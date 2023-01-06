Woman Explains Why Those Grocery Store Herb Plants Always Die

Save your money with this simple trick!

So, I personally love going to my local big box store and picking up everything and anything I need in one easy place. And that includes sliding my way over to the garden section and maybe picking up a flower or two (or more) and maybe some fresh herbs that I want to try and grow on my own rather than get from the grocery aisle.

Unfortunately, they tend to die, and rather quickly too! But at least one TikTok creator, Morgan Celeste , is actually saying that it might not be our fault!

Now, let’s say you’ve found that herb plant you’ve been looking for, whether it is basil or thyme or maybe some rosemary, and it looks great at the store. You put it in your cart, bundle it all the way home, and get it set up just perfectly. Its got sun, its got water, and its got the proper temperature to continue growing.

And it does… for a short while.



But then one day, you come out to pick a few leaves for your stew or whatever else you plan on cooking, only to see that the darn thing is already droopy or even full-on dying. What did you do wrong? Well, Morgan says - nothing!

In fact, these plants have a sort of ‘self-destruct’ timer on them that is set to go off, not when a certain button is touched or at a certain time of the day, but rather when they hit a certain point in their growth cycle. Aka, if your plants are getting too tall, they’re going to automatically start dying off.

Now, this isn’t all that unusual, though when it comes to outdoor plants and herbs there tends to be a bit more wiggle room. Unfortunately with your average garden section herbs, these are more hard-wired in. So don’t feel bad when they all die off - it’s literally not your fault!

