Pregame Ceremony, Opening Kickoff Touchdown

The Buffalo Bills honored safety Damar Hamlin — still in a Cincinnati hospital six days after suffering cardiac arrest following a scary on-field collision — both pregame and in-game during their Sunday afternoon matchup at home against the New England Patriots. Before game time, the entire Bills roster — as well as players throughout the NFL — entered Highmark Stadium wearing shirts emblazoned with Hamlin’s #3 jersey number and the slogan “Love For Damar”; a “3” patch was also sewed onto the team’s jerseys. The pregame festivities also included a celebration of “Damar’s recovery,” as well as a moment where the...
Rolling Stone

Dr. Dre Wants Nothing to Do With that Cringy Marjorie Taylor Greene Video Set to ‘Still D.R.E.’

Dr. Dre and his legal team have taken action against Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene after she used the “Still D.R.E.” instrumental in a self-promotional video shared Monday, Jan. 9. The objectively goofy clip pairs the “Still D.R.E.” beat — which Dre produced with Mel-Man and Scott Storch —with some slo-mo clips of Greene not exactly working hard but walking around the halls of Congress. There’s also some footage of Greene taking a phone call from “DT” (yeesh) and celebrating the end of Kevin McCarthy’s abject humiliation when he was finally elected Speaker of the House on the 15th try.  After the...
Rolling Stone

Conservative Activist Matt Schlapp Allegedly Groped Male Campaign Staffer’s Crotch

Matt Schlapp, the chairman of the American Conservative Union and organizer of the influential Conservative Political Action Conference, has been accused of groping a male Herschel Walker campaign staffer in Georgia. The Daily Beast was the first to report the allegation on Thursday night, with NBC News corroborating it on Friday. “He reached in between my legs and fondled me,” the staffer told NBC News, adding to The Daily Beast that the touching was “sustained and unwanted and unsolicited” and that Schlapp, who is married to former Trump aide Mercedes Schlapp, invited the staffer up to his hotel room. “It...
GEORGIA STATE
Rolling Stone

‘The Last of Us’: A Finer Version of ‘The Walking Dead’ and HBO’s Next Big Hit

Among the many compliments I can give HBO’s The Last of Us is that it eventually made me forget that it’s based on a video game. This isn’t a knock on video games, but on the very different, conflicting natures of gaming versus watching film or television. One is interactive, inviting you to bend the story to your own actions; the other asks you to immerse yourself into a specific story over which you have no control. It’s not easy to translate a concept from one medium to the other, particularly traveling the route from games to movies or shows,...
Rolling Stone

Steve Perry Withdraws Lawsuit Against Journey Over Band’s Trademarks

Former Journey frontman Steve Perry has withdrawn his lawsuit against his ex-bandmates over the trademarks to 20 of the group’s biggest songs. In Sept. 2022, Perry, who permanently exited the band in 1998, filed legal papers to prevent Freedom JN LLC — a company headed by Journey’s Neal Schon and Jonathan Cain which holds the Journey trademarks — from using those trademarks on apparel and other merchandise. Perry claimed that he, Cain and Schon had an agreement that required unanimous consent for any business decision related to the trademarks and that he had not authorized said consent. Perry went on to...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Rolling Stone

Margo Price Makes Her Own Evolution Part of the Story On ‘Strays’

Nashville singer-songwriter Margo Price has spent the past half-dozen years showing she’s much more than a country artist. In 2016, she debuted with Midwest Farmer’s Daughter, a showcase of throwback honky-tonk and hard-edged drinking songs. The album helped crystallize and capture a rising demand for those throwback Nashville styles at the time, playing a fundamental role in their ongoing resurgence from stars like Chris Stapleton and Tyler Childers.  Since then, she’s broadened her scope of sounds, textures, and genres on each successive record: see the R&B leanings of 2017’s All American Made, or “I’d Die For You,” the closing statement of her...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Rolling Stone

They Hunt Cartel Killers

YOU NEVER FORGET your first murderer, they say — though few cops recall the killers they caught as charitably as Vargas does. At the wheel of his seven-seat Escalade — a car that drives like an opium dream and is fancied equally by narco bosses and the retired federal agents who chased them — Vargas speaks of the Camacho-Higuera brothers like promising kids who made a rash mistake. That isn’t, strictly speaking, the official view. The brothers were the nephews of Ismael (El Mayel) Higuera-Guerrero, the chief of operations for the Arellano-Félix Organization. For most of the 1990s till...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Rolling Stone

Gwen Stefani Declares ‘My God, I’m Japanese,’ But Let’s Be Clear — She’s Not

No, Gwen Stefani, your father frequently traveling between California and Japan for work does not make you Japanese. This is an almost laughably absurd clarification to have to make, but during a recent interview with Allure, the singer reportedly asserted multiple times: “My God, I’m Japanese and I didn’t know it.” Despite being born to an Italian-American father and an Irish-American mother, Stefani felt comfortable sitting in front of a first-generation Filipina American reporter while discussing her latest beauty venture, GXVE Beauty — which arrives fourteen years after the debut of her Harajuku Lovers fragrance collection — and making the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Rolling Stone

Bad Bunny and Blackpink Make History as 2023 Coachella Headliners, Frank Ocean Makes Grand Return

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is heading into its 24th year with a set of history-making headliners. When the festival grounds welcome thousands of music fans back, first on the weekend of April 14 through 16 and again on the weekend of April 21 through 23, they’ll witness historic feats as Bad Bunny becomes the first Latin artist to headline Coachella and Blackpink becomes the first K-pop group to perform on the main stage. Frank Ocean, the ever-elusive singer and songwriter, will also make a grand return, rounding out the lineup as the third 2023 headliner. Among the...
Rolling Stone

‘There Are Few Charges More Serious’: Danny Masterson to Face Second Rape Trial

Actor Danny Masterson will face a retrial on charges he forcibly raped three women at his home in the Hollywood Hills between 2001 and 2003, Los Angeles County prosecutors announced Tuesday. The decision comes after a jury hopelessly deadlocked on the charges at a trial that ended in November. Masterson, best known for his role on the sitcom That ’70s Show, appeared in court as his defense lawyer Philip Cohen asked the court to dismiss the three counts based on the argument that “no reasonable jury” could return a conviction based on a repeat of the same evidence. Judge Charlaine Olmedo denied...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
msn.com

Most Valuable Vinyl Records Worth Money

Vinyl record culture has come back from near extinction to 41.72-million vinyl record sales in 2021. That's up 51.4 percent from 27.55 million in 2020 and the 16th consecutive year vinyl album sales grew. While that's a fraction of the world's estimated $16 billion recording-industry revenue (most from cheap digital...
Rolling Stone

Adam Rich, Child Actor Who Starred on ‘Eight Is Enough,’ Dead at 54

Adam Rich, the child actor who starred in the late Seventies series Eight Is Enough, has died at the age of 54. Rich’s rep Danny Deraney confirmed his client’s death Saturday on social media. An official cause of death is pending a scheduled autopsy, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office told NBC News. “Adam was simply a wonderful guy,” Deraney tweeted. “He was kind, generous and a warrior in the fight against mental illness. Adam did not have an ounce of ego. He was unselfish and always looked out for those he cared about, which is why many people who...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Rolling Stone

Cage The Elephant’s Matt Shultz Arrested for Gun Possession

Matt Shultz, the lead singer of Cage The Elephant, was detained by New York Police Thursday morning for possessing two loaded firearms at the Bowery Hotel in Lower Manhattan, NYPD confirmed to Rolling Stone. The musician was charged with criminal possession of firearms after police found Shultz’s guns — a Sig Sauer and a Smith and Wesson, per Daily Mail — inside of his room at the Bowery Hotel in Lower Manhattan. He spent the night behind bars at the 9th precinct. A rep for Cage The Elephant did not immediately respond to Rolling Stone‘s request for comment. According to Daily Mail,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Rolling Stone

The Weeknd Wonders ‘Is There Someone Else?’ in Sultry Video

A year ago on Jan. 7, the Weeknd dropped his fifth studio album, Dawn FM. And to mark the occasion, the singer released a sultry new video for LP track, “Is There Someone Else?” In the Cliqua-directed clip (the duo also helmed visuals for Dawn FM’s “Take My Breath,” “Sacrifice,” and “Out of Time”), the Weeknd wonders if the woman he is with is seeing someone else. The clip opens on a couple playfully dancing and flirting as they enter a darkened apartment, before he is treated to a seductive strip tease and dance that he views through a window....
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

100K+
Followers
25K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy